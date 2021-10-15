We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The best Halloween decorations for kids are more fun than frightening. Whether you decide to go for a glam Halloween look or ham up the horror with something ghoulish will largely depend on the age of your kids, of course, and Halloween can be a bit of a mixed bag for children.

On the one hand, they’re excited by the idea of dressing up in spooky costumes and eating lots of sweets and Halloween treats, but some of the ghoulish stuff they see in the shops and on TV can give little kids the creeps. One way around this is to indulge in simple fun stuff like Halloween crafts and Halloween food plus decorating your house in ways that little ones won’t find too scary. If you want to have some fun with spooky decor for kids, it goes without saying that you’ll need to go easy on the gore. Here’s our pick of the ten best Halloween decorations for a family-friendly fright night at home.

Hanging pumpkin leaf bags

How about a quick garden tidy-up while you prep your house for Halloween? Fill these pumpkin bags full of garden leaves and pop them at your front door or in the garden to set a spooky – yet practical – scene for visitors.

VIEW AT PARTY PIECES | £2.99

Black spider Halloween decoration VIEW AT WISH | £8 This is definitely one for older kids and even then, best if they’ve never seen the classic Halloween movie Arachnophobia. The perfect prop for turning your home into a spooky setting for Halloween, it’s likely to ward off a few unwanted guests too. Only the bravest trick-or-treaters will surely set foot past this hairy monster. Create your own terror train Little ones who aren’t big fans of Halloween might enjoy colouring in this terror train decoration. Just perhaps don’t call it that. Reminiscent of a Haunted House ride at the funfair, this has lots of space to colour the spooky designs so it’s a good choice for siblings or friends to decorate together – and play in afterwards. VIEW AT THE RANGE | £9.99 Vampire face Halloween door stickers Door decor is all the rage these days but if that’s a bit much for your budget – or energy levels – how about some spooky door decals instead? We love these ones from Not On The High Street and reckon even the postie will approve. VIEW AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET | £8 Baker Ross Halloween bauble kits Tracking down the best Halloween decorations that won’t actually frighten your kids out of their wits isn’t easy – but here’s Baker Ross to the rescue. This pack of six baubles contains everything little ones will need to make their own Halloween decorations, including self-adhesive foam pieces and pre-strung, 3D plastic baubles. Spooky and crafty – win-win! VIEW AT BAKER ROSS | £5.95 Ghost inflatable If you’re going all-out with a Halloween lawn display, this friendly inflatable ghost definitely won’t terrify the toddlers. It’s ultra-durable and weather-resistant so you can use it again year after year, with glowing internal LED lights. It self-inflates in minutes and plugs into any standard outlet. This is one of the best Halloween decorations we’ve found. VIEW AT WAYFAIR | £30.99

Cute Halloween paper plates What better way to take the fright out of fright night than with a pink iridescent paper plate for your Halloween party food? Happy customers are raving about them, with one mum writing: “Adorable, shipped quickly – using for a cute ghostie-themed birthday party for my daughter”. VIEW AT ETSY | £6.36 Tesco bat gauze decoration If you want to ramp up the spook factor for older kids, this bat gauze decoration from Tesco is brilliantly effective. Add a toy spider or two and get the kids to cut out bats from black paper and voila – a frightfully spooky fireplace. Order quick because it’s only available for delivery up to 21st October. VIEW AT TESCO | £3.00 Pumpkin fairy lights Light up the darkness with these pretty pumpkin fairy lights. Meant for indoors, they’re made from glass so they’re only suitable in homes where little hands won’t make a grab for them, or somewhere safely out of reach. They’re hand-finished and give off a warm white LED glow – just the thing for scaring off monsters. Don’t forget the batteries – you’ll need 2 x AAs. VIEW AT LIGHTS4FUN | £24.99 Black wood bat happy Halloween wreath Put the happy into Halloween with this spooky sign for your front door. You get the door wreath which is a decent size at 40 cm in width as well as four hanging wooden bats in two different sizes. Bargain for under a tenner! VIEW NOW £9.99 Best Halloween decorations: how to transform your home