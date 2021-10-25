30 best Christmas bedding sets for 2021 from M&S, Next, Very and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Snuggle down and sleep easy between these beautiful sheets – our pick of the best Christmas bedding sets for the festive season.

It’s safe to say that most of us get swept up in the Christmas decorations come December time. From lights and homemade wreaths to tableware and the tree itself – every inch of our home ends up covered in something seasonal. And that now includes our bedrooms too, with the trend for Christmas bedding soaring in popularity over the last few years.

Our festive bedding round-up has all the standout styles you need for Christmas 2021, containing both adult and kid duvet sets from the likes of M&S, Dunelm, Matalan and George at Asda. We’ve taken into account fabric quality, design and price to help you find your perfect bedding. Plus the majority of these sets are available in single, double and king bedding sizes too. So there’s no disappointment if you spot a stylish Christmas bedding set under our adults edit that would work wonderfully in your child’s room instead. All that’s left to do is order your favourite one, slip into your matching family Christmas pyjamas or kids Christmas pyjamas and enjoy your festive sheets!

15 best Christmas bedding sets for adults:

1. Marks and Spencer Cotton Advent Calendar Bedding Set

Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King

Countdown the nights to Christmas with this quirky and colourful advent calendar bedding set from Marks and Spencer. This festive bedding set is made from a mix of cotton and recycled polyester so it’s kind to skin and the planet. Plus we love the reversible element, meaning you can swap to the simple star design on alternate nights if you see fit.

2. Marks and Spencer Fleece Christmas Tree Bedding Set

Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King

Those craving something a bit cosier will love this Christmas Tree bedding set from M&S. Its stylish cream and grey colour palette is sure to complement any modern bedroom. And the fleece fabric is so soft, you’ll be nodding off peacefully before you know it.

3. Catherine Lansfield Brushed Cotton Polar Bear Bedding Set

Sizes: Single, Double, King

#Let the world be cool again’ is the motto emblazoned on the pillows of this sweet polar bear bedding set. British design company Catherine Lansfield has produced a festive print in these hip mustard and grey hues that are currently fashionable in the interior world. Plus the ethically sourced 100% brushed cotton material is just another reason why you should invest in this smart set.

4. Twelve Days of Christmas Reversible Bedding Set

Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King

This reversible Dunelm set is a real treat that captures the classic lyrics of the 12 days of Christmas in a fun duvet set. See seven swans a-swimming, 12 drummers drumming, and of course, the five gold rings, hidden in the sweet snow globes. Or swap it over for a gorgeous gold holly and ivy print. The polycotton material is super soft, hard-wearing and machine washable, with discreet clear buttons to keep everything tucked in and tidy.

5. Argos Home Christmas Snowflake Fleece Bedding Set



Sizes: Single, Double, King

Welcome winter nights with this snug snowflake set from Argos. Fabulously festive, fluffy and fleecy, it’s guaranteed to keep you warm during sleep thanks to its woven design and jacquard polyester material. A real bargain, with a double set available at under £30.

6. Next 3D Pom Pom Christmas Trees Fleece Set

Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King

We’re slightly obsessed with this plush pom-pom bedspread from Next Home. Because who doesn’t love an added pom-pom or two to their bedding? Colourful and textured – you can expect the usual Next quality with this duvet and pillow set that’s definitely worth splurging on for the season.

7. Furn Scandi Festive Bedding Set

Sizes: Single, Double, King

Fans of a floral bedspread will love this festive offering from Furn – available at Argos. The merry design includes modern Scandinavian Christmas staples like wreaths made of pine leaves, rustic ornaments, and Christmas doves. Crisp yet soft – this one’s a steal at £24 for a double duvet and pillow set.

8. Habitat Christmas Lights Printed Bedding Set

Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King

Looking for Christmas bedding that doesn’t feature the conventional Father Christmas figure or red and green colours? This sleek design from Habitat focuses instead on Christmas lights of the fluorescent kind and is sure to light up your room. Plus you could definitely use the jade green side outside of the festive season too to really get your money’s worth.

9. Cath Kidston Shine Bright 200 Duvet Set

Sizes: Single, Double, King

Trust Cath Kidston to deliver the goods for Christmas 2021. The brand’s signature nostalgic style is reflected in the sweet, hand-painted village scene depicted on the duvet. The pillowcases have a re-tweaked 12 Days of Christmas with kindness theme. Boasting a crisp 200 thread count, it’s certainly a set that will prove heavenly to sleep in too!

10. Furn Tufted Christmas Tree Duvet Cover Set

Sizes: Single, Double, King

A Christmas tree print can be classy as this Furn duvet cover set proves. The bold and rich green colour will go wonderfully in cream or light blue hued bedrooms. And we love the textural element to this bedding thanks to the mini tree tufting details. Made from breathable cotton with a 260 thread count, it’s definitely one of the more luxurious Christmas bedding offerings for 2021.

11. John Lewis Stag Scene Double Duvet Set

Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King

Subtle and chic, this festive duvet cover set from John Lewis depicts a snowy scene filled with stags and snowflakes. And we love the smart red trim that gives a nod to the seasonal colour. It’s made from breathable cotton and has a 200 thread count that ensures total comfort as you nod off at night.

12. Cotton Tartan Check Duvet Set

Sizes: Single, Double, King

A classic red tartan pattern is another synonymous symbol of Christmas. And the rich red hue of this set is guaranteed to add warmth and depth to any bedroom this winter. Snap up the cheeky checked print at Wayfair – available for under £30.

13. Happy Linen Company Christmas Patchwork Fleece Bedding

Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King

This cosy patchwork print gives us major ski chalet vibes – and is sure to compliment any bedrooms with gorgeous deep oak flooring. Whilst the festive print looks fantastic, it’s the reverse side of the duvet that really sells this set. As here you’ll find a super soft sherpa fleece lining to keep you extra toasty during the colder months.

14. Christmas Cats Easycare Reversible Duvet Set

Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King

Cat lovers rejoice! Your favourite felines have been given the festive treatment in this adorable duvet set from Asda. Part of their George for Good range, the polyester material in this is made from melted plastic bottles and textile waste that’s been spun into a whole new yarn. Eco-friendly and available at a bargain price – there’s certainly not much to dislike about this Christmas bedding.

15. Friends Manhattan Festive Scene Bedding Set

Sizes: Double, King

Fans of the hit TV show Friends will be delighted with this Christmas bedding set from Amazon. The show’s central location is given a festive twist in this bold set. Perfect for snuggling under whilst watching a few episodes in bed.

15 best Christmas bedding sets for kids:

1. Peppa Pig Kids Snow Much Fun Bedding Set

Sizes: Toddler, Single

This Peppa Pig bedding set is a present in itself for any young fan of the show. The reversible design features characters Peppa and George festively dressed and having ‘snow much fun’ in the snow. And the good news is that you can pick this up for a toddler or single-sized bed, depending on the size of your own little piglet.

2. Next Pom Pom Patchwork Christmas Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

Sizes: Toddler, Single, Double, King

Inject some colour into your infant’s bedroom with this stunning patchwork set. Kids will love picking out all the famous Christmas symbols like the present, smiling Christmas pudding and red stocking, which comes complete with a fluffy pom-pom addition. Designed to spread some joy this festive season.

3. Letter to Father Christmas Single Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

Sizes: Single

This Christmas bedding set for kids is a sure reminder to be nice and not naughty this December, thanks to its cute letterhead pillow. The accompanying duvet shows a scene from Father Christmas’s workshop prepping for all the presents that are to come. Despite its low price, parents will be pleased to know it’s of high quality, with one reviewer commenting: “My 4-year-old son was so pleased with his Christmas duvet set and very excited to go to bed! Great quality and washes really well – the colours didn’t fade. Also happy it was tumble dryable on low heat.”

4. John Lewis Christmas Knitted Cotton Single Set

Sizes: Single

There’s nothing like a fetching Fair Isle printed bedspread to spread the Christmas spirit at night. This John Lewis home set is made from knitted cotton for extra cosiness. And will look just as inviting in both little boys and girls’ bedrooms this December.

5. Catherine Lansfield Christmas Wonderland Glow In The Dark Single Set

Sizes: Single, Double

Okay this Christmas bedding kid set is truly magical – with the snowflakes and snowmen coming to life at night. The glow in the dark duvet set is great value at just £15. And mums and dads will be pleased to know it requires minimal ironing too, hurrah!

6. George Red & White The Nutcracker Reversible Duvet Set

Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King

Simple, stylish and surprisingly cheap – George at Asda’s nutcracker reversible set is a sight for sore eyes. Little ones will love snuggling up alongside the nutcracker figurines and concocting stories up of their own featuring the cute characters. Plus it’s perfect for big and little fans of the original ballet. As one 5-star reviewer summarises: “Great alternative to Santa prints. Christmassy yet subtle print. Good quality and appearance. Happy with my purchase.”

7. Brushed Cotton Santa Paws Bedding Set

Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King

What kid won’t be mesmerised by the ‘Santa Paws’ characters covering this M&S Christmas bedding? Featuring a bunny with a Christmas hat, a hamster with festive antlers and dogs in adorable Christmas jumpers – it’ll certainly have them smiling before heading off to sleep. And we think it’s a steal at under £20 – especially as it’s made from 100% brushed cotton.

8. Christmas Penguin Single Bedding Set (135x200cm)

Sizes: Single, Double, King

This punchy Penguin duvet and pillow set screams slumber party with its bright colours and festive theme. Made of 100% microfibre – it’s an easy and durable bedding set that can be machine washed and tumble dried whilst maintaining its colours.

9. Catherine Lansfield Grey Snowman Duvet and Pillowcase Set

Sizes: Cot Bed, Single, Double

This luxe Snowman bedding set is so snuggly and sweet – you’ll struggle to get kids out of it in the mornings. The soft and comfortable fleece fabric is on both the front and back, promising ultimate warmth and no cold tootsies.

10. Sleepdown Polar Bear and Penguins Pink Single Bedding Set

Sizes: Single, Double, King

Sweet snowy dreams are bound to make up your child’s sleep time in this serene blush pink artic bedspread from Sleepdown. And Amazon reviewers seem to be taken with it online, giving it a 4.4 star rating. “Very pretty duvet for feeling a bit festive. Looks exactly like the picture,” wrote one reviewer. You can also pick it up in a soft grey – if that’s more to your liking.

11. Catherine Lansfield Countdown To Christmas Single Bedding Set

Sizes: Single

Kids will love ‘counting down to Christmas’ in this sweetly designed bedding set – another by interior company Catherine Lansfield. We’re also big fans of the 25th door – aka the plant pot – which doubles up as a handy pouch for presents and is therefore perfect for Father Christmas’s visit on the 24th.

12. Christmas Gonks Bedding Single Set

Sizes: Single, Double

Red, green and covered in gonks – it doesn’t get more festive than this bedding set from JD Williams. The merry family of gonks make a fun Christmas Tree formation with help from a little pocket at the bottom – great for storing Christmas gifts.

13. Harry Potter Charming Christmas Single Set

Sizes: Single

Mini wizards will go wild for this Christmas inspired Harry Potter bedding. Featuring the famous and familiar faces of Harry, Hermione and Ron alongside snowflakes and stags, it’s the perfect accompaniment to snuggling up with JK Rowling’s beloved books and reliving the magic at Christmastime.

14. Cosatto Christmas Fairy Duvet Cover

Sizes: Junior, Single

This fun Christmas fairy and bauble print is bold and bright – and perfect for little ones to snooze in up until the big day. Made from 100% cotton it’s also delicate to sensitive skin and sure to keep them at the right temperature during the night.

15. George at Asda Gingerbread Biscuit Reversible Duvet Set

Sizes: Single, Double, King

Kids will be hungry to have this bedding set for Christmas 2021, thanks to the various festive treats on display. The easy-care polycotton fabric, and of course the gingerbread house and Christmas tree biscuits are likely to send little ones off on a sweet, sweet sleep. Cheap and machine washable – it’s a good value bedspread that will encourage them to get into the spirit of the season.

