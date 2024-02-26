This brand new Gruffalo clothing collection is totally adorable and prices start from just £17.50 - these are our favourite pieces
Perfect for little Gruffalo fans, this new clothing collection is perfect for summer fun the deep dark wood with their favourite character
If your little human is obsessed with all things Gruffalo, then they'll love this new clothing collection that means they get to wear their favourite character all day.
The popularity of The Gruffalo is still going strong - it's recently been crowned the nation's favourite children's book, and both Prince George and Princess Charlotte are reportedly fans of the Julia Donaldson modern classic.
And now Jojo Maman Bébé has launched a new Gruffalo-themed clothing collection (adding to their existing roster of Gruffalo goodies) and it's seriously cute! There's a good selection for girls and boys, older children and infants, all featuring the fan favourite character. The collection is spring/summer ready, but if you just can't wait until the weather warms up, then with some imaginative layering with warmer basics already in your little one's wardrobe, they could easily wear it now.
We've picked out our favourite pieces from the collection below.
Size range: 6-12 months - 5-6 years
This button front dress is an adorable choice for spring and summer (but teamed with tights or leggings and a cardigan or jumper, it could easily be worn before the weather warms up). The all-over polka dots add interest, and kids will love the appliqué woodland scene with multiple characters from the book.
Size range: 6-12 months - 5-6 years
This two-piece set is made from oh-so-soft cotton so it will keep your little one comfortable all day long. The t-shirt has an all-over Gruffalo print, while the plain shorts have a little fabric Gruffalo tab attached to the pocket, so kiddies can take him with them wherever they go.
Size range: 6-12 months - 5-6 years
This one is sure to be a favourite with your little one. Not only does this sweatshirt have fun blue stripes, it also has a large appliqué Gruffalo face front and centre. Super comfy, and perfect for boys and girls, it's also machine washable at 40 degrees, so your safe if your tiny human gets messy in the deep dark wood.
Size range: 6-12 months - 5-6 years
These culotte-style dungarees will stay cool and comfy on hot summer days (which aren't too far away!) thanks to their roomy design. There's a button side opening making for easy dressing, and the straps are adjustable to ensure a perfect fit. On the front chest pocket, there is a cute Gruffalo and Mouse character appliqué detail.
Size range: 0-3 months - 1.5-2 years
For smaller Gruffalo fans, this two-piece set comprising super-soft dungarees and a t-shirt comes with side and shoulder button openings making for quick dressing or nappy changing. The t-shirt features an all-over Gruffalo print, while the dungarees have a smiling Gruffalo face front and centre.
Size range: 3-6 months - 3-6 years
Protecting your little one from the sun has never looked so adorable! This playful baseball cap features the friendly face of the Gruffalo, complete with 3D horns and touchable ear tabs. The soft cotton and polyester fabrication mean it's comfortable to wear all day, and the adjustable Velcro tab ensures a perfect fit at all times.
If you need more Gruffalo in your life, here's when you can find a Gruffalo Trail near you, or you can try making this ice cream dessert based on the owl from The Gruffalo.
