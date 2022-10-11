Amazon Prime Day sale: Save up to 40% on Persil, Ariel, Bold and more

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The regular day-to-day buys are still worthy of a good saving. It's a regular purchase after all, so bag your bargain now - every little helps.

Whether you know about it or not, the Amazon Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) is here and with plenty of savings stretched across the next 48 hours only. Amazon has so many ways to save money for Christmas (opens in new tab) and to get ahead, with their huge deals and offers on household buys. If you're already an Amazon member you know the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership (opens in new tab), if not, check it out.

Washing powder can be a pricey and it's something we have to spend on regularly, so make the saving while you can. And Amazon discounts a lot of washing powder brands - with up to 40% off some of the favourites.

But be fast, as this Amazon Prime Early Access event (opens in new tab) only runs from Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th October 2022. To take advantage of all the deals available you have to be an Amazon Prime member so sign up today; Sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial here. (opens in new tab)

Amazon Prime Day sale: Washing powders

(opens in new tab) Persil Non Bio Fabric powder - (Was £29.20) NOW £17.38 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Basic but oh-so needed, washing powder is not a one-off purchase so grab that saving while you can. Get 21 washes with biodegradable ingredients and save £11.82.

(opens in new tab) Fairy Non-bio Platinum washing liquid pods - (Was £36) NOW £27.20 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Save £8.80 on this deal and get 120 washes in return - with stain removal too. Voted no1 mum-of-twins Dionne tells us how these liquid pods were a ‘game changer’, “I was always in such a rush with twins, two dogs and a husband, I was constantly spilling powder everywhere. Now I chuck and go.”

(opens in new tab) Ariel washing liquid gel - (Was £50) NOW £40 | Amazon (opens in new tab) This does the job even in a cold wash - which is a great way to save - with 100% recyclable bottle. Plus it works as a great pre-treat for tough stains. First, drop a small amount of Ariel washing liquid gel on the stain. Then rub softly before loading into the drum.

(opens in new tab) Bold all-in-one washing liquid pods - (Was £30) NOW £23 | Amazon (opens in new tab) These household favourite all-in-one pods have detergent doses premeasured unlike washing liquids and washing powders. And this scent is blissful and relaxing. The innovative film of Bold pods dissolves completely in contact with water.

(opens in new tab) Daz Detergent Capsules - (Was £36) NOW £30.60 | Amazon (opens in new tab) Cleans deep and all in one, plus it whitens and brightens in the Daz-famous way. Though, note, that even though it says ‘all in one’ it doesn’t have fabric conditioner in the pod.

Surf Tropical Lily laundry powder - (Was £14) NOW £10 | Amazon

