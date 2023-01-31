15 best alarm clocks for kids of all ages 2023

The best alarm clocks for kids are fun as well as functional, making getting up in the morning just that little bit easier. Here's our pick of the best alarm clocks for kids, from sleep trainers for babies and toddlers to analog and digital alarm clocks for tweens and teens.

Waking up in the morning isn't easy for most of us and kids are no exception. Whether you're dealing with a wakeful toddler who wants to get up at 4am or a tired teen who'd rather stay beneath the duvet when it's time for school, a decent alarm clock for kids can help make mornings easier.

To help you choose the right alarm clock for your youngster - and avoid wasting money on one that doesn't get the job done - we've rounded up our pick of the best alarm clocks for kids.

In this article, you can shop our edit of the best alarm clocks for kids based on our Consumer Editor's considered view along with online reviews we've scrutinised to find out which kids' alarm clocks other parents really rate. All the kids' alarm clocks in our roundup have child-friendly features to help little ones get out of bed bang on time.

From sleep trainers and night lights with built-in alarm clock functionality to cool clocks for kids of all ages, and from classic clocks that teach time-telling to quirky ones that roll away beeping when you hit the snooze button, here's our pick of the best kids' alarm clocks for 2023.

What age should a child have an alarm clock?

Why you can trust GoodTo Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

It's a good idea to place a child-friendly alarm clock in your child's room once they make the move from a cot to a first bed of their own. As well as helping them learn how to tell the time, alarm clocks often double as nightlights and some can help teach your child when it's time to get up and when it's time to roll over and go back to sleep.

What is the best alarm clock for kids?

This depends on the age of the child. If you're looking for a clock to help a baby or toddler decipher day from night and understand when it's time to get up or go back to sleep, go for a sleep trainer that you can programme. For older tots and tweens, choose something fun that they'll enjoy falling asleep beside. And for teens, go for a cool design, quirky features and a loud alarm that can't be dismissed with a tap!

Above, we've picked out our top kids' alarm clock for kids of different ages so you can choose something suitable for your child's age and stage of development.

Best kids alarm clock at-a-glance

Best kids alarm clock overall: Echo Dot Kids - £64.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab)

Echo Dot Kids - £64.99 | Amazon Best kids alarm clock for babies: Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine - £69.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab)

Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine - £69.99 | Amazon Best kids alarm clock for toddlers: Tommee Tippee Groclock Sleep Trainer Clock - £39.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab)

Tommee Tippee Groclock Sleep Trainer Clock - £39.99 | Amazon Best kids alarm clock for tweens: Minecraft Alarm Clock - £25 | Argos (opens in new tab)

Minecraft Alarm Clock - £25 | Argos Best kids alarm clock for teenagers: Scribble Writing Alarm Clock - £15 | Prezzybox (opens in new tab)

Best kids alarm clock 2023

(opens in new tab) 1. ZAZU Sam the Lamb Clock - £39.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) A sleep trainer and kids alarm clock in one, this cute little clock closes its eyes when it's bedtime and opens them when it's time to get up. One of the cutest and best kids' alarm clocks for teaching younger children when to wake up - and when (please!) to roll over and go back to sleep.

View Zazu Sam the Lamb Clock at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 2. Tommee Tippee Groclock Sleep Trainer Clock - £39.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Perfect for sleep training toddlers, the Groclock is USB powered and has an adjustable screen so you can change the brightness. It's robust, really easy to use, and super reliable. We love that it has 2 settings so you can choose a different wake-up time for weekdays and weekends plus the optional audible alarm means it still counts as an alarm clock for kids.

View Tommee Tippee Groclock Sleep Trainer Clock at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 3. PurFlo Snoozee Sleep Trainer - £39.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) This sleep trainer and night light has simple icons to help children understand when it's time to get up plus an alarm mode for older kids so it's also good value for money since it won't be redundant once the baby days are done. We love that it's rechargeable which means no cables beside the bed plus it's a great choice for taking with you when you're adventuring away from home overnight and want to keep the sleep routine on schedule.

View PurFlo Snoozee Sleep Trainer at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 4. Playstation Alarm Clock - £25 | Argos (opens in new tab) If the gamer in your house is prone to a bit of late-night screen time and then struggles to wake up in the morning, hit them with this cool alarm clock made to look like a DS4 PlayStation controller. The online reviews are glowing. 'This alarm clock was ordered for our 9 year old,' wrote one happy customer. 'Technology is obviously their thing so this was a great addition to his room. Clear screen, easy to set. Brilliant.'

View Playstation Alarm Clock at Argos (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 5. Minecraft Alarm Clock - £25 | Argos (opens in new tab) Did you know that time passes 72 times faster on Minecraft Earth? Us neither, but fans of the video game beloved by kids will dig this Grass Block officially licensed alarm clock. Our favuorite feature? It uses the official Minecraft Sunrise music to wake you up. Of course it does.

View Minecraft Alarm Clock at Argos (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 6. Paw Patrol Digital Alarm Night Light - £27.92 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Parents love this cute Paw Patrol alarm clock, according to the reviews online, and we can see why. As well as being a cute character to fall asleep beside, the large digital numbers and LCD screen make it easy to tell when it's time to rise and shine. Chase even lights up when the alarm goes off.

View Paw Patrol Digital Alarm Night Light at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 7. Tell the Time Alarm Clock - £8 | Dunelm (opens in new tab) With numeral figures in a simple and easy to read font, this colourful kids alarm clock is just the ticket for youngsters who are still getting to grips with telling the time, regardless of their age or ability. Plus it's brilliant value for money at less than a tenner.

View Tell the Time Alarm Clock at Wayfair (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 8. Digital Electric Alarm Tabletop Clock - £34.64 | Wayfair (opens in new tab) This super fun kids' alarm clock rolls away beeping when you hit the snooze button so it's sure to get tired youngsters out of bed in the morning! If you hit the snooze button, the clock jumps off your bedside table and rolls away making a loud R2D2-like robotic sound. We know a couple of teens who could do with one of these.

View Digital Electric Alarm Tabletop Clock at Wayfair (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 9. Analog Quartz Alarm Tabletop Clock - £12.99 | Wayfair (opens in new tab) A cute little option for a youngster who's still getting the hang of telling the time but wants to get themselves organised with an alarm clock to get them up for school each day, this analogue alarm clock for kids is ideal for encouraging a growing sense of independence without any digital distractions. There are several different cute designs available.

View Analog Quartz Alarm Tabletop Clock at Wayfair (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 10. Sunrise Simulation Wake Up Light - £29.76 | Amazon (opens in new tab) If your youngster isn't a morning person, this sunrise simulation alarm clock is a gentler way to wake them up. You can program the bedtime and wake-up times and the light will gradually increase over 30 minutes, mimicking the sunrise to help you wake up more naturally. It has 7 different wake-up modes and you can also change the colour light setting. Another good options for teens and tweens who don't like mornings.

View Sunrise Simulation Wake Up Light at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 11. Harry Potter Alarm Clock - £27.92 | Amazon (opens in new tab) No words needed - little Harry Potter fans will be delighted with this alarm clock for kids. It features a sleep-friendly LCD backlit screen and a button that plays magical sound effects, plus Harry lights up when the alarm goes off. Wizards and witches will have no problems waking up to this.

View Harry Potter Alarm Clock at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 12. Scribble Writing Alarm Clock - £15 | Prezzybox (opens in new tab) Billed as a fab gift for the forgetful, we think this is the best alarm clock for tired teens. You can choose from 4 different alarm sounds and the screen lights up when the alarm goes off. But best of all, you can scribble a message, using the included scribble pen, to remind your youngster why they need to be up on time. Genius!

View Scribble Writing Alarm Clock at Prezzybox (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 13. Maxi-Cosi Connected Home Soothe Light & Sound - £69.99 | Mamas and Papas (opens in new tab) More of a classy night light than a classic alarm clock, the Maxi-Cosi Soothe Light & Sound is a good choice if you're looking for a gadget to create the perfect sensory experience for a calm, relaxed bedtimes. You can personalise it to your baby's sleep routines with soothing lights, sounds and sleep-inducing lullabies, and control them via an app on your phone. Then, as your little one gets older, you can use the time-to-rise setting to help them learn when it's ok to get up. It also features 20 different lullabies & white noise options and is compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Home.

(opens in new tab) 14. Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine - £69.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Rest is a clever mashup between a nightlight, a sound machine, and an alarm clock that will 'grow' with your child from birth to the teenage years if you wish, so while it's an expensive option it definitely represents value for money. You can customise everything from the color and brightness to the volume level and the whole thing is easy to control via your phone. It's recommended by sleep experts and parents everywhere seem to love it.

View Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine at Amazon (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 15. Echo Dot Kids - £64.99 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Designed for kids but with parental controls, it's easy to see why the 5th generation Echo Dot smart speaker is a hit with parents shopping for the best alarm clock for kids. You can ask Alexa to play some tunes, read a bedtime story, or help with homework - as well as wake you up in time for school in the morning. It comes with a 1 year of Amazon Kids+ digital subscription (ages 3–12) that includes access to kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, and educational Alexa skills.

View Echo Dot Kids at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Related features: