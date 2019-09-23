We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Sussexes were seen arriving in South Africa for their first royal tour as a family.

In other royal news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planned a generous gesture inspired by baby Archie as they set off on their South African royal tour.

The Sussex family have just arrived over in South Africa for their first royal tour as a trio, and they were spotted getting off the plane earlier today.

As the family disembarked from their British Airways flight, Duchess Meghan was seen cradling four-month-old baby Archie, with Prince Harry walking behind them talking to one of the flight staff.

But on their arrival to Cape Town, onlookers were able to glimpse the sweet outfit that baby Archie was dressed in.

The little royal was wrapped in a blanket and was wearing on his head a cute white woolly hat. And it looks just like one we’ve seen in the past.

It seems as though Meghan was paying tribute to husband Prince Harry and his mother Princess Diana with her hat choice for Archie, as the bobble hat looks exactly like one that Princess Diana dressed Harry in when he was a baby.

Back in January 1985, when Prince Harry was nearly four months old – just a month younger than baby Archie is now – he was seen being carried off a plane at Aberdeen Airport by his mother, Princess Diana.

Just last week, Duchess Meghan took to the Sussexes’ Instagram account to share a compilation of photos to wish Prince Harry a happy birthday, and she even included a shot of the sweet moment between the Duke and his late mother.

So there’s no doubt that she was aware of the adorable similarities between father and son.

We wonder whether we’ll see baby Archie in anymore matching outfits throughout the tour…