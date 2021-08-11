Twin names: 500 of the best baby name ideas for twin boys and twin girls

We've rounded up some of the most popular twin names for both twin boys, twin girls and twin boy and girls names.
Being pregnant with twins remains a fairly rare and exciting situation here in the UK, with the National Office of Statistics recording only 15 out of every 1,000 women having multiple births in 2018.
Alongside twice the joy (and trouble) of twins comes double the number of names to choose – which may seem a bit of a challenge if you were struggling to even settle on one. With this in mind, we’ve compiled a HUGE list of twin names – from ones that rhyme and share the same letter, to the most popular baby names – to inspire all you parents-to-be.
Girl twin names
Boy twin names
Girl and boy twin names
Celebrity twin names
Tips on choosing twin names
Rhyming names:
- Aida and Ava
- Gabriella and Isabella
- Chloe and Zoe
- Abbie and Gaby
- Lily and Millie
- Leah and Mia
- Molly and Polly
- Sara and Cara
- Jess and Tess
- Emma and Gemma
- Belle and Elle
- Stacey and Gracie
Names beginning with the same letter:
1. Abigail and Amy
2. Amelia and Ava
3. Anna and Aurora
4. Anne and Aria
5. Addison and Avery
6. Bailey and Bella
7. Barbara and Bianca
8. Beatrice and Bethany
9. Brooke and Bridget
10. Callie and Camilla
11. Cara and Cecilia
12. Charlotte and Clara
13. Chloe and Cora
14. Claire and Clarissa
15. Danielle and Daisy
16. Dakota and Daniella
17. Darcy and Diana
18. Deborah and Delilah
19. Emilia and Erin
20. Emma and Ella
21. Eleanor and Evie
22. Eliza and Eve
23. Elizabeth and Emily
24. Faith and Frances
25. Fiona and Freya
26. Flora and Felicity
27. Francesca and Frida
28. Gabriella and Grace
29. Gemma and Georgia
30. Genevieve and Gwen
31. Giselle and Gretchen
32. Hailey and Hannah
33. Harper and Holly
34. Hazel and Heidi
35. Helen and Hope
36. Indira and India
37. Iris and Ivy
38. Isla and Isabelle
39. Jade and Jacinda
40. Jessica and Jemma
41. Josie and Jacqueline
42. Katie and Kayla
43. Keira and Kylie
43. Kitty and Kendra
44. Laura and Lana
45. Lauren and Leslie
46. Lily and Liberty
47. Mary and Margaret
48. Mackenzie and Madison
49. Maya and Mia
50. Megan and Millie
51. Melissa and Morgan
52. Melody and Madeleine
53. Naomi and Nevaeh
54. Natalie and Nicole
55. Nadia and Natalia
56. Nora and Natasha
57. Olivia and Odette
58. Olive and Ophelia
59. Paige and Payton
60. Paula and Poppy
61. Penelope and Pearl
62. Phoebe and Paloma
63. Piper and Paris
64. Quinn and Quella
65. Rachael and Rebecca
66. Rachel and Rosie
67. Rose and Ruby
68. Sadie and Sasha
69. Samantha and Stella
70. Sienna and Sophia
71. Savannah and Scarlett
72. Sierra and Summer
73. Tamara and Tess
74. Thea and Tessa
75. Tracey and Theresa
76. Trinity and Tiffany
77. Uma and Ursula
78. Una and Ula
79. Valentina and Valeria
80. Valerie and Violet
81. Vera and Vivian
82. Victoria and Vanessa
83. Wendy and Willa
84. Willow and Winona
85. Whitney and Wren
86. Xabrina and Xandra
87. Yana and Yvonne
88. Yasmine and Yvette
Most popular girl twin names:
1. Ella and Emma
2. Olivia and Sophia
3. Gabriella and Isabella
4 Faith and Hope
5. Ava and Emma
6. Isabella and Sophia
7. Madison and Morgan
8. Ava and Ella
9. Ava and Olivia
10. Mackenzie and Madison
11. Abigail and Isabella
12. Abigail and Emma
13. Makayla and Mackenzie
14. Addison and Avery
15. Hailey and Hannah
16. Elizabeth and Emily
17. Ava and Mia
18. Heaven and Nevaeh
19. Abigail and Emily
20. Emma and Olivia
21. London and Paris
22. Chloe and Claire
23. Mia and Mya
24. Anna and Emma
25. Anna and Brianna
26. Isabella and Olivia
27. Abigail and Lillian
28. Addison and Ava
29. Emma and Isabella
30. Samantha and Sophia
31. Ella and Olivia
32. Emma and Hannah
33. Emma and Mia
34. Faith and Grace
35. Madison and Makenzie
36. Madison and Olivia
37. Abigail and Olivia
38. Annabella and Isabella
39. Chloe and Zoe
40. Elizabeth and Isabella
41. Elizabeth and Victoria
42. Jada and Jade
43. Julia and Sophia
44. Kayla and Kylie
45. Madison and Megan
46. Mia and Sophia
47. Natalie and Olivia
48. Paige and Payton
49. Serenity and Trinity
50. Valentina and Valeria
Rhyming boy twin names:
- Brett and Rhett
- Eric and Derek
- Jake and Blake
- Jeremiah and Zachariah
- Aidan and Hayden
- Eddie and Freddie
- Paul and Saul
- Sam and Cam (Cameron)
- Bert and Kurt
- Kyle and Lyle
- Clark and Mark
- Nick and Rick
Names beginning with the same letter:
1. Aiden and Aaron
2. Alex and Austin
3. Alex and Andrew
4. Alistair and Aaron
5. Andrew and Anthony
6. Benjamin and Brian
7. Benjamin and Bertie
8. Brandon and Bailey
9. Bruce and Boris
10. Callum and Carl
11. Carl and Calvin
12. Christopher and Craig
13. Craig and Charlie
14. Curtis and Cooper
15. Daniel and David
16.David and Douglas
17. Davis and Damian
18. Dominic and Duncan
19. Dylan and Darren
20. Eli and Edgar
21. Elliott and Evan
22. Ethan and Eric
23. Frank and Finn
24. Felix and Frederick
25. Franklin and Fisher
26. Gabriel and Grayson
27. Garrett and Graham
28. George and Gavin
29. Grant and Gregory
30. Hank and Hayden
31. Harry and Harvey
32. Harrison and Hunter
33. Henry and Hector
33. Hudson and Harlow
34. Isaac and Isaiah
35. Ian and Ivan
36. Ibrahim and Isaiah
37. Jack and Joe
38. Jacob and Joseph
39. Jake and Joshua
40. James and Joel
41. John and Joe
42. Jonathan and Jackson
43. Kai and Kyle
44. Kingston and Kent
45. Kevin and Kyle
46. Liam and Lucas
47. Leo and Logan
48. Lewis and Levi
49. Louis and Luke
50. Maddox and Milo
51. Marcus and Matthew
52. Mark and Mason
53. Matt and Max
54. Michael and Miles
55. Nathan and Nicholas
56. Nathan and Noah
57. Neil and Norman
58. Oliver and Oscar
59. Owen and Omar
60. Paul and Patrick
61. Patrick and Peter
62. Pedro and Pablo
63. Philip and Phoenix
64. Quinn and Quentin
65. Ramsey and Ray
66. Richard and Robert
67. Rory and Roger
68. Roman and River
69. Samuel and Simon
70. Seamus and Silo
71. Sampson and Santiago
73. Sebastian and Seth
74. Stewart and Shane
75. Stuart and Steven
76. Stephen and Spencer
77. Timothy and Thomas
78. Theodore and Tobias
79. Toby and Travis
80. Tristan and Trevor
81. Turner and Tommy
82. Tucker and Tyson
83. Uri and Uriah
84. Usher and Ulysses
85. Vance and Vaughn
86. Victor and Vincent
87. Viktor and Valentino
88. Walter and William
89. Warren and Wyatt
90. Wesley and Wade
91. Xander and Xavier
92. York and Yuri
93. Yosef and Yasir
94. Zach and Zebediah
95. Zayn and Zeke
Most popular boy twin names:
1. Jacob and Joshua
2. Ethan and Evan
3. Jayden and Jordan
4. Daniel and David
5. Matthew and Michael
6. Landon and Logan
7. Elijah and Isaiah
8. Jacob and Joseph
9. Jayden and Jaylen
10. Isaac and Isaiah
11. Caleb and Joshua
12. Andrew and Matthew
13. James and John
14. Alexander and Nicholas
15. Jeremiah and Josiah
16. Joseph and Joshua
17. Nathan and Nicholas
18. Jonathan and Joshua
19. Logan and Lucas
20. Ethan and Nathan
21. Aiden and Ethan
22. Jeremiah and Joshua
23. Alexander and Andrew
24. Alexander and Benjamin
25. Logan and Luke
26. Jacob and Lucas
27. Jonathan and Joseph
28. Andrew and Anthony
29. Brandon and Brian
30. Nathan and Noah
31. Daniel and Michael
32. Daniel and Samuel
33. Isaiah and Jeremiah
34. Jaden and Jordan
35. Jayden and Kayden
36. John and Joseph
37. Matthew and Ryan
38. Aiden and Austin
39. Benjamin and Samuel
40. Christopher and Nicholas
41. Taylor and Tyler
42. Benjamin and William
43. Hayden and Hunter
44. Santiago and Sebastian
45. Alexander and Anthony
46. Alexander and William
47. Brandon and Brian
48. Carter and Cooper
49. Evan and Owen
50. Evan and Ryan
Rhyming girl and boy twin names:
- Millie and Billy
- Hayley and Bailey
- Laurence and Florence
- Finn and Quinn
- Kate and Tate/Nate (Nathanial)
- Ollie and Mollie
- Leo and Cleo
- Isaiah and Maya
- Karen and Aaron
- Jade and Wade
- Danny and Annie
- Harry and Carrie
- Warren and Lauren
- Lee and Brie
- Rick and Vic (Victoria)
- Ray and Faye
Names beginning with the same letter:
1. Abigail/Abbie and Alex
2. Amy and Anthony
3. Andrew and Amelia
4. Aurora and Austion
5. Ava and Aiden
6. Ben and Bella
7. Beatrice and Brandon
8. Bertie and Brooke
9. Callum and Clara
10. Camilla and Christopher
11. Cara and Craig
12. Charlie and Chrissy
13. Charlotte and Cooper
14. Chloe and Christian
15. Daniel and Delilah
16. David and Diana
17. Dominic and Darcy
18. Douglas and Daisy
19. Duncan and Daniela
20. Dylan and Dakota
21. Eli and Ella
22. Elijah and Evie
23. Elliott and Emily
24. Eric and Eleanor
25. Ethan and Eliza
26. Felix and Frances
27. Finn and Felicity
28. Frank and Florence
29. Freya and Frederick
30. Gabriel and Grace
31. Gavin and Georgia
32. George and Gemma
33. Harry and Hannah
34. Hank and Harper
35. Harrison and Hazel
36. Ian and Ivy
37. Isaac and Isabella
38. Ivan and Iris
39. Jacob and Jemma
40. Jake and Jessica
41. Joseph and Jade
42. Joshua and Josie
43. Kai and Kayla
44. Kevin and Keira
45. Kyle and Katie
46. Liam and Laura
47. Leo and Lana
48. Louis and Leslie
49. Lucas and Lily
50. Marcus and Maya
51. Marius and Martina
52. Matthew and Mary
53. Max and Mia
54. Miles and Millie
55. Milo and Melody
56. Nathan and Naomi
57. Neil and Nicole
58. Nicholas and Natasha
59. Noah and Nora
60. Oliver and Olivia
61. Oscar and Odette
62. Owen and Ophelia
63. Paul and Paige
64. Patrick and Poppy
65. Peter and Penelope
66. Philip and Paula
67. Quentin and Quinn
68. Ray and Rachael
69. Ramsay and Rebecca
70. Richard and Rose
71. Robert and Ruby
72. Rory and Rosie
73. Samuel and Sasha
74. Sebastian and Sadie
75. Seth and Sienna
76. Stephen and Sophia
77. Spencer and Savannah
78. Taylor and Tessa
79. Thomas and Tamara
80. Theodore and Thea
81. Toby and Tess
82. Tristan and Theresa
83. Uri and Uma
84. Ula and Ulysses
85. Vaughn and Valerie
86. Victor and Violet
87. Vincent and Victoria
88. William and Wendy
89. Warren and Willa
90. Wyatt and Willow
91. Wade and Wren
92. Xavier and Xander
93. York and Yana
94. Yuri and Yasmine
95. Zach and Zoe
Most popular boy and girl twin names:
1. Madison and Mason
2. Emma and Ethan
3. Taylor and Tyler
4. Madison and Michael
5. Jayda and Jayden
6. Madison and Matthew
7. Samuel and Sophia
8. Addison and Aiden
9. Olivia and Owen
10. Zachary and Zoe
11. Addison and Jackson
12. Aiden and Ava
13. Emily and Ethan
14. Emma and Ryan
15. Isaac and Isabella
16. Natalie and Nathan
17. Abigail and Benjamin
18. Andrew and Emma
19. Isabella and Isaiah
20. Jada and Jaden
21. Brian and Brianna
22. Emma and Jack
23. Aiden and Emma
24. Eli and Ella
25. Jacob and Olivia
26. Lily and Logan
27. Michael and Michelle
28. Naomi and Noah
29. Abigail and Alexander
30. Abigail and Andrew
31. Brandon and Brianna
32. Chloe and Christian
33. Elizabeth and William
34. Emily and Matthew
35. Emma and Jacob
36. Emma and William
37. Jacob and Sarah
38. Lilly and Logan
39. Nicholas and Sophia
40. Noah and Sophia
41. Oliver and Olivia
42. Sophia and William
43. Abigail and Jacob
44. Addison and Austin
45. Alexander and Sophia
46. Ella and Jackson
47. Emma and Evan
48. Emma and James
49. Jayla and Jaylen
50. Zachary and Zoey
Celebrity twin names:
Celebrities with twins is not a rare phenomenon, with us identifying over 20 stars who are biologically identical or are parents to two little tots. From sport stars like Usain Bolt and his new twins to Hollywood Royalty Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and their attractive two – we’ve listed the A list twin names you need to know about:
1. Ella and Alexander Clooney (Celebrity parents: Amal and George Clooney)
2. Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt (Celebrity parents: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt)
3. Sir and Rumi Carter (Celebrity parents: Beyonce and Jay-Z)
4. Monroe and Morrocan (Celebrity parents: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon)
5. Max and Emme Moniz (Celebrity parents: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony)
6. Tristan and Sasha Hemsworth (Celebrity parents: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky)
7. Hazel Patricia & Phinnaeus Walter (Celebrity parents: Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder)
8. Marion Loretta Elwell & Tabitha Hodge (Celebrity parents: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick)
9. Myla and Charlene (Celebrity parents: Mirka and Roger Federer)
10. Nelson and Eddie (Celebrity parents: Celine Dion and Rene Angelil)
11. Amani And Aisha (Celebrity parents: Mo Farah and Tania Nell)
12. Thunder an Saint Leo (Celebrity parents: Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett)
13. Cy and Bowie (Celebrity parents: Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego)
14. Valentino and Matteo (Celebrity parents: Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef)
15. Ashton and Michael Kutcher
16. Rami and Sami Malek
17. Hunter and Scarlett Johannson
18. Benji and Joel Madden
19. Mary-Kate and Ashley
20. Dylan and Cole Spouse
21. Matt and Luke Goss
Tips on choosing twin names:
- Whose who? Come up with a method on how you will assign each twin their name. It could be as simple as saying the first twin to arrive will take Liam and the second, Lucas. Or you might want to wait and see who looks more like a certain name.
- Traditional or modern? When it comes to settling on two names, think about how they work together. A mix of a traditional name like Margaret with a more modern name like Kylie doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. So consider pairing names that come from similar time periods.
- Do they flow? It’s all very well having Sebastian and Savannah’s names written down on paper, but when it comes to shouting out their names to grab their attention, you could find yourself running out of breath. Practice saying the names out loud together a few times to see if they work and aren’t a bit for a mouthful.
- Can they be shortened? If you do decide on longer names for your two, then it’s always good to think about potential nicknames for everyday use.
- Do you like the names individually? It’s good to select two names that work together as a perfect pair but don’t settle on one because it just fits with the other and vice versa. They’ll be situations in life where you’ll be with just one twin – so you want to make sure that your happy with their names individually too.
- Matchy Matchy? Whilst it’s all well and good to pair similar names together, examples like Eliza and Elizabeth, Harry and Harrison or Emma and Emily can cause quite the deal of confusion in the real world.
