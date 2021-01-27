We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A parenting influencer has urged new mums to apply breast milk to their face to reap an array of incredible beauty benefits.

Skin and aesthetics expert Si-Si Shoffman took to social media to share the advice with her 14,000 followers, explaining why she used colostrum and breast milk on her skin following the birth of her baby son Clayton.

Colostrum is the first milk that is produced after having a baby and is usually thick and golden in colour and packed full of nutrients for a newborn.

Posting a video of her incorporating breast fluid into her skincare regime, Si-Si told fellow mums and mums-to-be all about the amazing beauty secret, boasting its anti-inflammatory powers and ability to battle hormonal skin issues.

‘WHY I USED MY OWN COLOSTRUM ON MY FACE?! 🦄 ATTENTION ALL MAMAS AND MAMAS TO BE… it’s called liquid gold for a reason,’ she penned.

‘Here’s why;

✨ It’s magically anti inflammatory

✨ It stimulates the production of normal healthy skin bacteria, which will fight any problematic bacteria (almost like your own natural probiotic)

✨It can topically help any hormonal imbalances when applied on the skin

✨ It naturally contains growth factors which essentially make the skin regenerate meaning it’s anti ageing.’

Telling commenters to mix their breast milk with their moisturiser or apply colostrum straight to the skin with other nourishing products after cleansing, Si-Si attracted plenty of attention from mums keen to try out the advice.

‘That’s really interesting!! Fab 👌,’ one penned.

‘Well you are glowing!! What a life hack,’ added another, praising the Scottish social media star’s gorgeous complexion, while a third in-the-know commenter added, ‘The secret is officially out!

‘Whoa that’s quite interesting I didn’t know about that! Will keep in mind for when the time comes,’ a fourth impressed follower chopped in.