Twin names: 500 of the best baby name ideas for twin boys and twin girls

We've rounded up some of the most popular twin names for both twin boys, twin girls and twin boy and girls names.

We’ve rounded up 500 of the sweetest twin names for you and your partner to pick from.

Being pregnant with twins remains a fairly rare and exciting situation here in the UK, with the National Office of Statistics recording only 15 out of every 1,000 women having multiple births in 2018.

Alongside twice the joy (and trouble) of twins comes double the number of names to choose – which may seem a bit of a challenge if you were struggling to even settle on one. With this in mind, we’ve compiled a HUGE list of twin names – from ones that rhyme and share the same letter, to the most popular baby names – to inspire all you parents-to-be.

Girl twin names

Boy twin names

Girl and boy twin names

Celebrity twin names

Tips on choosing twin names

Girl twin names

Rhyming names:

Aida and Ava Gabriella and Isabella Chloe and Zoe Abbie and Gaby Lily and Millie Leah and Mia Molly and Polly Sara and Cara Jess and Tess Emma and Gemma Belle and Elle Stacey and Gracie

Names beginning with the same letter:

1. Abigail and Amy

2. Amelia and Ava

3. Anna and Aurora

4. Anne and Aria

5. Addison and Avery

6. Bailey and Bella

7. Barbara and Bianca

8. Beatrice and Bethany

9. Brooke and Bridget

10. Callie and Camilla

11. Cara and Cecilia

12. Charlotte and Clara

13. Chloe and Cora

14. Claire and Clarissa

15. Danielle and Daisy

16. Dakota and Daniella

17. Darcy and Diana

18. Deborah and Delilah

19. Emilia and Erin

20. Emma and Ella

21. Eleanor and Evie

22. Eliza and Eve

23. Elizabeth and Emily

24. Faith and Frances

25. Fiona and Freya

26. Flora and Felicity

27. Francesca and Frida

28. Gabriella and Grace

29. Gemma and Georgia

30. Genevieve and Gwen

31. Giselle and Gretchen

32. Hailey and Hannah

33. Harper and Holly

34. Hazel and Heidi

35. Helen and Hope

36. Indira and India

37. Iris and Ivy

38. Isla and Isabelle

39. Jade and Jacinda

40. Jessica and Jemma

41. Josie and Jacqueline

42. Katie and Kayla

43. Keira and Kylie

43. Kitty and Kendra

44. Laura and Lana

45. Lauren and Leslie

46. Lily and Liberty

47. Mary and Margaret

48. Mackenzie and Madison

49. Maya and Mia

50. Megan and Millie

51. Melissa and Morgan

52. Melody and Madeleine

53. Naomi and Nevaeh

54. Natalie and Nicole

55. Nadia and Natalia

56. Nora and Natasha

57. Olivia and Odette

58. Olive and Ophelia

59. Paige and Payton

60. Paula and Poppy

61. Penelope and Pearl

62. Phoebe and Paloma

63. Piper and Paris

64. Quinn and Quella

65. Rachael and Rebecca

66. Rachel and Rosie

67. Rose and Ruby

68. Sadie and Sasha

69. Samantha and Stella

70. Sienna and Sophia

71. Savannah and Scarlett

72. Sierra and Summer

73. Tamara and Tess

74. Thea and Tessa

75. Tracey and Theresa

76. Trinity and Tiffany

77. Uma and Ursula

78. Una and Ula

79. Valentina and Valeria

80. Valerie and Violet

81. Vera and Vivian

82. Victoria and Vanessa

83. Wendy and Willa

84. Willow and Winona

85. Whitney and Wren

86. Xabrina and Xandra

87. Yana and Yvonne

88. Yasmine and Yvette

Most popular girl twin names:

1. Ella and Emma

2. Olivia and Sophia

3. Gabriella and Isabella

4 Faith and Hope

5. Ava and Emma

6. Isabella and Sophia

7. Madison and Morgan

8. Ava and Ella

9. Ava and Olivia

10. Mackenzie and Madison

11. Abigail and Isabella

12. Abigail and Emma

13. Makayla and Mackenzie

14. Addison and Avery

15. Hailey and Hannah

16. Elizabeth and Emily

17. Ava and Mia

18. Heaven and Nevaeh

19. Abigail and Emily

20. Emma and Olivia

21. London and Paris

22. Chloe and Claire

23. Mia and Mya

24. Anna and Emma

25. Anna and Brianna

26. Isabella and Olivia

27. Abigail and Lillian

28. Addison and Ava

29. Emma and Isabella

30. Samantha and Sophia

31. Ella and Olivia

32. Emma and Hannah

33. Emma and Mia

34. Faith and Grace

35. Madison and Makenzie

36. Madison and Olivia

37. Abigail and Olivia

38. Annabella and Isabella

39. Chloe and Zoe

40. Elizabeth and Isabella

41. Elizabeth and Victoria

42. Jada and Jade

43. Julia and Sophia

44. Kayla and Kylie

45. Madison and Megan

46. Mia and Sophia

47. Natalie and Olivia

48. Paige and Payton

49. Serenity and Trinity

50. Valentina and Valeria

Boy twin names

Rhyming boy twin names:

Brett and Rhett Eric and Derek Jake and Blake Jeremiah and Zachariah Aidan and Hayden Eddie and Freddie Paul and Saul Sam and Cam (Cameron) Bert and Kurt Kyle and Lyle Clark and Mark Nick and Rick

Names beginning with the same letter:

1. Aiden and Aaron

2. Alex and Austin

3. Alex and Andrew

4. Alistair and Aaron

5. Andrew and Anthony

6. Benjamin and Brian

7. Benjamin and Bertie

8. Brandon and Bailey

9. Bruce and Boris

10. Callum and Carl

11. Carl and Calvin

12. Christopher and Craig

13. Craig and Charlie

14. Curtis and Cooper

15. Daniel and David

16.David and Douglas

17. Davis and Damian

18. Dominic and Duncan

19. Dylan and Darren

20. Eli and Edgar

21. Elliott and Evan

22. Ethan and Eric

23. Frank and Finn

24. Felix and Frederick

25. Franklin and Fisher

26. Gabriel and Grayson

27. Garrett and Graham

28. George and Gavin

29. Grant and Gregory

30. Hank and Hayden

31. Harry and Harvey

32. Harrison and Hunter

33. Henry and Hector

33. Hudson and Harlow

34. Isaac and Isaiah

35. Ian and Ivan

36. Ibrahim and Isaiah

37. Jack and Joe

38. Jacob and Joseph

39. Jake and Joshua

40. James and Joel

41. John and Joe

42. Jonathan and Jackson

43. Kai and Kyle

44. Kingston and Kent

45. Kevin and Kyle

46. Liam and Lucas

47. Leo and Logan

48. Lewis and Levi

49. Louis and Luke

50. Maddox and Milo

51. Marcus and Matthew

52. Mark and Mason

53. Matt and Max

54. Michael and Miles

55. Nathan and Nicholas

56. Nathan and Noah

57. Neil and Norman

58. Oliver and Oscar

59. Owen and Omar

60. Paul and Patrick

61. Patrick and Peter

62. Pedro and Pablo

63. Philip and Phoenix

64. Quinn and Quentin

65. Ramsey and Ray

66. Richard and Robert

67. Rory and Roger

68. Roman and River

69. Samuel and Simon

70. Seamus and Silo

71. Sampson and Santiago

73. Sebastian and Seth

74. Stewart and Shane

75. Stuart and Steven

76. Stephen and Spencer

77. Timothy and Thomas

78. Theodore and Tobias

79. Toby and Travis

80. Tristan and Trevor

81. Turner and Tommy

82. Tucker and Tyson

83. Uri and Uriah

84. Usher and Ulysses

85. Vance and Vaughn

86. Victor and Vincent

87. Viktor and Valentino

88. Walter and William

89. Warren and Wyatt

90. Wesley and Wade

91. Xander and Xavier

92. York and Yuri

93. Yosef and Yasir

94. Zach and Zebediah

95. Zayn and Zeke

Most popular boy twin names:

1. Jacob and Joshua

2. Ethan and Evan

3. Jayden and Jordan

4. Daniel and David

5. Matthew and Michael

6. Landon and Logan

7. Elijah and Isaiah

8. Jacob and Joseph

9. Jayden and Jaylen

10. Isaac and Isaiah

11. Caleb and Joshua

12. Andrew and Matthew

13. James and John

14. Alexander and Nicholas

15. Jeremiah and Josiah

16. Joseph and Joshua

17. Nathan and Nicholas

18. Jonathan and Joshua

19. Logan and Lucas

20. Ethan and Nathan

21. Aiden and Ethan

22. Jeremiah and Joshua

23. Alexander and Andrew

24. Alexander and Benjamin

25. Logan and Luke

26. Jacob and Lucas

27. Jonathan and Joseph

28. Andrew and Anthony

29. Brandon and Brian

30. Nathan and Noah

31. Daniel and Michael

32. Daniel and Samuel

33. Isaiah and Jeremiah

34. Jaden and Jordan

35. Jayden and Kayden

36. John and Joseph

37. Matthew and Ryan

38. Aiden and Austin

39. Benjamin and Samuel

40. Christopher and Nicholas

41. Taylor and Tyler

42. Benjamin and William

43. Hayden and Hunter

44. Santiago and Sebastian

45. Alexander and Anthony

46. Alexander and William

47. Brandon and Brian

48. Carter and Cooper

49. Evan and Owen

50. Evan and Ryan

Girl and boy twin names

Rhyming girl and boy twin names:

Millie and Billy Hayley and Bailey Laurence and Florence Finn and Quinn Kate and Tate/Nate (Nathanial) Ollie and Mollie Leo and Cleo Isaiah and Maya Karen and Aaron Jade and Wade Danny and Annie Harry and Carrie Warren and Lauren Lee and Brie Rick and Vic (Victoria) Ray and Faye

Names beginning with the same letter:

1. Abigail/Abbie and Alex

2. Amy and Anthony

3. Andrew and Amelia

4. Aurora and Austion

5. Ava and Aiden

6. Ben and Bella

7. Beatrice and Brandon

8. Bertie and Brooke

9. Callum and Clara

10. Camilla and Christopher

11. Cara and Craig

12. Charlie and Chrissy

13. Charlotte and Cooper

14. Chloe and Christian

15. Daniel and Delilah

16. David and Diana

17. Dominic and Darcy

18. Douglas and Daisy

19. Duncan and Daniela

20. Dylan and Dakota

21. Eli and Ella

22. Elijah and Evie

23. Elliott and Emily

24. Eric and Eleanor

25. Ethan and Eliza

26. Felix and Frances

27. Finn and Felicity

28. Frank and Florence

29. Freya and Frederick

30. Gabriel and Grace

31. Gavin and Georgia

32. George and Gemma

33. Harry and Hannah

34. Hank and Harper

35. Harrison and Hazel

36. Ian and Ivy

37. Isaac and Isabella

38. Ivan and Iris

39. Jacob and Jemma

40. Jake and Jessica

41. Joseph and Jade

42. Joshua and Josie

43. Kai and Kayla

44. Kevin and Keira

45. Kyle and Katie

46. Liam and Laura

47. Leo and Lana

48. Louis and Leslie

49. Lucas and Lily

50. Marcus and Maya

51. Marius and Martina

52. Matthew and Mary

53. Max and Mia

54. Miles and Millie

55. Milo and Melody

56. Nathan and Naomi

57. Neil and Nicole

58. Nicholas and Natasha

59. Noah and Nora

60. Oliver and Olivia

61. Oscar and Odette

62. Owen and Ophelia

63. Paul and Paige

64. Patrick and Poppy

65. Peter and Penelope

66. Philip and Paula

67. Quentin and Quinn

68. Ray and Rachael

69. Ramsay and Rebecca

70. Richard and Rose

71. Robert and Ruby

72. Rory and Rosie

73. Samuel and Sasha

74. Sebastian and Sadie

75. Seth and Sienna

76. Stephen and Sophia

77. Spencer and Savannah

78. Taylor and Tessa

79. Thomas and Tamara

80. Theodore and Thea

81. Toby and Tess

82. Tristan and Theresa

83. Uri and Uma

84. Ula and Ulysses

85. Vaughn and Valerie

86. Victor and Violet

87. Vincent and Victoria

88. William and Wendy

89. Warren and Willa

90. Wyatt and Willow

91. Wade and Wren

92. Xavier and Xander

93. York and Yana

94. Yuri and Yasmine

95. Zach and Zoe

Most popular boy twin names:

1. Madison and Mason

2. Emma and Ethan

3. Taylor and Tyler

4. Madison and Michael

5. Jayda and Jayden

6. Madison and Matthew

7. Samuel and Sophia

8. Addison and Aiden

9. Olivia and Owen

10. Zachary and Zoe

11. Addison and Jackson

12. Aiden and Ava

13. Emily and Ethan

14. Emma and Ryan

15. Isaac and Isabella

16. Natalie and Nathan

17. Abigail and Benjamin

18. Andrew and Emma

19. Isabella and Isaiah

20. Jada and Jaden

21. Brian and Brianna

22. Emma and Jack

23. Aiden and Emma

24. Eli and Ella

25. Jacob and Olivia

26. Lily and Logan

27. Michael and Michelle

28. Naomi and Noah

29. Abigail and Alexander

30. Abigail and Andrew

31. Brandon and Brianna

32. Chloe and Christian

33. Elizabeth and William

34. Emily and Matthew

35. Emma and Jacob

36. Emma and William

37. Jacob and Sarah

38. Lilly and Logan

39. Nicholas and Sophia

40. Noah and Sophia

41. Oliver and Olivia

42. Sophia and William

43. Abigail and Jacob

44. Addison and Austin

45. Alexander and Sophia

46. Ella and Jackson

47. Emma and Evan

48. Emma and James

49. Jayla and Jaylen

50. Zachary and Zoey

Celebrity twin names:

Celebrities with twins is not a rare phenomenon, with us identifying over 20 stars who are biologically identical or are parents to two little tots. From sport stars like Usain Bolt and his new twins to Hollywood Royalty Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and their attractive two – we’ve listed the A list twin names you need to know about:

1. Ella and Alexander Clooney (Celebrity parents: Amal and George Clooney)

2. Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt (Celebrity parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt)

3. Sir and Rumi Carter (Celebrity parents: Beyonce and Jay-Z)

4. Monroe and Morrocan (Celebrity parents: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon)

5. Max and Emme Moniz (Celebrity parents: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony)

6. Tristan and Sasha Hemsworth (Celebrity parents: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky)

7. Hazel Patricia & Phinnaeus Walter (Celebrity parents: Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder)

8. Marion Loretta Elwell & Tabitha Hodge (Celebrity parents: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick)

9. Myla and Charlene (Celebrity parents: Mirka and Roger Federer)

10. Nelson and Eddie (Celebrity parents: Celine Dion and Rene Angelil)

11. Amani And Aisha (Celebrity parents: Mo Farah and Tania Nell)

12. Thunder an Saint Leo (Celebrity parents: Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett)

13. Cy and Bowie (Celebrity parents: Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego)

14. Valentino and Matteo (Celebrity parents: Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef)

15. Ashton and Michael Kutcher

16. Rami and Sami Malek

17. Hunter and Scarlett Johannson

18. Benji and Joel Madden

19. Mary-Kate and Ashley

20. Dylan and Cole Spouse

21. Matt and Luke Goss

Tips on choosing twin names:

Whose who? Come up with a method on how you will assign each twin their name. It could be as simple as saying the first twin to arrive will take Liam and the second, Lucas. Or you might want to wait and see who looks more like a certain name.

Come up with a method on how you will assign each twin their name. It could be as simple as saying the first twin to arrive will take Liam and the second, Lucas. Or you might want to wait and see who looks more like a certain name. Traditional or modern? When it comes to settling on two names, think about how they work together. A mix of a traditional name like Margaret with a more modern name like Kylie doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. So consider pairing names that come from similar time periods.

When it comes to settling on two names, think about how they work together. A mix of a traditional name like Margaret with a more modern name like Kylie doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. So consider pairing names that come from similar time periods. Do they flow? It’s all very well having Sebastian and Savannah’s names written down on paper, but when it comes to shouting out their names to grab their attention, you could find yourself running out of breath. Practice saying the names out loud together a few times to see if they work and aren’t a bit for a mouthful.

It’s all very well having Sebastian and Savannah’s names written down on paper, but when it comes to shouting out their names to grab their attention, you could find yourself running out of breath. Practice saying the names out loud together a few times to see if they work and aren’t a bit for a mouthful. Can they be shortened? If you do decide on longer names for your two, then it’s always good to think about potential nicknames for everyday use.

If you do decide on longer names for your two, then it’s always good to think about potential nicknames for everyday use. Do you like the names individually? It’s good to select two names that work together as a perfect pair but don’t settle on one because it just fits with the other and vice versa. They’ll be situations in life where you’ll be with just one twin – so you want to make sure that your happy with their names individually too.

It’s good to select two names that work together as a perfect pair but don’t settle on one because it just fits with the other and vice versa. They’ll be situations in life where you’ll be with just one twin – so you want to make sure that your happy with their names individually too. Matchy Matchy? Whilst it’s all well and good to pair similar names together, examples like Eliza and Elizabeth, Harry and Harrison or Emma and Emily can cause quite the deal of confusion in the real world.