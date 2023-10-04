Victoria Beckham just lost her cool revealing husband David almost missed their son’s birth for this reason - we think he got off lightly

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Victoria Beckham has revealed her reaction to husband David almost missing their son's birth - but would you have said the same if you were in her position?

When any couple is having a baby the birth plan options tend to be tailored to what's best for the couple and their unborn child but these can often not go to plan due to the unpredictable nature of labour.

And celebrity couples like Victoria and David Beckham, who have four kids, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, have proved that even when money isn't a problem, other factors can create issues.

Spice Girl Victoria made her feelings very clear after it's revealed husband David almost missed their son Cruz's birth.

Speaking on the Beckham Netflix documentary which has just been released on the streaming platform, Victoria recalls the time she told David about her scheduled C-section appointment at Madrid hospital for the birth of their third son but he said he had a Pepsi advertisement deal shoot with Beyoncé and JLo - even though Victoria claims she told him the date before his plans.

Victoria said, "What do you mean, a shoot?"

David told her: "Yeah, I've got to do a shoot with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé." Victoria responded, "I was like, 'Are you.. 'Seriously, I'm about to burst, I'm on bed rest. Are you kidding me? You've got a damn photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some might say, Victoria's reaction was a little tame or over the top - depending if you're #teamPosh or #teamBecks.

But despite David juggling both the photoshoot and the birth so that he made it in the end, his photograph beside JLo and Beyoncé made front page news at the time and Victoria couldn't hold back her feelings.

Explaining how she felt, Victoria said: "So I had my C section and I remember lying there, don't feel at my most gorgeous, let's just say, and I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé and the headline was 'What would Posh say?'

Giving fans an insight into how she was feeling, she added, "Let me tell you want Posh would say. Posh was p***ed off."

Did she overreact? We think he got off lightly...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

