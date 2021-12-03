11 of the best Christmas wreaths for 2021

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best Christmas wreaths make a warm, welcoming statement that brims with festive cheer. We’ve rounded up a selection of the ones we think you’ll love.

It never feels like the festive season has arrived until the Christmas tree is up and glowing with twinkly lights, the mantlepiece is crowded with old family snow globes and clay Santas, and of course, the finishing touch is placed upon the door – the wreath.

A German tradition that dates back to the 16th century, Christmas wreaths were traditionally used to signify the yuletide countdown with candles and fresh green clippings.

The best Christmas wreaths 2021

These days, you can buy wreaths of all kinds. Both faux and real wreaths are equally popular, and both with their benefits, but you can now get foodie wreaths, ones made up of baubles, and even make-it-yourself Christmas wreath kits.

Whichever your preference, we’ve rounded up the best Christmas wreaths available this year to get you feeling fully festive and ready for the season of good cheer.

1. Frosted Berry Lighted Wreath

This pre-lit wreath is exactly what we think of when we picture a classic Christmas wreath. Adorned with white berries, eucalyptus, and pinecones, this artificial piece will last for many Christmasses to come so it’s pretty good value despite the price tag. It has 50 soft white LED lights and 210 tips with a flocked finish for the perfect wintery look. It also looks convincingly real.

The reviews are good too. ‘Was concerned it wouldn’t be big enough or filled out with enough decorations as it was much cheaper than wreaths in the shops. Absolutely delighted. It’s huge and plenty of decorations on it,’ wrote one customer.

Another added: ‘Looked lovely over this Christmas and the postman said it was once of the nicest he had seen.’

VIEW AT WAYFAIR | £49.99

2. Technicolour Supernature Star and Berry Rainbow Wreath

For those who want something a little bit different hanging on the front door this year, this contemporary Christmas wreath is as stylish as it gets.

The wreath itself is made of soft sprig and mistletoe trimmed with understated sparkling stars and rainbow glitter berries. It’s part of the Technicolour Supernature theme at John Lewis, inspired by the idea of an escape from reality and intended to appeal to children.

There are only two reviews but they’re both full of praise for this unusual contemportary Christmas wreath. ‘Sparkling and a little bit different,’ wrote one happy customer. ‘I’ve never seen a Christmas wreath quite like this one. It’s gorgeous and I’m just glad we ordered it as soon as the stock arrived. It’s also a really good size. Can’t wait to put it up.’

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £35

3. White Feather Wreath

Remember loved ones with this stunning wreath beautifully crafted with fine white feathers in a classic wreath design.

It’s a well-known belief that when white feathers appear, loved ones are near. This beautiful wreath ornament from The White Company could be placed on your dinner table to remember a loved one, hung on a tree for a striking addition, or placed on a door inside for a very effective, yet understated look.

Customers give this wreath 5 stars for its unique design and soft, full effect. One buyer describes how the product would look ‘lovely just hanging up in the house all year round’, so it has a great multi-use option.

VIEW AT THE WHITE COMPANY | £45

4. Disney Store Mickey Mouse Icon Christmas Wreath

This is easily the best Christmas wreath around for Disney fanatics. Christmas is magical, and so is Disney. For those with families, this Mickey wreath will go down a treat. Fill your home with holiday cheer by bringing the world’s favourite mouse to your front door – it’ll make a wonderful talking piece with guests and Christmas carollers. It’s impossible not to smile when you see this hanging on a door.

VIEW AT DISNEY STORE | £28.00

5. Craft & Crumb Christmas Wreath Bake & Craft Kit

Edible and pretty, not all wreaths have to be green!

Perhaps we’re cheating a little here, but nothing smells quite like Christmas as much as freshly-baked gingerbread. So why not get the whole family together and fill the house with Christmas magic, and scent? You can opt to hang this wreath, but it makes a lovely flat table wreath, ideal to enjoy with festive hot drinks on Christmas Eve.

Those who have purchased this have rated it to be of great quality and well worth the money, making a lovely activity to do with young children at Christmastime.

VIEW AT CRAFT & CRUMB | £19.99

6. The Autumn DIY Dried Wreath

If traditional Christmas decorations aren’t really your scene, go for an autumnal wreath instead. You won’t have to take it down in January, either!

We love the colours and delicate textures in this one, with a lime green velvet ribbon and a hops base featuring poppy seed heads, wheat grass, dried roses, and more. Every stem is unique so your paticular colours may vary but this is bound to make a serious style statement once it’s hanging on your door.

VIEW AT BLOOM & WILD | £45

7. The Make Arcade Felt Christmas Wreath Craft Kit

Get the whole family involved in some pre-Christmas fun by making this delightful colourful wreath from The Make Arcade. Unlike usual Christmas wreaths, this one is a riot of colour and texture – and the kids will love it. Plus, you can keep it for years to come as a lovely family keepsake. (Not suitable for children under 14.)

VIEW AT JOHN LEWIS | £24

8. Little Sparkles Wreath

For those who like things a bit more traditional, this wreath is perfect.

The combo of fresh and dried fruits and flowers on the metal wreath frame will make a lovely focal point to welcome guests to your front door. It contains pine, orange slices, limes, cinnamon, gold ruscus and more, so expect it to fill the air with a warming Christmas scent that’s sure to get you feeling festive.

VIEW AT SELFRIDGES | £95

9. Habitat Bauble Christmas Wreath



Why should the Christmas tree get all the baubles? Featuring baubles of different sizes in vibrant red, white and silver and a variety of finishes from matt to sparkly, this is the easy way to add some festive welcome to your front door this Christmas. A modern twist on the traditional wreath, this is also great value for money as it won’t wither or fade from one year to the next.

VIEW AT ARGOS | £18

10. Anthropologie Merry Making Wreath

Made in Nepal from 100% certified fair trade wool, this rainbow wreath would make the perfect addition to a large feature wall or archway in your home in the lead up to Christmas. It’s a perfect wreath for families, as children will love embracing the non-conventional Christmas colours and you can re-use it for years to come – and maybe even pass it down one day!

It’s currently in stock and on offer, reduced from £116 to £68.60, but more than 200 people were viewing it when we added it to our roundup of this year’s best Christmas wreaths, so don’t delay if you fancy snapping it up.

VIEW AT ANTHROPOLOGIE | £68.60

10. Rattan Heart Wreath



For those who like to forage for foliage to make their own Christmas wreath each year, this beautiful rattan heart-shaped wreath is just the ticket at £5. It comes with twine to make it easy to hang and you can buy lots of little pieces from Hobbycraft to adorn it with, including pinecones, cinnamon sticks and dried orange slices.

‘I bought this as a base for a wreath outside our daughters’ playhouse,’ wrote one reviewer. ‘It’s lovely.’

VIEW AT HOBBYCRAFT | £5

11. Marks & Spencer Percy Pig™ Christmas Wreath

Looking for something a bit different that the whole family can enjoy?

Who can say no to the famous Percy Pig? Certainly not us. This Percy wreath comes with several bags of Percy’s delicious sweet range attached, and a cuddly toy of the pink man himself. You could even reuse the wreath next year, as the pegs that hold the sweets on can be re-used. The perfect wreath for those who love to tuck into treats in the lead up to Christmas.

VIEW AT MARKS AND SPENCER | £35