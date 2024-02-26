This brand new Gruffalo clothing collection is totally adorable and prices start from just £17.50 - these are our favourite pieces

Perfect for little Gruffalo fans, this new clothing collection is perfect for summer fun the deep dark wood with their favourite character

Collage showing pieces from the Jojo Maman Bebe Gruffalo collab
(Image credit: Jojo Maman Bebe)
Sarah Handley
By Sarah Handley
published

If your little human is obsessed with all things Gruffalo, then they'll love this new clothing collection that means they get to wear their favourite character all day.

The popularity of The Gruffalo is still going strong - it's recently been crowned the nation's favourite children's book, and both Prince George and Princess Charlotte are reportedly fans of the Julia Donaldson modern classic.

And now Jojo Maman Bébé has launched a new Gruffalo-themed clothing collection (adding to their existing roster of Gruffalo goodies) and it's seriously cute! There's a good selection for girls and boys, older children and infants, all featuring the fan favourite character. The collection is spring/summer ready, but if you just can't wait until the weather warms up, then with some imaginative layering with warmer basics already in your little one's wardrobe, they could easily wear it now.

We've picked out our favourite pieces from the collection below.

Green Gruffalo Applique Button Front Dress
Green Gruffalo Applique Button Front Dress

Size range: 6-12 months - 5-6 years

This button front dress is an adorable choice for spring and summer (but teamed with tights or leggings and a cardigan or jumper, it could easily be worn before the weather warms up). The all-over polka dots add interest, and kids will love the appliqué woodland scene with multiple characters from the book.



Blue 2-Piece Gruffalo T-Shirt & Shorts Set
Blue 2-Piece Gruffalo T-Shirt & Shorts Set

Size range: 6-12 months - 5-6 years

This two-piece set is made from oh-so-soft cotton so it will keep your little one comfortable all day long. The t-shirt has an all-over Gruffalo print, while the plain shorts have a little fabric Gruffalo tab attached to the pocket, so kiddies can take him with them wherever they go.

Blue Gruffalo Appliqué Sweatshirt
Blue Gruffalo Appliqué Sweatshirt

Size range: 6-12 months - 5-6 years

This one is sure to be a favourite with your little one. Not only does this sweatshirt have fun blue stripes, it also has a large appliqué Gruffalo face front and centre. Super comfy, and perfect for boys and girls, it's also machine washable at 40 degrees, so your safe if your tiny human gets messy in the deep dark wood.

Gruffalo Appliqué Pocket Culotte Dungarees
Chambray the Gruffalo Appliqué Pocket Culotte Dungarees

Size range: 6-12 months - 5-6 years

These culotte-style dungarees will stay cool and comfy on hot summer days (which aren't too far away!) thanks to their roomy design. There's a button side opening making for easy dressing, and the straps are adjustable to ensure a perfect fit. On the front chest pocket, there is a cute Gruffalo and Mouse character appliqué detail.



Navy 2-Piece Gruffalo Dungarees & T-Shirt Set
Navy 2-Piece Gruffalo Dungarees & T-Shirt Set

Size range: 0-3 months - 1.5-2 years

For smaller Gruffalo fans, this two-piece set comprising super-soft dungarees and a t-shirt comes with side and shoulder button openings making for quick dressing or nappy changing. The t-shirt features an all-over Gruffalo print, while the dungarees have a smiling Gruffalo face front and centre.

Brown Gruffalo Hat
Brown Gruffalo Hat

Size range: 3-6 months - 3-6 years

Protecting your little one from the sun has never looked so adorable! This playful baseball cap features the friendly face of the Gruffalo, complete with 3D horns and touchable ear tabs. The soft cotton and polyester fabrication mean it's comfortable to wear all day, and the adjustable Velcro tab ensures a perfect fit at all times.

If you need more Gruffalo in your life, here's when you can find a Gruffalo Trail near you, or you can try making this ice cream dessert based on the owl from The Gruffalo.

Explore More
Where To Buy
Sarah Handley
Sarah Handley
Consumer Writer & Money Editor, GoodtoKnow

Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸