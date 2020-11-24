Trending:

16 easy Christmas cupcake ideas and decorations

Fancy doing a spot of Christmas baking this year? We've rounded up some of the best cupcake ideas and decoration designs for 2020...
    • We've got lots of easy Christmas cupcakes for you to choose from including our festive Rudolph cranberry cupcakes, impressive present cupcakes and many more - you're going to be spoilt for choice!

    Whether you’re making them as an edible homemade food gift or as the centre piece at Christmas dinner, we have plenty of Christmas cupcake ideas to choose from that are sure to a put a smile on everyone’s faces during the festive season.

    Cupcakes are a quick and easy alternative to the usual Christmas cake and figgy pudding. They’re great for parties, buffets and presents, and are the perfect activity to do with the kids over the Christmas holidays.

    Christmas baking has never been easier. We’ve got the ideas and the recipes and all you have to do is make them. If you’re in the mood for a challenge we’ve got some snowflake or Christmas pud cupcakes that are sure to keep you busy. Or if you want something easy peasy, we have starry chocolate or mini fruit cupcakes.

    Browse through our collection of delicious, and easy Christmas cupcake recipes, ideas and decorations…

    Boozy Christmas cupcakes
    Boozy Christmas cupcakes

    These boozy Christmas cupcakes are for adults only! These cupcakes have a rich fruitcake base infused with brandy which is topped with a layer of sweet, sticky marzipan - we just can't get enough of them!

    Get the recipe: Boozy Christmas cupcakes

    Holly cupcakes
    Holly cupcakes

    Learn how to make edible fondant holly leaves for your cupcakes with this simple step-by-step picture recipe. You don't get more festive than holly, plus you can buy some nice Christmas themed cupcake cases too.

    Get the recipe: Holly cupcakes

    Snowmen cupcakes
    Snowmen cupcakes

    Need to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays? They'll love helping to make these simple Christmas snowman cupcakes with marshmallows and fizzy laces. They're a simple, fun project to get stuck into.

    <a style="font-weight: bold" Get the recipe: Snowman cupcakes

    Gingerbread cupcakes
    Gingerbread cupcakes

    The delicious smell of ginger will fill the house when you make these gingerbread Christmas cupcakes. Top with a mini gingerbread man and a swirl of buttercream to spruce up your festive spread. They make a fab change from the standard gingerbread cookies!

    Get the recipe: Gingerbread Christmas cupcakes

    Christmad pud cupcakes
    Christmad pud cupcakes

    These Christmas pud cupcakes from goodtoknow's cupcake Queen Victoria Threader are packed with boozy fruit for a little taste of Christmas pud.

    Get the recipe: Christmas pud cupcakes

    Christmas star cupcakes
    Christmas star cupcakes

    We just love these Christmas star cupcakes as they're really easy to make and would make the perfect foodie gift for Christmas. These have edible gold glitter on them which makes them even more festive. So much so, that you almost won't be able to eat them, because they're so pretty.

    Get the recipe: Christmas star cupcakes

    Snowflake cupcakes
    Snowflake cupcakes

    Victoria Threader's snowflake cupcakes will look beautiful on a cake stand at your Christmas party. Top your cupcakes with fondant icing patterned like snowflakes to get this lovely effect - the icing underneath can be any colour you like.

    Get the recipe: Christmas snowflake cupcakes

    Mince pie cupcakes
    Mince pie cupcakes

    Love mince pies? Why not try our naughty mince pies Christmas cupcakes? Made with real mincemeat in the cake AND in the buttercream icing, these cakes definitely taste like Christmas. Plus, they go great with mulled wine... yum!

    Get the recipe: Mince pie Christmas cupcakes

    Christmas Rudolph cranberry cupcakes
    Christmas Rudolph cranberry cupcakes

    Filled with juicy cranberries and topped with a cute Rudolph fondant topper, these Christmas Rudolph cranberry cupcakes by our cupcake queen Victoria Threader are bound to put a smile on anyone's face.

    Get the recipe: Christmas Rudolph cranberry cupcakes

    Christmas cupcakes in a jar
    Christmas cupcakes in a jar

    Here's a new idea: serve your cupcakes in a jar and they're instantly transformed into presents. See how it's done with our Christmas cupcakes in a jar recipe. They're a little unusual and a bit different to what you might normally bake, but that's why we love them.

    Get the recipe: Christmas cupcakes in a jar

    Present cupcakes
    Present cupcakes

    Giving homemade gifts this year? Turn cupcakes into pressies by topping with a fizzy lace bow. See our Christmas present cupcake for how it's done - they're little parcels of joy that we absolutely love (and so will everyone else!)

    Get the recipe: Christmas present cupcake

    Christmas mini fruit cupcakes
    Christmas mini fruit cupcakes

    Arrange these Christmas mini fruit cupcakes into a tree shape for the ultimate centre piece for your Christmas party. Dense and fruity, these bakes are full of flavour.

    Get the recipe: Christmas mini fruit cupcakes

    Sparkly Christmas cupcakes
    Sparkly cupcakes

    Who doesn't love a bit of sparkle at Christmas? Sprinkle these sparkly cupcakes with a dash of edible glitter and place in a gift box for an affordable but thoughtful present.

    Get the recipe: Sparkly Christmas cupcakes

    Mincemeat cupcakes with coconut snow
    Mincemeat cupcakes with coconut snow

    These Christmas mincemeat cupcakes with coconut snow were created by our cupcake queen Victoria Threader. If you don't like coconut, you can also top them with grated white chocolate and sprinkles.

    Get the recipe: Christmas mincemeat cupcakes with coconut snow

    Christmas jumper cupcakes
    Christmas jumper cupcakes

    These Christmas jumper cupcakes would make the perfect food gift for friends and family. Imagine their faces when you tell them you made these cupcakes! Priceless...

    Get the recipe: Christmas jumper cupcakes