The best Christmas wrapping paper is the kind that makes someone’s eyes light up before they’ve torn it off to get to the present inside. But it doesn’t have to be expensive to add a special, festive finishing touch to a Christmas gift.
Wrapping presents is like Marmite. Some of us love wrapping, and others hate it. But whatever your take on it, it’s a Christmas essential. Much like choosing your Christmas tree, hanging your Christmas wreath, and untangling your Christmas lights, getting your Christmas presents wrapped is one of those magical festive moments.
There’s nothing quite like seeing the wrapped gifts bundled together under the Christmas tree, waiting to be opened by loved ones. And somehow, wrapping has become nearly as important to some folk as the gift itself. After a busy day of Christmas shopping, it feels pretty festive and cosy to pop on a Christmas classic, pour a glass of mulled wine, and start the wrapping.
So whether you love to add bows, bells, and ribbons, or get fed up enough with simple Scotch tape, you’ll love this selection of the best Christmas wrapping paper we’ve found.
1. Warner Bros Elf Christmas Wrapping Paper Pack
If this isn’t the best Christmas wrapping paper of all time, then we don’t know what is. Fans of Elf – surely the best Christmas movie ever made – will be delighted with any gift wrapped in paper as cool as this. It’s a triple pack of 4m rolls so it’s ideal if you’re wrapping something sizeable like a new bike or a toy kitchen. The paper has a cutting grid on the reverse so your angles will be perfect when you come to wrap your presents.
This Christmas wrapping paper is also fully recyclable and also made using material from FSC certified forests.
2. Nancy and Betty Christmas Tree Christmas Wrapping Paper
Sheets of wrap from independent retailer Nancy & Betty are pure luxury – thick, matt paper is perfect for wrapping extra special gifts and smaller boxes. This wonderfully festive design featuring Christmas trees, baubles and candy canes will bring a smile to the recipient’s face even before they see what’s inside.
The paper itself is made from sustainable paper stock using vegetable-based inks and it’s fully recyclable. You can even choose whether your wrapping paper comes professionally folded or rolled in a postal tube, and the quantity options vary from 5 sheets all the way up to 50 sheets.
3. Curlicue Recyclable Winter Wonderland Wrapping Paper
Fancy eco-friendly Christmas wrapping paper with a less traditional festive vibe? Curlicue’s wrapping paper is also 100% recyclable and made using vegetable-based ink in a waterless and chemical-free printing process. So, if you’re trying to be more sustainable during a time of the year that is infamous for creating excess plastic waste, you may have just found the best Christmas wrapping paper for you. The design on this paper is by Andrew Turk and it’s gorgeously festive – without being too much for those who don’t tradition when it comes to Christmas.
4. John Lewis Luxe City Merry Christmas Foil / Red Gift Wrap Set
If Christmas just isn’t Christmas in your house with a bit of unashamedly traditional red and gold, then we’ve definitely found the best Christmas wrapping paper for you. It’s a little more expensive than some of the alternatives on our list. But, when it comes to wrapping paper, you tend to get what you pay for. So expect thick, luxurious paper that won’t tear easily if little fingers try to poke holes in it.
You get two rolls of 3m Christmas wrapping paper in this set, along with six gifts tags and two rolls of 3m fabric ribbon. Both the tags and the gift wrap are fully recyclable and made without the use of glitter.
5. The Doodle Factory Rudolph Christmas Wrapping Paper Sheets with Tags
If you hate wrapping presents and just want to get that bit of Christmas over as fast as possible, then pre-cut sheets are definitely the best Christmas wrapping paper for you. Great for those wanting a neat finish, pre-cut wrapping paper also makes the quickest of options when wrapping boxes.
And what would Christmas be without Rudolph? There are so many reindeer faces dotted across this pre-cut wrap, you can bet that Ruldoph’s friends are also on there. This pack contains ten sheets of paper plus gift tags to address to your loved ones, and everything is 100% recyclable.
6. Disney Store Mickey and Friends Walt’s Holiday Lodge Gift Box
Disney becomes even more magical at Christmas. We’re cheating a little bit here as this isn’t technically wrapping paper but why not take the easy route and choose a gift box instead? It’s perfectly sized if you’re giving clothing as a gift, and it’s easy to assemble from flat to a sturdy box with a fold-down lid. Created especially for the Disney Store, this is sure to fill little Disney fans with excitement when they spy it under the tree.
The Disney Store gift box is available in different sizes and it’s made from recycled card.
VIEW AT THE DISNEY STORE | £2.50
7. Biodegradable Glitter Christmas Wrapping Paper
8. Dachshund Through the Snow Christmas Wrapping Paper
We love that it’s called ‘dachshund through the snow’ and this adorable dachshund wrapping paper is currently just £1.99 a roll so we think it’s definitely the best value Christmas wrapping paper you can buy. Don’t expect premium quality for this price but if you’re wrapping a little something for a dachshund lover, you really can’t go wrong with this.
9. Paperchase Christmas Cats Wrapping Paper
Something a little wacky, but one that’ll go down a storm
Pugs, avocados, cowboy boots – we’ve seen it all on wrapping paper. And while cats don’t exactly scream Christmas, a cat in a woolly jumper is pretty adorable, right? The bright red is typical of Christmas, and adds a little something extra and will look so eye-catching under the tree. Children will go crazy for this paper and can pick out their favourite feline from the pack.
10. Harry Potter Christmas Wrapping Paper Pack
This distinctive print is definitely the best Christmas wrapping paper for anyone who’d rather be spending Christmas at Hogwarts. You get three 4m rolls of extra-long wrapping paper in this multi-roll pack so you shouldn’t find yourself short of paper on Christmas Eve.
The paper itself is fully recyclable and made using material from FSC certified forests. There’s a cutting grid on the reverse of the paper so it’s ideal for kids – or anyone whose wrapping skills need a little extra help.
11. Christmas Claret & Champagne Star Wrapping Paper
Here’s another one for the adults – especially those going to suave dinner parties or handing over Secret Santa gifts that they want to impress with – this deep claret wrapping paper is seriously classy. Fully recyclable and made from timber grown in sustainable forests, it will bring your gift’s wow factor up a notch or three – especially when paired with lovely hessian ribbon and small touches such as festive foliage.