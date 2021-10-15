The best Halloween decorations for kids are more fun than frightening. Whether you decide to go for a glam Halloween look or ham up the horror with something ghoulish will largely depend on the age of your kids, of course, and Halloween can be a bit of a mixed bag for children.
On the one hand, they’re excited by the idea of dressing up in spooky costumes and eating lots of sweets and Halloween treats, but some of the ghoulish stuff they see in the shops and on TV can give little kids the creeps. One way around this is to indulge in simple fun stuff like Halloween crafts and Halloween food plus decorating your house in ways that little ones won’t find too scary. If you want to have some fun with spooky decor for kids, it goes without saying that you’ll need to go easy on the gore. Here’s our pick of the ten best Halloween decorations for a family-friendly fright night at home.
Hanging pumpkin leaf bags
How about a quick garden tidy-up while you prep your house for Halloween? Fill these pumpkin bags full of garden leaves and pop them at your front door or in the garden to set a spooky – yet practical – scene for visitors.
Black spider Halloween decoration
This is definitely one for older kids and even then, best if they’ve never seen the classic Halloween movie Arachnophobia. The perfect prop for turning your home into a spooky setting for Halloween, it’s likely to ward off a few unwanted guests too. Only the bravest trick-or-treaters will surely set foot past this hairy monster.
Create your own terror train
Little ones who aren’t big fans of Halloween might enjoy colouring in this terror train decoration. Just perhaps don’t call it that. Reminiscent of a Haunted House ride at the funfair, this has lots of space to colour the spooky designs so it’s a good choice for siblings or friends to decorate together – and play in afterwards.
Vampire face Halloween door stickers
Door decor is all the rage these days but if that’s a bit much for your budget – or energy levels – how about some spooky door decals instead? We love these ones from Not On The High Street and reckon even the postie will approve.
Baker Ross Halloween bauble kits
Tracking down the best Halloween decorations that won’t actually frighten your kids out of their wits isn’t easy – but here’s Baker Ross to the rescue. This pack of six baubles contains everything little ones will need to make their own Halloween decorations, including self-adhesive foam pieces and pre-strung, 3D plastic baubles. Spooky and crafty – win-win!
Ghost inflatable
If you’re going all-out with a Halloween lawn display, this friendly inflatable ghost definitely won’t terrify the toddlers. It’s ultra-durable and weather-resistant so you can use it again year after year, with glowing internal LED lights. It self-inflates in minutes and plugs into any standard outlet. This is one of the best Halloween decorations we’ve found.
Cute Halloween paper plates
What better way to take the fright out of fright night than with a pink iridescent paper plate for your Halloween party food? Happy customers are raving about them, with one mum writing: “Adorable, shipped quickly – using for a cute ghostie-themed birthday party for my daughter”.
Tesco bat gauze decoration
If you want to ramp up the spook factor for older kids, this bat gauze decoration from Tesco is brilliantly effective. Add a toy spider or two and get the kids to cut out bats from black paper and voila – a frightfully spooky fireplace. Order quick because it’s only available for delivery up to 21st October.
Pumpkin fairy lights
Light up the darkness with these pretty pumpkin fairy lights. Meant for indoors, they’re made from glass so they’re only suitable in homes where little hands won’t make a grab for them, or somewhere safely out of reach. They’re hand-finished and give off a warm white LED glow – just the thing for scaring off monsters. Don’t forget the batteries – you’ll need 2 x AAs.
Black wood bat happy Halloween wreath
Put the happy into Halloween with this spooky sign for your front door. You get the door wreath which is a decent size at 40 cm in width as well as four hanging wooden bats in two different sizes. Bargain for under a tenner!
Best Halloween decorations: how to transform your home
“If you’re getting into the Halloween festivities this year, dressing your windows is another really easy way to achieve all the spooky season vibes,” says Jess Martin, decoration expert at party supply store Ginger Ray. “Simply grab some candles (ideally battery-powered) and place a few at each end of your windowsill – the flickering lights will create a spooky ambience in the evenings.”
Jess also recommends adding some novelty stickers to your window to tie in with your theme. “Try to build up a scene with your chosen stickers – for example, create a colony of black bats by arranging them in an arch that gradually gets bigger from one corner of your window to the other – or just get sticker-happy and place them anywhere,” she says.
Adam Pawson, Head of Digital at windows and door company Safestyle UK recommends giving your windows a once-over before you adorn them with Halloween decorations. “Before using any window-safe stickers, you’ll want to give your windows a quick clean in preparation,” he says.
“Choose a dry, overcast day and use some soft cloths and warm water with some washing-up liquid, and gently wipe your windows down. Once your windows are completely dry and you’ve applied your stickers, you can even add some decorative aerosol glass frosting to imitate mist and fog – this is easily available online or in your local DIY shop and wipes away easily once the Halloween festivities are over.”