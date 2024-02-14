Make Valentine's Day a memorable celebration for all the family, getting the kids involved with some of the best Valentine's Day jokes for kids that will put a smile on everyone's face.

While Valentine's Day may have long been one reserved only for romantic love, in 2024 we're opening up the day for anyone and everyone to enjoy. The most important part of the day may still be getting the perfect Valentine's gifts for her that she'll actually love and the best Valentine's Day gifts for him, but the day can be so much more memorable by including your children.

It might be best not to talk in too much detail about the dark origins of Valentine's Day with your kids, but there are plenty of Valentine’s Day facts to share with them and it can also be a great time to revisit your Love Language as a parent to make sure your child understands how you show your feelings.

So when you've decided what to write your a Valentine's Day card, maybe including a Valentine's Day poem to melt your loved one's heart or opting instead for a romantic, rude or funny Valentine's quote, why not let all the family in on the celebrations and make them smile with some of the best Valentine's Day jokes for kids we've rounded up below - they're sure to make an at home Valentine’s Day date a bit easier for those stuck indoors due to the expense of babysitters...

40 Best Valentine's Day jokes for kids