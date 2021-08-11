Twin names: 500 of the best baby name ideas for twin boys and twin girls

Trending:

    • We've rounded up some of the most popular twin names for both twin boys, twin girls and twin boy and girls names.

    We’ve rounded up 500 of the sweetest twin names for you and your partner to pick from.

    Being pregnant with twins remains a fairly rare and exciting situation here in the UK, with the National Office of Statistics recording only 15 out of every 1,000 women having multiple births in 2018.

    Alongside twice the joy (and trouble) of twins comes double the number of names to choose – which may seem a bit of a challenge if you were struggling to even settle on one. With this in mind, we’ve compiled a HUGE list of twin names – from ones that rhyme and share the same letter, to the most popular baby names – to inspire all you parents-to-be.

    Girl twin names
    Boy twin names
    Girl and boy twin names
    Celebrity twin names
    Tips on choosing twin names

    Girl twin names

    Rhyming names:

    1. Aida and Ava
    2. Gabriella and Isabella
    3. Chloe and Zoe
    4. Abbie and Gaby
    5. Lily and Millie
    6. Leah and Mia
    7. Molly and Polly
    8. Sara and Cara
    9. Jess and Tess
    10. Emma and Gemma
    11. Belle and Elle
    12. Stacey and Gracie

    rhyming girl twins name

    Credit: Canva

    Names beginning with the same letter:

    1. Abigail and Amy
    2. Amelia and Ava
    3. Anna and Aurora
    4. Anne and Aria
    5. Addison and Avery
    6. Bailey and Bella
    7. Barbara and Bianca
    8. Beatrice and Bethany
    9. Brooke and Bridget
    10. Callie and Camilla
    11. Cara and Cecilia
    12. Charlotte and Clara
    13. Chloe and Cora
    14. Claire and Clarissa
    15. Danielle and Daisy
    16. Dakota and Daniella
    17. Darcy and Diana
    18. Deborah and Delilah
    19. Emilia and Erin
    20. Emma and Ella
    21. Eleanor and Evie
    22. Eliza and Eve
    23. Elizabeth and Emily
    24. Faith and Frances
    25. Fiona and Freya
    26. Flora and Felicity
    27. Francesca and Frida
    28. Gabriella and Grace
    29. Gemma and Georgia
    30. Genevieve and Gwen
    31. Giselle and Gretchen
    32. Hailey and Hannah
    33. Harper and Holly
    34. Hazel and Heidi
    35. Helen and Hope

    a collage of baby girl twin names

    Credit: Canva

    36. Indira and India
    37. Iris and Ivy
    38. Isla and Isabelle
    39. Jade and Jacinda
    40. Jessica and Jemma
    41. Josie and Jacqueline
    42. Katie and Kayla
    43. Keira and Kylie
    43. Kitty and Kendra
    44. Laura and Lana
    45. Lauren and Leslie
    46. Lily and Liberty
    47. Mary and Margaret
    48. Mackenzie and Madison
    49. Maya and Mia
    50. Megan and Millie
    51. Melissa and Morgan
    52. Melody and Madeleine
    53. Naomi and Nevaeh
    54. Natalie and Nicole
    55. Nadia and Natalia
    56. Nora and Natasha
    57. Olivia and Odette
    58. Olive and Ophelia
    59. Paige and Payton
    60. Paula and Poppy
    61. Penelope and Pearl
    62. Phoebe and Paloma
    63. Piper and Paris
    64. Quinn and Quella
    65. Rachael and Rebecca

    a collage of baby girl twin names

    Credit: Canva

    66. Rachel and Rosie
    67. Rose and Ruby
    68. Sadie and Sasha
    69. Samantha and Stella
    70. Sienna and Sophia
    71. Savannah and Scarlett
    72. Sierra and Summer
    73. Tamara and Tess
    74. Thea and Tessa
    75. Tracey and Theresa
    76. Trinity and Tiffany
    77. Uma and Ursula
    78. Una and Ula
    79. Valentina and Valeria
    80. Valerie and Violet
    81. Vera and Vivian
    82. Victoria and Vanessa
    83. Wendy and Willa
    84. Willow and Winona
    85. Whitney and Wren
    86. Xabrina and Xandra
    87. Yana and Yvonne
    88. Yasmine and Yvette

    Most popular girl twin names:

    1. Ella and Emma
    2. Olivia and Sophia
    3. Gabriella and Isabella
    4 Faith and Hope
    5. Ava and Emma
    6. Isabella and Sophia
    7. Madison and Morgan
    8. Ava and Ella
    9. Ava and Olivia
    10. Mackenzie and Madison
    11. Abigail and Isabella
    12. Abigail and Emma
    13. Makayla and Mackenzie
    14. Addison and Avery
    15. Hailey and Hannah

    Hailey and Hannah twin names meanings

    Credit: Canva

    16. Elizabeth and Emily
    17. Ava and Mia
    18. Heaven and Nevaeh
    19. Abigail and Emily
    20. Emma and Olivia
    21. London and Paris
    22. Chloe and Claire
    23. Mia and Mya
    24. Anna and Emma
    25. Anna and Brianna
    26. Isabella and Olivia
    27. Abigail and Lillian
    28. Addison and Ava
    29. Emma and Isabella
    30. Samantha and Sophia

    Samantha and Sophia baby twin names meanings

    Credit: Canva

    31. Ella and Olivia
    32. Emma and Hannah
    33. Emma and Mia
    34. Faith and Grace
    35. Madison and Makenzie
    36. Madison and Olivia
    37. Abigail and Olivia
    38. Annabella and Isabella
    39. Chloe and Zoe
    40. Elizabeth and Isabella
    41. Elizabeth and Victoria
    42. Jada and Jade
    43. Julia and Sophia
    44. Kayla and Kylie
    45. Madison and Megan
    46. Mia and Sophia
    47. Natalie and Olivia
    48. Paige and Payton
    49. Serenity and Trinity
    50. Valentina and Valeria

    Boy twin names

    Rhyming boy twin names:

    1. Brett and Rhett
    2. Eric and Derek
    3. Jake and Blake
    4. Jeremiah and Zachariah
    5. Aidan and Hayden
    6. Eddie and Freddie
    7. Paul and Saul
    8. Sam and Cam (Cameron)
    9. Bert and Kurt
    10. Kyle and Lyle
    11. Clark and Mark
    12. Nick and Rick
    rhyming boy twins names

    Credit: Canva

    Names beginning with the same letter:

    1. Aiden and Aaron
    2. Alex and Austin
    3. Alex and Andrew
    4. Alistair and Aaron
    5. Andrew and Anthony
    6. Benjamin and Brian
    7. Benjamin and Bertie
    8. Brandon and Bailey
    9. Bruce and Boris
    10. Callum and Carl
    11. Carl and Calvin
    12. Christopher and Craig
    13. Craig and Charlie
    14. Curtis and Cooper
    15. Daniel and David
    16.David and Douglas
    17. Davis and Damian
    18. Dominic and Duncan
    19. Dylan and Darren
    20. Eli and Edgar
    21. Elliott and Evan
    22. Ethan and Eric
    23. Frank and Finn
    24. Felix and Frederick
    25. Franklin and Fisher
    26. Gabriel and Grayson
    27. Garrett and Graham
    28. George and Gavin
    29. Grant and Gregory
    30. Hank and Hayden
    31. Harry and Harvey
    32. Harrison and Hunter
    33. Henry and Hector
    33. Hudson and Harlow
    34. Isaac and Isaiah
    35. Ian and Ivan

    a collage of baby boy twin names

    Credit: Canva

    36. Ibrahim and Isaiah
    37. Jack and Joe
    38. Jacob and Joseph
    39. Jake and Joshua
    40. James and Joel
    41. John and Joe
    42. Jonathan and Jackson
    43. Kai and Kyle
    44. Kingston and Kent
    45. Kevin and Kyle
    46. Liam and Lucas
    47. Leo and Logan
    48. Lewis and Levi
    49. Louis and Luke
    50. Maddox and Milo
    51. Marcus and Matthew
    52. Mark and Mason
    53. Matt and Max
    54. Michael and Miles
    55. Nathan and Nicholas
    56. Nathan and Noah
    57. Neil and Norman
    58. Oliver and Oscar
    59. Owen and Omar
    60. Paul and Patrick
    61. Patrick and Peter
    62. Pedro and Pablo
    63. Philip and Phoenix
    64. Quinn and Quentin
    65. Ramsey and Ray
    66. Richard and Robert
    67. Rory and Roger
    68. Roman and River
    69. Samuel and Simon
    70. Seamus and Silo

    a collage of baby boy twin names

    Credit: Canva

    71. Sampson and Santiago
    73. Sebastian and Seth
    74. Stewart and Shane
    75. Stuart and Steven
    76. Stephen and Spencer
    77. Timothy and Thomas
    78. Theodore and Tobias
    79. Toby and Travis
    80. Tristan and Trevor
    81. Turner and Tommy
    82. Tucker and Tyson
    83. Uri and Uriah
    84. Usher and Ulysses
    85. Vance and Vaughn
    86. Victor and Vincent
    87. Viktor and Valentino
    88. Walter and William
    89. Warren and Wyatt
    90. Wesley and Wade
    91. Xander and Xavier
    92. York and Yuri
    93. Yosef and Yasir
    94. Zach and Zebediah
    95. Zayn and Zeke

    Most popular boy twin names:

    1. Jacob and Joshua
    2. Ethan and Evan
    3. Jayden and Jordan
    4. Daniel and David
    5. Matthew and Michael
    6. Landon and Logan
    7. Elijah and Isaiah
    8. Jacob and Joseph
    9. Jayden and Jaylen
    10. Isaac and Isaiah
    11. Caleb and Joshua
    12. Andrew and Matthew
    13. James and John
    14. Alexander and Nicholas
    15. Jeremiah and Josiah

    jeremiah and josiah baby twin name meanings

    Credit: Canva

    16. Joseph and Joshua
    17. Nathan and Nicholas
    18. Jonathan and Joshua
    19. Logan and Lucas
    20. Ethan and Nathan
    21. Aiden and Ethan
    22. Jeremiah and Joshua
    23. Alexander and Andrew
    24. Alexander and Benjamin
    25. Logan and Luke
    26. Jacob and Lucas
    27. Jonathan and Joseph
    28. Andrew and Anthony
    29. Brandon and Brian
    30. Nathan and Noah

    nathan and noah baby name meanings

    Credit: Canva

    31. Daniel and Michael
    32. Daniel and Samuel
    33. Isaiah and Jeremiah
    34. Jaden and Jordan
    35. Jayden and Kayden
    36. John and Joseph
    37. Matthew and Ryan
    38. Aiden and Austin
    39. Benjamin and Samuel
    40. Christopher and Nicholas
    41. Taylor and Tyler
    42. Benjamin and William
    43. Hayden and Hunter
    44. Santiago and Sebastian
    45. Alexander and Anthony
    46. Alexander and William
    47. Brandon and Brian
    48. Carter and Cooper
    49. Evan and Owen
    50. Evan and Ryan

    Girl and boy twin names

    Rhyming girl and boy twin names:

    1. Millie and Billy
    2. Hayley and Bailey
    3. Laurence and Florence
    4. Finn and Quinn
    5. Kate and Tate/Nate (Nathanial)
    6. Ollie and Mollie
    7. Leo and Cleo
    8. Isaiah and Maya
    9. Karen and Aaron
    10. Jade and Wade
    11. Danny and Annie
    12. Harry and Carrie
    13. Warren and Lauren
    14. Lee and Brie
    15. Rick and Vic (Victoria)
    16. Ray and Faye
    a collage of rhyming twin names for boys and girls

    Credit: Canva

    Names beginning with the same letter:

    1. Abigail/Abbie and Alex
    2. Amy and Anthony
    3. Andrew and Amelia
    4. Aurora and Austion
    5. Ava and Aiden
    6. Ben and Bella
    7. Beatrice and Brandon
    8. Bertie and Brooke
    9. Callum and Clara
    10. Camilla and Christopher
    11. Cara and Craig
    12. Charlie and Chrissy
    13. Charlotte and Cooper
    14. Chloe and Christian
    15. Daniel and Delilah
    16. David and Diana
    17. Dominic and Darcy
    18. Douglas and Daisy
    19. Duncan and Daniela
    20. Dylan and Dakota
    21. Eli and Ella
    22. Elijah and Evie
    23. Elliott and Emily
    24. Eric and Eleanor
    25. Ethan and Eliza
    26. Felix and Frances
    27. Finn and Felicity
    28. Frank and Florence
    29. Freya and Frederick
    30. Gabriel and Grace
    31. Gavin and Georgia
    32. George and Gemma
    33. Harry and Hannah
    34. Hank and Harper
    35. Harrison and Hazel

    a collage of baby girl and boy twin names

    Credit: Canva

    36. Ian and Ivy
    37. Isaac and Isabella
    38. Ivan and Iris
    39. Jacob and Jemma
    40. Jake and Jessica
    41. Joseph and Jade
    42. Joshua and Josie
    43. Kai and Kayla
    44. Kevin and Keira
    45. Kyle and Katie
    46. Liam and Laura
    47. Leo and Lana
    48. Louis and Leslie
    49. Lucas and Lily
    50. Marcus and Maya
    51. Marius and Martina
    52. Matthew and Mary
    53. Max and Mia
    54. Miles and Millie
    55. Milo and Melody
    56. Nathan and Naomi
    57. Neil and Nicole
    58. Nicholas and Natasha
    59. Noah and Nora
    60. Oliver and Olivia
    61. Oscar and Odette
    62. Owen and Ophelia
    63. Paul and Paige
    64. Patrick and Poppy
    65. Peter and Penelope
    66. Philip and Paula
    67. Quentin and Quinn

    a collage of baby girl and boy twin names

    Credit: Canva

    68. Ray and Rachael
    69. Ramsay and Rebecca
    70. Richard and Rose
    71. Robert and Ruby
    72. Rory and Rosie
    73. Samuel and Sasha
    74. Sebastian and Sadie
    75. Seth and Sienna
    76. Stephen and Sophia
    77. Spencer and Savannah
    78. Taylor and Tessa
    79. Thomas and Tamara
    80. Theodore and Thea
    81. Toby and Tess
    82. Tristan and Theresa
    83. Uri and Uma
    84. Ula and Ulysses
    85. Vaughn and Valerie
    86. Victor and Violet
    87. Vincent and Victoria
    88. William and Wendy
    89. Warren and Willa
    90. Wyatt and Willow
    91. Wade and Wren
    92. Xavier and Xander
    93. York and Yana
    94. Yuri and Yasmine
    95. Zach and Zoe

    Most popular boy twin names:

    1. Madison and Mason
    2. Emma and Ethan
    3. Taylor and Tyler
    4. Madison and Michael
    5. Jayda and Jayden
    6. Madison and Matthew
    7. Samuel and Sophia
    8. Addison and Aiden
    9. Olivia and Owen
    10. Zachary and Zoe
    11. Addison and Jackson
    12. Aiden and Ava
    13. Emily and Ethan
    14. Emma and Ryan
    15. Isaac and Isabella

    Isaac and Isabella name meanings

    Credit: Canva

    16. Natalie and Nathan
    17. Abigail and Benjamin
    18. Andrew and Emma
    19. Isabella and Isaiah
    20. Jada and Jaden
    21. Brian and Brianna
    22. Emma and Jack
    23. Aiden and Emma
    24. Eli and Ella
    25. Jacob and Olivia
    26. Lily and Logan
    27. Michael and Michelle
    28. Naomi and Noah
    29. Abigail and Alexander
    30. Abigail and Andrew

    andrew and abigail name meaning

    Credit: Canva

    31. Brandon and Brianna
    32. Chloe and Christian
    33. Elizabeth and William
    34. Emily and Matthew
    35. Emma and Jacob
    36. Emma and William
    37. Jacob and Sarah
    38. Lilly and Logan
    39. Nicholas and Sophia
    40. Noah and Sophia
    41. Oliver and Olivia
    42. Sophia and William
    43. Abigail and Jacob
    44. Addison and Austin
    45. Alexander and Sophia
    46. Ella and Jackson
    47. Emma and Evan
    48. Emma and James
    49. Jayla and Jaylen
    50. Zachary and Zoey

    Celebrity twin names:

    Celebrities with twins is not a rare phenomenon, with us identifying over 20 stars who are biologically identical or are parents to two little tots. From sport stars like Usain Bolt and his new twins to Hollywood Royalty Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and their attractive two – we’ve listed the A list twin names you need to know about:

    a collage of celebrities and their twin names

    Credit: Canva

    1. Ella and Alexander Clooney (Celebrity parents: Amal and George Clooney)
    2. Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt (Celebrity parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt)
    3. Sir and Rumi Carter (Celebrity parents: Beyonce and Jay-Z)
    4. Monroe and Morrocan (Celebrity parents: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon)
    5. Max and Emme Moniz (Celebrity parents: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony)
    6. Tristan and Sasha Hemsworth (Celebrity parents: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky)
    7. Hazel Patricia & Phinnaeus Walter (Celebrity parents: Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder)
    8. Marion Loretta Elwell & Tabitha Hodge (Celebrity parents: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick)
    9. Myla and Charlene (Celebrity parents: Mirka and Roger Federer)
    10. Nelson and Eddie (Celebrity parents: Celine Dion and Rene Angelil)
    11. Amani And Aisha (Celebrity parents: Mo Farah and Tania Nell)
    12. Thunder an Saint Leo (Celebrity parents: Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett)
    13. Cy and Bowie (Celebrity parents: Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego)
    14. Valentino and Matteo (Celebrity parents: Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef)
    15. Ashton and Michael Kutcher
    16. Rami and Sami Malek
    17. Hunter and Scarlett Johannson
    18. Benji and Joel Madden
    19. Mary-Kate and Ashley
    20. Dylan and Cole Spouse
    21. Matt and Luke Goss

    Tips on choosing twin names:

    • Whose who? Come up with a method on how you will assign each twin their name. It could be as simple as saying the first twin to arrive will take Liam and the second, Lucas. Or you might want to wait and see who looks more like a certain name.
    • Traditional or modern? When it comes to settling on two names, think about how they work together. A mix of a traditional name like Margaret with a more modern name like Kylie doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. So consider pairing names that come from similar time periods.
    • Do they flow? It’s all very well having Sebastian and Savannah’s names written down on paper, but when it comes to shouting out their names to grab their attention, you could find yourself running out of breath. Practice saying the names out loud together a few times to see if they work and aren’t a bit for a mouthful.
    • Can they be shortened? If you do decide on longer names for your two, then it’s always good to think about potential nicknames for everyday use.
    • Do you like the names individually? It’s good to select two names that work together as a perfect pair but don’t settle on one because it just fits with the other and vice versa. They’ll be situations in life where you’ll be with just one twin – so you want to make sure that your happy with their names individually too.
    • Matchy Matchy? Whilst it’s all well and good to pair similar names together, examples like Eliza and Elizabeth, Harry and Harrison or Emma and Emily can cause quite the deal of confusion in the real world.

