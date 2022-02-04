We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best flower delivery service has three important things covered; the stems should have serious wow factor, you shouldn’t need a second mortgage to pay for your chosen blooms, and it should be super-quick and easy to place a flower delivery order – even at the last minute.

If you know anything about the origins of Valentine’s Day, you’ll know that sending flowers as a token of love is actually a fairly recent thing. But maybe you’ve poured over the best Valentine’s gifts for her and decided that you’d rather say it with flowers this year. Or perhaps you’re looking for the best Valentine’s gifts for him and wondering whether blokes appreciate a bunch of flowers too. Some do!

Or maybe you’re all sorted with everything from an indulgent Valentine’s hamper to some cute Valentine’s gifts for the kids on their way – but just fancy treating yourself or your ‘galentine’ to a lovely bunch of blooms as well. Good call. For the best possible experience, here’s the scoop on which flower delivery service to use.

Best flower delivery 2022

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, you might be wondering if you’re too late to order a bouquet to be delivered to your special someone. The good news is that you’ve still got plenty of time. We’ve tried and tested a bunch (sorry…) of the most popular online flower delivery services to bring you this, um, pick of the best flower delivery services money can buy.

1. Bunches

Best for: Excellent value fresh flowers

What we love: It’s a family business with a personal vibe

Downsides: They don’t currently deliver to Northern Ireland and they can’t offer same-day delivery

Price range: From £19 – bargain!

Letterbox service: Yes – and the letterbox-friendly packaging is entirely plastic-free

Delivery info: Free UK delivery

Bunches is a family-run business, established in 1989. That means you feel like you’re doing business with actual humans rather than a robot. Their flowers by post are delivered with a card featuring your personal message, plus flower food and care instructions. Bunches also sell hampers, house plants, and greetings cards.

Bunches will deliver to any postal address in England, Wales, Scotland (including the highlands and islands), the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Orkney, and Shetland. Orders must be placed before 5:15 pm Monday to Friday or before 10:45 am Saturday for next day delivery. They can deliver on Valentine’s Day itself.

2. Floom

Best for: Best flower delivery with a difference

What we love: Ordering from a local florist – made easy

Downsides: You need a bit of time to scroll through the options

Price range: Varies

Letterbox service: No

Delivery info: Costs from £6.99

Floom is a flexible flower delivery service – consider it a curation of the best local independent florists for you to choose from. Every bouquet comes directly from a Floom partner florist – just pop in the recipient’s postcode to see what’s on offer and you’ll see everything that’s available from Floom florists who deliver to that area.

3. Marks and Spencer

Best for: Sending a gift with a bouquet

What we love: Five-day freshness or your money back

Downsides: They don’t currently deliver to Northern Ireland

Price range: From £25

Letterbox service: No, but they offer a subscription service

Delivery info: Free delivery and Sunday delivery on selected bouquets

M&S has been my go-to flower delivery service for decades. I’ve yet to have a negative experience. The range is good and they offer a five-day freshness guarantee. What’s really handy about their flower delivery service is the fact that it’s so easy to pop a bottle of Prosecco or a bag of Percy Pigs in with your flowers. You can also spend as little as £30 for a really pretty flower delivery that looks considerably more expensive.

For next-day delivery, order by 7 pm on weekdays or by midday on weekends.

4. Arena

Best for: Sustainability – they’re the UK’s highest-rated ethical florist

What we love: Every bouquet sold supports three charities

Downsides: We can’t find any!

Price range: From £24.99

Letterbox service: Yes, including Valentine’s options from £25

Delivery info: Order before 9 pm for free next day delivery

We should all care about reducing waste and saving resources but sometimes those priorities slip when you’re in a hurry to send a gift. However, Arena’s packaging hasn’t used single-use plastics since 2017 and they’ve planted two trees per order to date – over a million and counting. They also offer champagnes, chocolates, and beauty products, and they stock a selection of fairtrade flowers.

5. Serenata

Best for: A quick and stress-free flower delivery service

What we love: Flowers are delivered in bud for maximum freshness

Downsides: We haven’t found any yet!

Price range: From £24.99

Letterbox service: Yes

Delivery info: Free delivery Monday – Sunday, order by 9 pm for UK next day delivery

We’ve included Serenata because their website is such a breeze to navigate – even when your brain is frazzled on a Friday afternoon. There’s a handy price filter so you can quickly find the perfect bunch of blooms within your price range, without scrolling through pages of irrelevant options. You can also go straight to ‘flowers under £30’ for a quick and easy exit. We also love their review system which makes it easy to see what customers thought of the blooms you’re considering before you buy.

Order by 7 pm on Sunday 13th February for delivery on Valentine’s Day.

6. Appleyard

Best for: Stylish and contemporary hand-tied flowers

What we love: There’s a money back guarantee if you’re not 100% happy

Downsides: Same-day delivery only available in London

Price range: From £25

Letterbox service: No, but they offer a range of subscriptions

Delivery info: Varies – check website

Specialists in seasonal bouquets, hand-tied flowers, and gifts along with wine, champagne, and chocolate, Appleyard offers next-day delivery in London. They promise their flowers will stay fresh for a minimum of 7 days and offer a 100% happiness guarantee. They also seek to minimise their carbon footprint by sourcing garden-grown flowers from British suppliers. We love their Valentine’s flower subscription offer from £25 per month.

7. Pinks and Roses

Best for: Showstopping, premium flower delivery for special occasions

What we love: The hatbox presentation

Downsides: They can’t currently deliver to Scotland

Price range: From £70 upwards

Letterbox service: Yes

Delivery info: See website

The mother and daughter team at Pinks & Roses specialises in beautiful bouquets presented in hat boxes. All the packaging is recyclable including the biodegradable cellophane and ribbon, and the hatbox itself can be repurposed for jewellery, more flowers, or anything else that needs an elegant home. Alongside bouquets, Pinks & Roses also offer a variety of gift sets and hampers containing flowers, chocolates, champagne, and scented candles.

8. Flowerbx

Best for: Chic floral luxury

What we love: They source directly from ‘earth-conscious’ flower-growers

Downsides: If you prefer a mixed bouquet of different stems, this might not be your bag

Price range: From £40

Letterbox service: No, but they do have a subscription service from £45

Delivery info: Next day delivery

This isn’t just a flower delivery company – they sell a range of beautiful ‘lifestyle essentials’ too, from candles and home fragrances to plants and vases. Flowerbox offers same-day and next-day delivery services. Place your order by midnight on the 10th of February across the UK for standard delivery on Valentine’s Day, or by the 11th of February for London addresses. They also offer same-day delivery in London.

