Parents, don't wait for Amazon Prime Day 2024 - this Echo Dot Kids deal is live now and it's epic

With Amazon Prime Day almost upon us, it's time to give some thought to what's worth snapping up when the online retailer flings open its virtual doors for its epic annual deals day.

It's almost time for Amazon's biggest sale of the year and the perfect opportunity for parents to snap up great deals on all kinds of kids' stuff and parenting gear plus household essentials for the whole family. You can expect savings on everything from baby gear essentials including prams and baby walkers to discounts on the best kids toys and even deals on treats like the best perfumes of all time and items that would make perfect gifts for new mums. Amazon hasn't officially announced the date yet but (whisper it) our money is on a date in July - check back here for the lowdown as soon as we know.

This year, it's pretty much guaranteed that Amazon will slash the price of its best-selling kids' devices, just like last year. We've covered Prime Day sales for years and they've always included major deals on everything from Kindles to Fire tablets for kids. But we've just spotted this limited-time deal on the latest model of the Echo Dot Kids smart speaker and you'd be wise to snap it up before time runs out.

Heads up - it pays to do some prep for Prime Day, whether that's familiarising yourself with the hidden benefits of Amazon Prime membership or brushing up on how to get the best deals on Amazon Prime day.

Current deals on Amazon Echo Dot Kids

Amazon has an epic limited-time deal on the Echo Dot Kids Edition already, ahead of Prime Day, making this a brilliant item to buy now and pop away as a gift for Christmas or an upcoming birthday.

Here's the early Prime Day Echo Dot Kids Edition deal we spotted:

Amazon Echo Dot Kids: £34.99 (46% off) This is a limited-time deal from Amazon so don't dither if you're in the market for a brilliant smart speaker for kids. It has comprehensive parental controls for peace of mind and comes with a digital subscription for kids aged 3–12 to access Audible books, interactive games and educational Alexa skills.

What is the Echo Dot Kids Edition?

The Echo Dot Kids Edition is a smart speaker for kids based on Amazon’s best-selling Echo Dot smart speaker. It comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which grants kids access to thousands of hours of child-friendly content including Audible books and educational apps and games, plus children can use it to ask Alexa to help with homework, read stories, play music, and more. It also comes with customisable parental controls for peace of mind for mums and dads - it won't divulge swear words or anything that's not safe - and there are a range of cute, playful designs for kids to choose from.

Will there be Prime Day deals on other Amazon kids' devices?

Yes, Amazon traditionally slashes the price of all its devices on Prime Day and we're confident they'll do the same again this year. Here are some of the Amazon devices for kids that we're expecting good deals on for Prime Day 2024:

Echo Dot Kids Edition : With Amazon's smart-speaker for kids, youngsters can ask Alexa to help with homework, read an Audible book, stream music, and much more.

: With Amazon's smart-speaker for kids, youngsters can ask Alexa to help with homework, read an Audible book, stream music, and much more. Fire Kids Tablet : Available in Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 10 versions, this children's tablet offers access to thousands of apps, games, videos, and books, plus it comes with a kid-proof case and a two-year guarantee.

: Available in Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 10 versions, this children's tablet offers access to thousands of apps, games, videos, and books, plus it comes with a kid-proof case and a two-year guarantee. Kindle Kids: An e-reader for children with access to thousands of books and Audible content that enables parents to set reading goals and track progress.

Should I buy the Echo Dot Kids Edition?

Heidi Scrimgeour Shopping Editor As a Shopping Editor and parenting journalist with almost 20 years of experience, I've been writing about and reviewing parenting gear and products for kids for almost as long as Amazon has been in existence! I'm also mum to three young people aged between 10 and 19 years old, so I've bought and roadtested hundreds of items - literally - for my kids over the years. And if there's one thing I'd recommend parents buy on Prime Day, it's an Echo Dot Kids. All three of my children have loved them, and my youngest recently upgraded hers to an Echo Dot that she uses every single day - as an alarm clock, to check the weather forecast (how else do you know what to wear...) and to listen to a bedtime story, to name just a few of the features we love.

Our Shopping Editor's three children have Echo Dots, and her daughter's, recently upgraded from an Echo Dot Kids Edition, is pictured in her bedroom (Image credit: Heidi Scrimgeour)

Should you buy one? Yes, the Echo Dot Kids Edition is an excellent addition to any modern kid's room and the best smart speaker for kids that money can buy, in my view. Plus who doesn't love the idea of a new device that DOESN'T mean yet more screen time?!

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's exclusive shopping event for Prime members. The sale usually lasts for 48 hours and features thousands of deals and discounts on all sorts of products and top brands. The first Prime Day was held in 2015 as a way to mark Amazon's 20th birthday.