Brits set for new permanent bank holiday every year thanks to the Queen

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year and thanks to the historic event, Brits could be set to have a brand new permanent bank holiday.

As the Queen gears up to celebrate her momentous Platinum Jubilee, there are plans in the works to create a permanent holiday in her honour.

Downing Street is reportedly entertaining the idea of making this year’s extra bank holiday a yearly event, with even the Archibishop of Canterbury supporting the plan.

This royal news comes after Kate Middleton’s new Prince Louis photo had royal fans all saying the same thing .

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee marks her 70th year on the throne. Her Majesty is the UK’s longest-reigning monarch and the historic year will be marked by a special Jubilee concert, a traditional Trooping of the Colours and a four-day bank holiday.

This bank holiday, which lands on the 2nd of June may not be the only one Brits get to enjoy. In fact, there may be a permanent bank holiday entering our calendars very soon.

Video of the Week

The Confederation of British Industry is backing calls for a permanent holiday to be put in place from 2023, in honour of the Queen. This plan has also gnarred support from the Archbishop of Canterbury and several other notable figures and organisations.

The day is being coined as the ‘Thank Holiday’ and will recognise and celebrate the Queen’s services to the UK and those who support their own communities.

According to the Telegraph, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also throwing his support behind the bank holiday as is the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak.

A source told the newspaper, “The Treasury is not saying no off the bat despite previously being institutionally allergic to the idea of a new Bank Holiday.”

Until then, UK residents will have June’s long weekend to enjoy and celebrate the Queen’s reign, especially with the added perk of pubs being open from 11 pm to 1 am! This new rule will come into effect between Thursday 2nd June and Saturday 4th June, to enable Brits to toast her historic achievement.

The Queen has said of her Jubilee, that she hopes it will ‘bring families together’ following the difficult pandemic years.