The best Christmas wrapping paper is the kind that makes someone’s eyes light up before they’ve torn it off to get to the present inside. But it doesn’t have to be expensive to add a special, festive finishing touch to a Christmas gift.

Wrapping presents is like Marmite. Some of us love wrapping, and others hate it. But whatever your take on it, it’s a Christmas essential. Much like choosing your Christmas tree, hanging your Christmas wreath, and untangling your Christmas lights, getting your Christmas presents wrapped is one of those magical festive moments.

There’s nothing quite like seeing the wrapped gifts bundled together under the Christmas tree, waiting to be opened by loved ones. And somehow, wrapping has become nearly as important to some folk as the gift itself. After a busy day of Christmas shopping, it feels pretty festive and cosy to pop on a Christmas classic, pour a glass of mulled wine, and start the wrapping.

So whether you love to add bows, bells, and ribbons, or get fed up enough with simple Scotch tape, you’ll love this selection of the best Christmas wrapping paper we’ve found.

1. Warner Bros Elf Christmas Wrapping Paper Pack

If this isn’t the best Christmas wrapping paper of all time, then we don’t know what is. Fans of Elf – surely the best Christmas movie ever made – will be delighted with any gift wrapped in paper as cool as this. It’s a triple pack of 4m rolls so it’s ideal if you’re wrapping something sizeable like a new bike or a toy kitchen. The paper has a cutting grid on the reverse so your angles will be perfect when you come to wrap your presents.

This Christmas wrapping paper is also fully recyclable and also made using material from FSC certified forests.

VIEW AT | £12

2. Nancy and Betty Christmas Tree Christmas Wrapping Paper

Sheets of wrap from independent retailer Nancy & Betty are pure luxury – thick, matt paper is perfect for wrapping extra special gifts and smaller boxes. This wonderfully festive design featuring Christmas trees, baubles and candy canes will bring a smile to the recipient’s face even before they see what’s inside.

The paper itself is made from sustainable paper stock using vegetable-based inks and it’s fully recyclable. You can even choose whether your wrapping paper comes professionally folded or rolled in a postal tube, and the quantity options vary from 5 sheets all the way up to 50 sheets.

VIEW AT NANCY & BETTY | £9.95

3. Curlicue Recyclable Winter Wonderland Wrapping Paper

Fancy eco-friendly Christmas wrapping paper with a less traditional festive vibe? Curlicue’s wrapping paper is also 100% recyclable and made using vegetable-based ink in a waterless and chemical-free printing process. So, if you’re trying to be more sustainable during a time of the year that is infamous for creating excess plastic waste, you may have just found the best Christmas wrapping paper for you. The design on this paper is by Andrew Turk and it’s gorgeously festive – without being too much for those who don’t tradition when it comes to Christmas.

VIEW AT WEARTH LONDON | £8

4. John Lewis Luxe City Merry Christmas Foil / Red Gift Wrap Set

If Christmas just isn’t Christmas in your house with a bit of unashamedly traditional red and gold, then we’ve definitely found the best Christmas wrapping paper for you. It’s a little more expensive than some of the alternatives on our list. But, when it comes to wrapping paper, you tend to get what you pay for. So expect thick, luxurious paper that won’t tear easily if little fingers try to poke holes in it.

You get two rolls of 3m Christmas wrapping paper in this set, along with six gifts tags and two rolls of 3m fabric ribbon. Both the tags and the gift wrap are fully recyclable and made without the use of glitter.

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £10

5. The Doodle Factory Rudolph Christmas Wrapping Paper Sheets with Tags



If you hate wrapping presents and just want to get that bit of Christmas over as fast as possible, then pre-cut sheets are definitely the best Christmas wrapping paper for you. Great for those wanting a neat finish, pre-cut wrapping paper also makes the quickest of options when wrapping boxes.

And what would Christmas be without Rudolph? There are so many reindeer faces dotted across this pre-cut wrap, you can bet that Ruldoph’s friends are also on there. This pack contains ten sheets of paper plus gift tags to address to your loved ones, and everything is 100% recyclable.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £12.99

6. Disney Store Mickey and Friends Walt’s Holiday Lodge Gift Box

Disney becomes even more magical at Christmas. We’re cheating a little bit here as this isn’t technically wrapping paper but why not take the easy route and choose a gift box instead? It’s perfectly sized if you’re giving clothing as a gift, and it’s easy to assemble from flat to a sturdy box with a fold-down lid. Created especially for the Disney Store, this is sure to fill little Disney fans with excitement when they spy it under the tree.

The Disney Store gift box is available in different sizes and it’s made from recycled card.

VIEW AT THE DISNEY STORE | £2.50

7. Biodegradable Glitter Christmas Wrapping Paper

If you can’t resist a bit of glitter when it comes to Christmas wrapping paper but don’t like the damage it does, go for this biodegradable glittery pack of two wrapping paper rolls. Bioglitter uses sustainably and ethically sourced natural and plant-derived materials instead of plastic. VIEW AT WHSMITH | £4.98

8. Dachshund Through the Snow Christmas Wrapping Paper