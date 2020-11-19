We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Here’s our pick of the best Christmas trees 2020 from where to buy the best real and artificial trees, to expert tips on what to look for to get the best!

We deserve this year’s festivities to be extra special, so no doubt you’re looking for the best Christmas trees around. Whether you opt for an artificial Christmas tree that can be re-used, or a real tree to last the season, decorating one is always a highlight.

The British Christmas Tree Growers Association estimates that around 6-8 million real trees are sold annually in the UK. Approximately 2 million artificial trees are also bought each year. An un-potted tree will last a few weeks while, depending on the quality, the life of an artificial tree is 5-10 years.

Then there’s the question – which is better for the environment? A real Christmas tree or fake Christmas tree? According to The Carbon Trust the answer, perhaps surprisingly, is real! Particularly if the tree is locally grown and disposed off correctly (planted, put through a chipper or burned). Trees also release oxygen as they grow, while the production of artificial trees carries a high carbon footprint. Also, binning an artificial tree creates up to 10 times more C02. So if you do buy faux fir, get one that will last 10 years so it has the same environmental impact as a real tree.

Read on to see which retailers offer the best deals and sales on trees this year and our pick of the best Christmas trees 2020…

What’s Christmas without a tree to beautify your home? We’ve picked some of the best artificial Christmas tree deals below for you (it’s a bit early to get deals on real trees but watch this space!) We also offer advice on how to pick the best tree, what date it should go up, and some of the best places to shop.

Where to buy the best Christmas trees 2020

This depends on what you’re looking for – artificial or real. Many high street stores such as John Lewis, B&Q and Homebase sell both. If they’re not currently offering a sale, the majority are participating in Black Friday 2020 so you may be able to bag a deal on a tree then.

You’ll find the best deals for artificial Christmas trees from reputable retailers and supermarkets such as Asda, John Lewis, Marks and Spencer, Argos, Next, Homebase and B&Q, as well as niche sites such as Christmastreeworld.co.uk and Balsamhill.co.uk. Take a look below at some of the current – and expected – offers on artificial Christmas trees.

For a real tree, you’ll find deals and sales closer to Christmas. Look out for real trees at supermarkets such as Aldi, Lidl, Tesco and Waitrose, homeware stores such as B&Q and Homebase, and online at well-reviewed sites such as Christmastreesdirect.co.uk and Pinesandneedles.com. Try to buy British-grown if possible or visit your local Christmas tree seller.

How do I find the best Christmas tree?

To find the best Christmas tree for you home, first consider the space you have, says Christmas tree expert David: “When it comes to picking the right artificial Christmas tree for your home, the most crucial thing to think about is the size of your tree.”

David Sumner, Online Sales Manager at Christmas Tree World explains: “It’s important to take into account the height of the ceiling and the size of the room – you don’t want your tree to overwhelm the space, so take time to measure up.”

Next, consider what you want your tree to look like. If you’re going for fake David suggests you “think about the appearance that you want your tree to have. If you are looking for a realistic model that emulates a real fir tree, then look for a tree with PE moulded branch tips on the outside of the tree, rather than solely PVC branches. The fullness of the tree is also an important factor – the more branches and foliage a tree has the better for creating a bushy and luxurious appearance.”

If you’ve decided on a real tree, choose one that looks healthy and bright green (brown needles are a warning sign). If you run a branch through your hand only a few needles should drop off – if a lot come away don’t buy it.

What is the best date to put up a Christmas tree?

It’s really up to you. If you follow the Christian faith, your tree can go up at the beginning of Advent (the period of preparation before Jesus’ birth). This is usually the fourth Sunday before Christmas, so Advent 2020 begins on Sunday 29 November.

Another popular time is 1 December. Apparently, 1 in 4 Brits have the house and tree decorated by this date, according to Tesco’s 2020 Christmas Report. It’s also when the Christmas countdown officially begins with chocolate and non-chocolate advent calendars alike beginning opened for the first time.

Take the 12 Days of Christmas route and your tree will go up on 13 December, or do as the Victorians did and wait until Christmas Eve.

If you have an artificial tree time isn’t an issue, but if you buy a real tree be aware that it will last around four weeks (six if you take good care of it). And because of current lockdown restrictions, it’s also advised you order your tree in good time.

Christmas tree trends 2020

The good people at Christmas Tree World have spoken, and here’s what they think will be big this year.

Garden sparkles . Those of us who managed to give the garden a makeover this year might like to keep up the good work. There’s no need to neglect your outdoor space in winter when you can put an outdoor Christmas tree on your patio and adorn the space with festive LED lights and waterproof decorations.

. Those of us who managed to give the garden a makeover this year might like to keep up the good work. There’s no need to neglect your outdoor space in winter when you can put an outdoor Christmas tree on your patio and adorn the space with festive LED lights and waterproof decorations. Monochrome magic . A different sort of year calls for a different sort of approach, so opt for the wildcard option – a black tree. Christmas Tree World ‘has seen significant increases in sales of this shade’ and you can see why. They’re striking, stylish and unusual.

. A different sort of year calls for a different sort of approach, so opt for the wildcard option – a black tree. Christmas Tree World ‘has seen significant increases in sales of this shade’ and you can see why. They’re striking, stylish and unusual. Oh so traditional . On the other hand, you may want to fully embrace a Christmas of yore, with a ‘Victorian-era aesthetic’ tree that’s both elegant and traditional. If this is what you’re yearning for go for a large, high-quality tree and decorate it in red and gold.

. On the other hand, you may want to fully embrace a Christmas of yore, with a ‘Victorian-era aesthetic’ tree that’s both elegant and traditional. If this is what you’re yearning for go for a large, high-quality tree and decorate it in red and gold. Snowy scenes . Can’t get away to colder climes? Bag yourself a snow-covered tree. Artificial flocked trees bring the outside in, so you can recreate a winter wonderland of your own, in the comfort of your home.

. Can’t get away to colder climes? Bag yourself a snow-covered tree. Artificial flocked trees bring the outside in, so you can recreate a winter wonderland of your own, in the comfort of your home. Transportable trees. If we’re allowed to travel at Christmas you may want to squeeze in a mini break over the festive season, in which case you’ll need a pop-up tree. These days, there are a number of good quality pop-up fake trees available to buy, so you can move the festive decorations wherever you’re able to go.

Best artificial Christmas trees 2020

Buy a good quality, fire-resistant fake tree and it will last for years. It’s also less likely to be mauled by pets, you won’t need to take care of it (so it won’t die if you go away for a few days), it won’t drop needles, and once you have it you won’t need to source a tree every year. It will probably work out cheaper, too. Here’s our pick of the best artificial trees for 2020:

6ft Mountain Pine Tree: £109.99 | Christmas Tree World

This customer favourite, which gets five stars for its price, look and easy assembly, was shortlisted in the Best Artificial Tree 2019 category by Expert Reviews. Down from £139.99 to £109.99 (a saving of 21% – that’s £30) it has full, upward branches for effortless decorating and comes in 9 different heights. View now at Christmas Tree World.

7.5ft Pre-Lit Grand Spruce Christmas Tree: £395 | The White Company

If it’s a luxury artificial Christmas tree you’re after, The White Company do some of the best in the UK. While they may not be the cheapest, you certainly get what you pay for. The White Company have gone to great lengths to achieve the most natural shade of green and the most realistic look of spruce for all of their trees and we think this pre-lit fir is truly magical. View Deal

6ft Snowy Green Pine Christmas Tree: £92.99 | Wayfair

If you’re never happier than when you’re in a Winter Wonderland, you’ll love the aesthetics of this snow-topped tree. Its realistic handcrafted branches are frosted to bring the outdoors inside. Reviews wax lyrical about its lush branches and stunning design. With 23% off, it’s good value for a luxury tree. View Deal

6ft Lit Noble Christmas Tree: £115 | M&S

If you dread the untangling then tedious bulb-checking of Christmas lights then this is the tree for you. With its 200 built-in lights, and Memory Branch technology (which means there’s no need to rearrange branches as they fall into place) this is ideal if you’re looking for a simple, no-fuss tree. View Deal

6ft Argos Home Lapland White Christmas Tree: £18 | Argos

While there’s not an Argos sale right now there are some great prices on trees. Plus, the retailer is participating in Black Friday so keep an eye out for discounts. If you don’t want to wait you can’t go wrong with this striking all-white option. Not only is it stylish, it’s recommended by 92% of customers. At under £20, you can’t go wrong. View Deal

6ft Sparkle Pre-Lit Tree: £150 | The White Company

If you’re looking for a modern take on a classic Christmas tree, we love this magical snow-white tree by The White Company. Embellished with LED lights, which discreetly wrap around each and every branch, it will add the perfect amount of sparkle to any room. View Deal 7.5ft Snowy Sheffield Pre-lit Christmas Tree: was £875 , now £700 (SAVE £175) | Selfridges

If you want your house to look as glamorous as one of the festive windows of the UK’s most famous department store, invest in this luxurious pre-lit, frosted Christmas tree that’s so pretty it barely needs decorating. At £875 it’s an expensive option, but if you type in the code SELFCCE at the checkout you’ll get 20% off. View Deal 6ft Black Pre-Lit LED Christmas Tree: £25 | ASDA

Get back to black and on board with one of this year’s trends – a black tree. Asda is selling a pre-lit six-footer for a very reasonable £25. With 120 LED lights and 425 branch tips, it’s black, bright and bushy, and will make a visual statement in your home this Christmas. View Deal

5ft Rainbow Christmas Tree: was £35 , now £26.25 (SAVE £8.75 | Argos

Want to ditch tradition and try something new? You don’t get much more upbeat than a rainbow Christmas tree. This 5-star rated tree from Argos is fun, flashy and contemporary. It’s slim, too, so it won’t take up much space – which means there’s more room for presents… View Deal 4ft White Indoor/Outdoor Christmas Tree: was £49.99 , now £39.99 (SAVE £10) | Very

Here’s a tree you don’t need to decorate, just plug it in and bask in its warm multicoloured LED glow. This minimalist tree is relatively dinky at 4ft, so it’s ideal for smaller rooms or tight spaces. It’s also suitable for outside – an easy way to bring Christmas to your garden. View Deal

Best real Christmas trees 2020

If you’re after the real thing (and who can resist that fresh, aromatic scent) then expect your real Christmas tree to be a fir, pine or spruce. Opt for British-grown and one with roots, so it can be replanted. If it doesn’t have roots, it’s worth sawing a couple of centimetres off the trunk so the tree can ‘drink’. Invest in a stand, water daily and keep your lovely tree away from heat sources and draughts.

It’s a bit early for sales and deals for real trees but here are some retailers that are selling them. Keep an eye out for Black Friday offers and other discounts in the lead-up to Christmas.

6-7ft John Lewis & Partners Fraser Fir Real Christmas Tree: £89 | John Lewis



These bestselling Fraser Fir trees are grown in Scotland for 10 years before they’re even considered for retail. All John Lewis trees are hand-selected especially for you and come with full care instructions. All trees are available to pre-order, with deliveries from 27 November. View now at John Lewis.

6ft Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree: £62.95 | Pines and Needles



The beautiful Nordmann Fir is a popular tree choice. It holds its needles well, so that means less Hoovering for you. The well-reviewed Pines and Needles site source all trees from its own Scottish Christmas tree farms, where they’re sustainably grown. The company delivers to your door or you can visit any of the pop-up stores in London to collect. It also offers a collection and recycling option after the festivities have ended. View now at Pines and Needles.

6ft Norway Spruce Christmas Tree: £64.99| Christmas Trees Direct



UK-grown and of premium quality, this highly-reviewed site offers a range of fresh cut and potted firs and spruces. Our pick is the Norway Spruce, which has been regarded as the quintessential Christmas tree since Victorian times. It’s free delivery but, as with all retailers, check it comes with a stand. If it’s not potted the likelihood is you’ll need to buy one separately. View now at Christmas Trees Direct.

6ft Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree: £72 | Real Christmas Trees



The leading corporate market supplier for Christmas trees, this company offers trees from 3ft up to 60ft! It’s reassuring that they’re all UK-grown, on a farm in the West Midlands, and handled with care and attention. View Now at Real Christmas Trees.