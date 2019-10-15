Royal fans in tears with Prince William’s heartbreaking reply to school children who say they’re ‘big fans’ of Princess Diana

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently on a royal tour of Pakistan, and royal fans are in tears after a video of Prince William talking about his late mum Princess Diana emerged on social media.

The pair visited children at a local school, where Prince William shared a sweet moment with his mum’s ‘big fans’.

The dad-of-three’s sweet reply to the girls is making royal fans tear up, after a video of the interaction emerged on social media.

This follows royal news that the Duchess of Cambridge has a secret project that will be unveiled very soon.

The visit to the school was documented by royal reporters on social media, including a video of the moment when Prince William was told by the students that they were ‘big fans’ of Princess Diana.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Daily Mail’s royal reporter Rebecca English, who wrote, ‘Really sweet moment when William is told the girls were ‘big fans of your mother’. He gave a broad, slightly wistful, smile and said: ‘ You were, really? Oh that’s very sweet of you. I was a big fan of my mother too. ’She came here three times. I was very small.’

Reacting to the heart-warming footage, many royal fans commented to say how emotional it must have been for William for hear that and how it even made them tear up at home.

One said, ‘That is lovely. It must be a bit difficult to hear though.’

Another wrote, ‘So sweet #PrinceWilliam #RoyalVisitPakistan And Catherine’s look towards her husband.’

A third added, ‘Feeling slightly tearful myself.’

During the school visit, Wills was also asked about what his career dreams were when he was younger after Aima, 14, said she wanted to be a brain surgeon.

Video of the Week

He said, “Actually I changed a lot as I got older but I always wanted to learn to fly.

“I was flying for a while actually. I love flying, I feel very free [and) I like learning a skill, I enjoy that. I can relate the science of what you do.”

The pair will continue their visit until Friday 18th October.