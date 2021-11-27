Save 45% on the No. 1 baby thermometer recommended by doctors with this Black Friday deal

The Braun ThermoScan 7 Ear Thermometer with Age Precision has stacked up a full five-star rating with 86% of the people who bought it from Amazon.
Best Black Friday baby deals on thermometers
Braun ThermoScan 7 Ear Thermometer with Age Precision –
£54.99 £24.99 (SAVE £25) | Amazon
This infrared ear thermometer with Age Precision technology takes the stress out of checking your baby for a fever. Quick, gentle, and efficient, it’s safe to use on newborns but suitable for the whole family.
Other Black Friday thermometer baby deals:
Withings Thermo – Smart Temporal Thermometer –
£89.95 £58.45 (SAVE £31.50) | Amazon
This cult baby product gives medical-grade results and syncs automatically with the free Thermo app, where you can track temperature readings, set reminders for the next fever reading, and even add symptoms to get health guidance on your phone.
Tommee Tippee No Touch Forehead Thermometer –
£49.99 £33 (SAVE £16.99)
The perfect way to check the temperature of a sleeping child. Hold the scanner up to 4cm from your child’s forehead, press the button and the temperature reading will appear within two seconds.
HoMedics No Touch Infrared Thermometer –
£39.99£29.99 (SAVE £10)
Ideal for older children and all the family, this no-touch thermometer gives an instant reading. It also has a fever alarm and night mode.
Boots Digital Thermometer with Flexi Tip –
£11.99 £5.99 (SAVE £6) | Amazon
With a backlight for easy reading and a flexible tip for comfort, this digital thermometer also has a fever indicator and sounds an alarm if the temperature reading is too high.
Angelcare Happy Seal Baby Bath & Room Thermometer –
£19.99 £14.99 (SAVE £5) | Amazon
Brilliant for bath time, use this cute thermometer to check the temperature of your baby’s bath water or bedroom. The digital display includes high and low temperature indicators and flashes red if the room or water gets too hot.