Where does David Beckham live? Details of the Beckhams' property empire

Where does David Beckham live? Along with wife Victoria, the couple are proud owners of some stunning homes - let's take a look at their property empire.

The Beckham documentary on Netflix is being applauded by viewers and critics alike, for the honest and intriguing insight it offers into the footballing legend. Those wondering how many kids the footballer has with wife Victoria get inside information on the precious offspring they've so fiercely protected over the years. There's also the surprise inclusion of the pair finally breaking their silence over David's alleged affair back in 2004 - this left many wondering where Rebecca Loos is now. With the millions the Beckham have amassed in wealth, the documentary has piqued interest in where David Beckham lives and how many homes he owns - read on for all we know about his property empire.

Where does David Beckham live?

David Beckham and his family permanently reside in London, but also have properties in The Cotswolds, Miami and Dubai.

The couple lived in Spain for a time when David was sold to Real Madrid, with neither of them remembering this time fondly. David said in the documentary "When I first moved to Spain it was difficult because I had been part of a club and a family for my whole career, from the age of 15 to when I was 27. I get sold overnight, the next minute I'm in a city, I don't speak the language. More importantly, I didn't have my family."

Amid rumours of David's infidelity, Victoria and the couples children, Brooklyn and Romeo, reluctantly relocated to Madrid. They purchased a £3million house, and Victoria went on to give birth to third son, Cruz, in the city.

Speaking of the experience, Victoria said "It was probably, if I'm being honest, the most unhappy I have ever been in my life. It wasn't that I felt unheard because I chose to internalise a lot of it because I was always mindful of a focus that he [David] needed.'

Now home and settled in the capital, here is what the Beckham property empire now looks like:

Holland Park, London

The Beckhams purchased their west central London home in Holland Park, in 2013. The Grade II–listed Victorian townhouse is thought to have cost around £24million, with the couple spending 18 months and £10million on renovations.

Designer Rose Uniacke was hired to work on the remodelling of the home, which included the installation of a wine cellar and a cinema room to complement the six bedrooms, study, office, gym, and playroom. In a currently variable property market, the home is thought to be worth around £40million.

The family were required to overhaul security at their home in 2022, following a break in. The burglary happened while the couple were at home, with Harper also present in the house. They remained unaware of events until son Cruz returned from a night out and found a broken window and a ransacked spare bedroom. The police were called and a search for the culprit launched.

Victoria & David Beckham's opulent abode situated in London’s prestigious Holland Park. https://t.co/8zmD2UGhSl pic.twitter.com/2r82AzflrjFebruary 6, 2019 See more

Miami

The Beckhams also own an incredible Miami penthouse, thought to have set them back around £17.5million. Located in the One Hundred Museum building, the structure was reconfigured to replicate a luxury hotel for the 100 people residing there. Boasting stunning views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline, each penthouse comes with its own rooftop pool.

There is also a home gym to accommodate the entire family, and it's the only residential space in Miami with a helipad. The other luxury spaces open to residents of the building include a bar, spa, a hair and beauty salon, a juice bar, and a sunbathing area.

A post shared by Sebastian Acosta Group (@homesinmiami) A photo posted by on

The Cotwolds

(Image credit: Andrew Lloyd/Alamy)

The family added to their property portfolio in 2016 by purchasing a Cotswolds countryside pile for £6.15million. Like their London abode, the Beckhams spent plenty of time and money renovating the property, even enlisting Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to overhaul the garden.

Outside, a pergola and an orchard were added, along with a plunge pool, tennis court, swimming pool and football pitch. There's even an Estonian sauna and hot tub to unwind in after any sporting activities. There were rumours at the beginning of the year that the property had been put on the market, but the Beckhams currently appear to still own the lovely home.

During the renovations, the family managed to get on the wrong side of their neighbours, unhappy with the upheaval and level of change being made. They wanted to turn an "existing farm track" into a "temporary construction access track" for two years, causing local unrest.

According to Gloucester Live, neighbour James Worthington said of this taking place "A large spruce pine tree has been felled already, the roots are all in the ground, a membrane has already been laid, posts have been installed in the ground with barbed wire instead of rails on both sides of this already laid track." Neighbours alleged the Beckhams were "never satisfied with what they’ve got."

Dubai

The family also own a £4million home in the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. It appears to be their least frequently visited house, rarely making an appearance on social media. David and Victoria also bought another property in Dubai in 2002, a villa in Palm Jumeirah.

It's thought they spent £1.3million on the home, with the value rising to £8million further down the line. After not making much use of the property, it's thought they gifted it Tony and Jackie Adams, Victoria's parents.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

A Yacht

It's alleged that holidays with Elton John and David Furnish were the inspiration for David to buy himself a yacht in 2021. He spent £5million on the 93.5ft vessel, which has been named Seven - this is both his daughter's middle name, and his shirt number when he played for Manchester United.

The boat, moored in Miami, was used to house family staying in Miami for Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding in April, 2022. It's thought the family will spend time exploring the areas surrounding Miami from the waterways with their extra mode of transport.

Sharing a picture of all four of his children on the water to Instagram recently, David captioned the snap "My biggest success & biggest love is my family thank you firstly to Mummy for making Daddy a dad (I know kids sorry) and secondly dad really loves you all more than you can imagine. Keep being yourselves and keep dreaming. @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven Love You All."

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) A photo posted by on

