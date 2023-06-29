25 best teacher gift ideas they'll genuinely appreciate

Another year has passed, and your child is probably feeling exhausted - but nowhere near as exhausted as the dedicated teachers who show up day after day to inspire, educate and support the kids. But teacher gift ideas can be a tricky minefield: where on earth do you start when it comes to buying presents for teachers?

The best teacher gift ideas show your teacher how much you appreciate their dedication, while also showing that you’ve paid attention to them. Any small throwaway comments they’ve made about a favourite kind of food, drink, or hobby could be a great place to start when it comes to buying a personalised, thoughtful present for a teacher.

"The essence of gift-giving lies in the sentiment, the thoughtfulness, and the effort that goes into understanding the recipient,” explains psychologist Barbara Santini. “Teachers are much more than their job titles. They're enthusiasts, hobbyists, and adventurers, just like you and me. The key to a great gift often lies in these nuances of their personality."

Try to recall any offhand comments about their favourite music band, a preferred art style, or a sport they love. "This clue-finding mission can lead to a gift that shows how much you see and appreciate them as individuals, not just as your teacher," adds Barbara. “The teaching profession can be quite taxing, mentally and physically. Consider a gift that helps them unwind and rejuvenate."

The most heartfelt gifts often tell a story, according to Barbara. So reflect on your journey with your teacher and how they've influenced you. Then think of a gift that encapsulates this journey.

“It could be a book that you studied together, now filled with notes and thoughts, or an artwork that portrays a significant moment. These gifts transcend their material value and become symbols of your shared experiences.”

We've rounded up 25 of the best teacher gifts, from the heartfelt to the funny, to make sure you’ll bring a huge smile to your teacher’s face this end of term.

25 best gifts for teachers

1. Pink Champagne Truffles, £16 | John Lewis Best for an indulgent edible gift To spoil a favourite teacher, you can’t go wrong with a decadent box of Charbonnel et Walker Pink Champagne Truffles. Just opening the beautiful pink box is enough of a treat, let alone tasting the delicious blend of chocolate and champagne. If your teacher isn’t keen on champagne, the brand offers plenty of non-alcoholic options too.

2. Mini Diffusers Gift Set, £18 | M&S Best for unwinding after a stressful year Teaching definitely isn’t renowned for being a relaxing job, so show your teacher you appreciate the long hours and associated stress with this calming set of three mini diffusers. The set includes Calm, Sleep and Meditate diffusers with notes of vanilla, pepper, tonka bean, and amber to help your teacher unwind over their summer holidays.

3. World's Best Teacher Sweets, £9.99 | Amazon Best for those with a sweet tooth Who doesn’t love sweets? Your teacher is sure to adore this jar crammed full of sugary treats, with a label proclaiming that they’re the “world’s best teacher” adding the cherry on top of the cake. Best of all, if you have Amazon Prime, you can get it by tomorrow - perfect for last-minute parents who’ve forgotten to get a gift until now.

4. StompStamps Personalised Star Teacher Gift Stamp, £25 | John Lewis Best for a practical present Who says teachers don't love giving out gold stars? For a really practical present your teacher will use every day, go for this luxury personalised stamp - it's the perfect thoughtful and useful teacher gift for your star teacher! It comes with a gold ink pad included.

5. Neom Organics London Moments of Wellbeing In The Palm Of Your Hand Bodycare Gift Set, £32 | John Lewis Best for a pampering treat Marking all that homework has got to take a toll on your teacher’s hands, so buy them a pampering treat in the form of Neom’s Moments of Wellbeing In The Palm Of Your Hand Bodycare Gift Set. The set includes four different hand balms for different moods: calming, energising, uplifting, and for a good night’s sleep.

6. Spectrum Solo Portable DAB+/FM Digital Radio, £20 | John Lewis Best for music lovers If you know your teacher adores music, get them something thoughtful in the form of this Spectrum Solo Portable DAB+/FM Digital Radio. Available in four colours, this radio allows you to access thousands of stations and is super portable so your teacher can take it everywhere with them this summer.

7. Fortnum's Famous Tea Bag Selection, £23.60 | Amazon Best for something everyone will love Who doesn’t love a cup of tea? This luxurious gift is sure to please any teacher who’s in need of some morning caffeine. With 60 tea bags included in a variety of flavours, it’ll last a long time - plus, it includes free next-day delivery, perfect if you’ve been a bit last minute when it comes to purchasing your teacher’s thank you gifts.

8. Kate Spade New York Fine Tip Pen Set, £18.50 | M&S Best for making homework glamorous All that homework marking can’t be fun, so make it a bit more glam with the help of this set of four Kate Spade fine-tip pens. With cute motivational messages on each pen, they’re colourful and easy to spot at the bottom of a bag, and they write beautifully.

9. Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Champagne and 2 Glasses Set, £38 | John Lewis Best for a teacher who you want to spoil If there is a teacher who’s really gone above and beyond this year, let them know how much you appreciate it with this luxurious Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Champagne set. Not only does the beautiful package contain a lovely bottle of bubbly, but it also comes with two glasses to make the gift long-lasting.

10. Enamel & Metallic Edge Photo Frame, £12 | John Lewis Best for a sentimental gift We love how stylish this enamel and metallic green photo frame from John Lewis is, and your teacher will love it too. For extra brownie points, fill it with a photo of something they’ve said they like, whether a landscape of a favourite city or a print from a cherished artist.

Personalised teacher gift ideas

11. Vistaprint Personalised Notebook, £5.39 | VistaPrint Best for coming up with your own design For something truly unique and personalised to your teacher’s tastes, opt for one of Vistaprint’s notebooks. You can upload your own design or choose from one of their designs, then personalise it with your own text. Choose your teacher’s name, write a message from your child, or perhaps write one of their well-known catchphrases to get them to smile.

12. Personalised Planter, £24.99 | Not On The High Street Best for green-fingered teachers If you know your teacher is a fan of gardening, they’ll be bowled over by this thoughtful personalised flower pot, which can be engraved with words of your choosing. We can’t promise it will bring a tear to your teacher’s eye, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it did.

13. Personalised Thermal Water Bottle, £23.75 | Not On The High Street Best for a gift they’ll use every day If you want to get your teacher something useful, personalised and adorable, look no further than this thermal water bottle from Not On The High Street. The bottle can be personalised with the teacher’s name, and you can choose a colour and a design to go with it. It’s leak-proof, BPA-free and will keep your teacher’s drink at the ideal temperature all day long.

14. Engraved Wooden Tablet Holder, £19.99 | Getting Personal Best for tablet users If your teacher is always using their tablet as a teaching tool, help them prop it up in style with this wooden tablet holder that can be personalised with their name. Made from bamboo, the tablet holder can also be used to hold up textbooks, recipe books, and more.

15. Etsy Personalised Teacher Tote Bag, £9.97 | Etsy Best for affordability Want something useful, personalised and affordable? This personalised tote bag from Etsy ticks all the boxes. It’s got room for all your teacher’s folders and books, is comfortable to carry around, and is a steal at under £10.

Nursery teacher gifts

16. Nursery teacher wish string, £1.75 | Etsy Best for those on a budget Your child might have many nursery teachers, which can make buying multiple gifts an expensive undertaking. This lovely, thoughtful wish string is under £2, making it affordable enough to buy one for multiple teachers. Add some chocolates to really spoil your little one’s nursery teacher.

17. Class Emojis Teacher Personalised Wall Art, £8.29 | Wild Wall Art Best for a gift from the whole class For a really special keepsake your teacher will always treasure, get together with your class and gift this cute wall art with emojis of each child they’ve taught this year. As well as each child getting their own sweet emoji, you can also write a heartfelt note of appreciation at the top to let your teacher know how special they’ve been.

18. Afternoon Tea Letterbox, £20 | M&S Best for a letterbox gift Send a delightful afternoon tea straight to your teacher’s door with this lovely letterbox gift from M&S. It’s stuffed to the brim with edible goodies such as all-butter shortbread fingers, carrot cake and millionaire’s shortbread, and will make an amazing end-of-term treat for the special teacher in your life.

19. Rainbow Toast Thank You Half Pint Mug, £23 | Emma Bridgewater Best for a gift they’ll always use Want your teacher to remember your gift every time they make their morning brew? Then go for this adorable Thank You mug from British brand Emma Bridgewater. We love the generous size, perfect for making that morning cup of tea last a bit longer - and the lovely message on the mug is sure to make your teacher smile every time they use it.

20. Teddy Fleece Adults' Hooded Blanket, M&S | £25 Best for a teacher who loves to be cosy If your teacher is always wearing thick scarves, comfy jumpers and woolly socks, chances are they love staying wrapped up and warm. This teddy adults’ hooded blanket will be the ideal gift for them as soon as the winter chills begin, and there’s even a kangaroo pocket inside to keep their hands warm.

Unique teacher gifts

21. Hoya Heart Duo, £28 | Beards and Daises Best for a thoughtful gift We love the plant selection at Beards and Daisies, which will last much longer than the traditional bouquet of flowers. These cute heart-shaped succulents also include two pots, and don't take much maintenance, making them a perfect gift that your teacher can enjoy in their home for months to come.

22. Personalised Teacher's Desk Tidy, £28 | Not On The High Street Best for teachers who love to stay organised If your teacher is always lamenting the state of the classroom, get them a gift that appeals to their neat side with this cute personalised desk tidy. It’s got space to keep all their pens, clips, scissors, glasses and more.

23. Initial Disc Personalised Bracelet, Bloom Boutique | £22 Best for something they’ll treasure Spoil your teacher with a beautiful bracelet personalised with their initials. Available in champagne gold, silver or rose gold plated brass, you can choose one or two characters to the disc and even add Swarovski Crystal birthstones too.

24. Wool Couture Macramé Weave Craft Kit, £24.99 | M&S Best for arty teachers Does your teacher love arts and crafts, and are they always up for a challenge? Then gift them this DIY macrame weave craft kit, which will allow them to make their very own textured piece of wall art.