16 easy Christmas cupcake ideas and decorations

We've got lots of easy Christmas cupcakes for you to choose from including our festive Rudolph cranberry cupcakes, impressive present cupcakes and many more - you're going to be spoilt for choice!

Whether you’re making them as an edible homemade food gift or as the centre piece at Christmas dinner, we have plenty of Christmas cupcake ideas to choose from that are sure to a put a smile on everyone’s faces during the festive season.

Cupcakes are a quick and easy alternative to the usual Christmas cake and figgy pudding. They’re great for parties, buffets and presents, and are the perfect activity to do with the kids over the Christmas holidays.

Christmas baking has never been easier. We’ve got the ideas and the recipes and all you have to do is make them. If you’re in the mood for a challenge we’ve got some snowflake or Christmas pud cupcakes that are sure to keep you busy. Or if you want something easy peasy, we have starry chocolate or mini fruit cupcakes.

Browse through our collection of delicious, and easy Christmas cupcake recipes, ideas and decorations…

