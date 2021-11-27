Save 45% on the No. 1 baby thermometer recommended by doctors with this Black Friday deal

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

During Black Friday weekend, there’s 45% off this thermometer at Amazon – and it’s the no.1 thermometer brand recommended by doctors.

With a little one in the house, it pays to keep a decent digital thermometer in your first aid cupboard. Braun is the thermometer brand that 8 out of 10 doctors recommend and there’s a decent £25 saving to be made on the Braun ThermoScan 7 Ear thermometer at Amazon in their Black Friday thermometer sale.

This deal captured our attention because of its patented Age Precision technology. Whether a temperature reading ‘counts’ as a fever or not depends on your age, and this one takes your child’s age into account and colour-codes the reading to give you a precise temperature reading and fever guidance. You’ll appreciate that if you’ve ever scrabbled around in the dead of night checking the internet for fever guidance while balancing a thermometer and a poorly baby in your arms.

The Braun ThermoScan 7 Ear Thermometer with Age Precision has stacked up a full five-star rating with 86% of the people who bought it from Amazon.

One reviewer wrote: ‘Absolutely delighted with this product. Having had problems with a so-called competitor’s product, purchased this as my little girl had her 8-week vaccinations yesterday and wanted something reliable to monitor her temperature.’

Another wrote: ‘A top notch quality ear thermometer. Many hospitals and GPs use them (I had to bring my 10 week baby many times to both places and saw them using it on their patients) so somehow is a way to show it’s good quality and recommended by professionals. It’s easier to use it when baby is lying down or asleep, but overall very easy to use.’