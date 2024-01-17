'Climate change' is Children's 2023 Word of the Year – parenting experts reveal their top 5 tips for easing the eco-anxiety

Climate change is one of the top words that is making children feel 'scared', 'sad and 'worried' according to a new survey and experts have given their top five tips for parents looking to ease the eco-anxiety in their children.

Most parents teach their children to think for themselves but children's mental health is now a growing concern with more kids asking for answers about some of the biggest news topics like why Russia invaded Ukraine. And as the second anniversary of the conflict approaches, you might want to know how to talk to children about war or talk to your kids about the cost of living crisis if you're struggling to pay the bills.

And with climate change now ranked as the Children's Word of the Year following a survey of 5,000 children by Oxford University Press, you might be looking for ways to help alleviate your child's fears over climate change and global warming. After all, it's a topic that a third of children (33 percent) said was their word of the year for 2023, with the war coming second (31 percent) followed by the King's Coronation (24 percent) in third place.

The Children's Word of the Year has been running since 2014 and the report explores the events that influence children’s choice of words and provides valuable insights about patterns in children’s use and awareness of language over time. In particular, this report highlights children’s awareness of current affairs.

We spoke to Holly Zoccolan, Parenting Expert and Founder of The Carol App, for her tips on how to ease climate anxiety in children. Her advice for parents is for them to "stay informed and be a role model in environmental practices." She explained, "Demonstrating daily eco-friendly habits, like recycling or conserving energy, can show children practical ways to make a difference. Also, parents should acknowledge their own feelings about climate change and manage them effectively, as children often pick up on parental anxieties. Providing a hopeful but realistic perspective is key to helping children feel more secure about the future."

Zoe's top 5 tips for easing climate change anxiety in children

Open and age-appropriate discussions - encourage open conversations about climate change, ensuring the information is age-appropriate. Young children need simple, clear messages that reassure them, while older children can handle more complex discussions. Emphasise that scientists and leaders are working on solutions. Focus on positive actions - highlight the positive actions being taken globally and locally. This can be anything from renewable energy advancements to community recycling programs. Encourage your child to get involved in environmentally friendly activities, fostering a sense of empowerment and control. Educate through activities - engage in educational activities that are fun and informative. For example, planting a garden teaches about the environment and how taking care of it can make a difference. It's also a calming, hands-on activity that can distract from anxiety. Limit exposure to distressing news - monitor and limit exposure to distressing news stories about climate change, especially for younger children. News reports can often be alarming and might not provide the hopeful or proactive angle that can help mitigate anxiety. Promote a connection with nature - encourage a strong connection with nature. Activities like walking, or beach clean-ups can help children appreciate the beauty of the environment, understanding what they are helping to protect. This can also provide a tranquil environment for discussing their fears and concerns.

We also spoke to Pamela Li, Editor-in-Chief and expert at parenting wellness brand Parenting for Brain who shares her tips.

Pamela's 5 tips for easing climate change anxiety in children

Validate their feelings - let them know it's understandable to feel worried about climate change. Avoid dismissing or minimising their concerns because the more parents try to diminish these emotions, the more overwhelming they can seem to children. Create a safe space for conversation - encourage open discussions about climate change and listen to your child’s concerns without judgment. Help them feel heard and understood. Focus on the positives - highlight the progress, like the growth of renewable energy and electric vehicles. Emphasise how many people are dedicated to making the world better. Give reassurance, perspective and hope - remind them that climate change is a big problem, but many adults are committed to solving it. Kids don't have to carry the world's weight on their shoulders. Empower them through action - kids feel empowered when they can take action. Encourage your child to get involved in environmentally friendly activities, such as recycling, planting trees and conserving water. Older children can write letters to leaders or start a sustainability club in school.

Children's word of the year

2023: Climate change

Climate change 2022: Queen

Queen 2021: Anxiety

Anxiety 2000: Coronavirus

Coronavirus 2019: Brexit

Brexit 2018: Plastic

Plastic 2017: Trump

Trump 2016: Refugee

Refugee 2015: #hashtag

#hashtag 2014: Minion

