3 most common back-to-school issues kids face and how to deal with them, according to psychologists

As we head into back-to-school season, psychologists have revealed how parents can best help their children deal with the three most common issues that raise their heads when going into a new classroom.

Heading back to school after the long summer holidays can be tough for any child. Even when armed with their smart new school uniforms, the cost of which can be eased with school uniform grants, and their back to school essentials, it's only natural for some nerves to raise their heads.

While not all children are the same, there are three common issues that they all tend to struggle with come September. But now, experts speaking to HuffPost have broken them down and shared their top tips for parents when it comes to best handling them.

1. Adjusting to the new schedule and routine. After long days of little routine, waking up, eating and playing largely whenever they want to, adjusting to the early mornings and regimented days the classroom brings can be a shock to the system for many kids. As Ariana Hoet , the executive clinical director of the Kids Mental Health Foundation, says, “Change is hard for all of us, and that includes the change from the summer schedule and routines to the school schedule.

"We may see kids having a hard time getting back on their sleep schedule, which may mean sleepy kiddos that show difficulty in regulating their emotions or behaviours."

If your child struggles with this, she recommends transitioning into the school routine early by incrementally bringing bedtime and your child's morning wake up forward by 15 minutes-or-so each day so prepare them in the run-up to September.

2. Meeting new people. Whether it's just going up to a new class at the same school or your child is starting a new school entirely, it's only natural for them to worry about the new social scene they're going to be stepping into.

"Insecurity around friendships is another common issue. Many kids worry about being bullied, being left out, or simply ‘not being cool,’” psychologist Lauren Cook explained. We can all relate to these worries no matter our age, with fears about making new friends and being accepted by our peers often becoming significant stressors whenever we're heading somewhere new.

Hoet recommends to take the time to 'listen, empathise and validate' your child's worries, chiming in to tell them about the times in your life when you felt nervous and then share how you dealt with this to help them through it.

Cook added, “Sometimes the best conversations happen in the car or on walks where your kid or teen doesn’t have to make direct eye contact at first. This can make it feel safer to share.”

3. Worries about grades. "Worries about handling schoolwork, keeping up with assignments, or understanding new material can cause stress for many kids,” Leah Orchinik, a paediatric psychologist, said.

This anxiety over schoolwork is something that can be largely fixed by just listening to a child's worries rather than stepping in to ease their nerves. Much like the advice on helping kids to deal with their fears over meeting new people, the experts say to listen and empathise with their anxieties, then offer advice that comes from your own experience.

As Orchinik explained, sometimes a parent 'taking over' and offering too much help can be detrimental for kids who need to be prompted instead to explore their own problem-solving options. Stepping back and just listening, in the long run, will “encourage their independence and problem-solving abilities,” she said.

