Which Walmart stores are closing down? Full list of closures in 2023
Find out if your local Walmart is closing down
The retail giant has closed a number of its sites in recent years, and now customers want to know which Walmart stores are closing in 2023.
This year is proving to be tough on big businesses, with a number of global chains announcing store closures in the US. Sportswear retailer Footlocker is closing stores (opens in new tab), Bed Bath & Beyond has also announced closures (opens in new tab) and fast food giant Burger King is closing stores (opens in new tab) in Michigan.
In another blow to shoppers, supercenter company Walmart is closing 17 locations across the US. Here's everything you need to know about which Walmart stores are closing and why...
Which Walmart stores are closing down?
15 Walmart stores are closing across 11 states plus Washington DC, as well as two pick-up only locations in Arkansas and Illinois.
The stores are expected to close by the end of the year, and Walmart has said employees at shuttered locations are eligible to transfer to other stores. Meanwhile, hundreds of workers will also be laid off at five ecommerce fulfillment centers across the US.
Full list of Walmart stores closing in 2023
- Arkansas: 3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville (Pick-up only concept)
- DC: 99 H Street NW, Washington
- Georgia: 1801 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta
- Georgia: 835 M.L.K. Jr Dr NW, Atlanta
- Florida: 6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park (Neighborhood Market concept)
- Hawaii: 1032 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu
- Illinois: 17550 South Halsted St, Homewood
- Illinois: 12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield
- Illinois: 840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood (Pick-up only concept)
- Indiana: 3701 Portage Road, South Bend
- Minnesota: 1200 Shingle Creek Pkwy, Brooklyn Center
- New Mexico: 301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque
- Oregon: 4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland
- Oregon: 1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland
- Texas: 24919 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy (Neighborhood Market concept)
- Washington: 11400 Hwy. 99, Everett
- Wisconsin: 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee
Why is Walmart closing stores?
Walmart has cited poor financial performance at each of the stores marked for closure as the reason they will be shutting down.
The retail giant said the decision was made after a review process that determined the impacted stores failed to meet financial expectations. The news came after an earnings call on February 21 in which Walmart executives warned that rising prices could affect shopper behavior and overall business performance.
Just days beforehand, the retail chain closed all its stores in Portland - a city that has has long favored independent and regional retailers - because they were not meeting financial expectations.
In a statement to local outlet KPTV, Walmart media relations senior manager Robert Arrieta said: "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Hayden Meadows and Eastport Plaza locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com."
