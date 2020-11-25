The best Christmas socks for all the family 2020

A stocking filler essential, Christmas socks are a great gift for all ages. Shop our edit of the best Christmas socks for newborns, babies, kids and adults.
Keep cosy and warm this winter in a pair of festive Christmas socks. A seasonal staple, along with Christmas pyjamas and Christmas jumpers, we love snuggling up in the evening in a pair of fluffy socks. Tis’ the season after all.
Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect stocking filler for the kids or a secret Santa gift for a friend, look no further than our round-up of the best Christmas socks for all ages. Is it even Christmas if you don’t receive a new pair or two of festive socks?
From fun novelty prints to super cosy fluffy socks, there is a pair to suit every Christmas sock fancy. All our high street favourites have an array of merry designs to choose from. Shop from a range of budget-friendly multi-packs, or opt for luxury cashmere touch socks. There is even the option for your little ones to design their own festive socks, with a gift set of textile pens and white socks.
If you’re planning ahead and looking to shop for some Christmas staples, don’t miss our ideas for the best non-chocolate advent calendars, as well top Christmas toys. For another fun activity to do with the kids, how about a spot of Christmas baking? Choose from a selection of all the best Christmas cupcake recipes.
Shop our edit of the best Christmas socks for all the family
Santa dog print Christmas socks
Dog fans rejoice, John Lewis & Partners has the ideal pairs for you. Now all you have to do is pick your favourite pooch to wear on the big day.
Priced: £9 at John Lewis & Partners
Reindeer Soft Christmas Socks
Novelty socks aren't just for the kids! We love this two pack for adults, featuring Rudolph!
Priced: £8 at Next (two pairs)
Christmas Character Ankle Socks
How cute is this multi pack of Christmas socks? The perfect stocking filler for kids!
Priced: £6-£7 at Next (five pairs)
Elf Christmas socks
Holiday Socks Gift Box
Spread festive joy with a merry and bright gift box of socks. The set features candy canes, mistletoe and polka dots in colourful and quirky designs.
Priced: £31.95 at Happy Socks (three pairs)
Paint Your Own Christmas Socks
A brilliant gift for kids this Christmas. Paint your own Christmas socks with Falke's fun and interactive set, including 4 textile pens and one pair of socks.
Priced: £17 at Falke
Joules Santa Socks
Ho ho ho! Get these Santa socks and your Christmas will be complete. Everyone loves new socks in their stocking, right? Right.
Priced: £9.95 at Joules
Red and Blue Jingle Socks
Merry little socks for your little ones. This multi-pack of socks make for the perfect festive gift. Available in sizes 0-6 months up to 12-24 months.
Priced: £6 at The White Company (three pairs)
Soft and Cosy Terry Christmas Socks
We love these gorgeous fair isle print socks.
Priced: £8 at Next (two pairs)
Festive Fairisle Boot Christmas Socks
If you're on the hunt for trendy Christmas socks, we have found the perfect pair.
Priced: £12 at White Stuff
Christmas Socks in a Cracker
This adorable pack of socks comes packaged in a Christmas cracker! The perfect gift this festive season.
Priced: £19.95 (three pairs) at Joules.
Unisex Grinch Socks
We know so many people who would be obsessed with these Grinch socks. Luckily, they're in unisex sizes so you'll be able to get them for all the family.
Priced: £7.99 at Sock Shop (three pairs)
Pink and Blue Jingle Socks
These adorable Christmas socks feature jingles the reindeer, mini stars and a stripe design. Available in sizes 0-6 months up to 12-24 months.
Priced: £6 at The White Company (three pairs)
My First Christmas Socks
Available in sizes 0-12 months. Make their first Christmas extra special in the cutest festive socks.
Priced: £3 at M&S (two pairs)
Wild Feet Penguin Gift Box
Wintery and wonderful penguin print socks for you or your loved ones. Designed in a cotton rich blend of fibres, ensuring comfort and breathability all season long.
Priced: £8.99 at Sockshop (three pairs)
Cashmere Touch Christmas Socks
Made in a cashmere mix, for suptumiousply soft socks.
Priced: £10 at Next (two pairs)
Adults Reindeer Christmas Socks
Is any Christmas stocking complete without a pair of fluffy novelty socks?
Priced: £9.95 at Joules
Bamboo Christmas Socks Gift Box
These gorgeous sustainable Christmas socks are crafted from a super soft bamboo and organic cotton blend. They are breathable, naturally anti-bacterial and anti-fungal, so your feet (and the planet) stay happy and healthy.
Priced: £24.90 at Thought
Fairisle and Penguin Chenille Socks
Cosy up in fine-knit socks, crafted in soft chenille for extra warmth and comfort.
Priced: £9.99 at H&M
Adults Pink Penguin Christmas Sock Set
The perfect gift set to treat yourself or a loved one this Christmas. The festive iceskating penguin socks are crafted from cotton-rich fabric for breathability and comfort.
Priced: £20 Hobbs at Debenhams