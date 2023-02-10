Which B&Q stores are closing down and why? Full list and 2023 update

Here's the latest on which B&Q stores are closing in the UK in 2023.

It's the beloved British Home Improvement company that's been helping DIY-ers transform their spaces since 1969. But sadly 2023 has brought with it the news that some B&Q stores will be closing their doors in the coming months as the company switches up it's store priorities.

Which B&Q stores are closing? Full list

Dagenham Edmonton Great Bridge Hartlepool Lancaster Roehampton Sheffield Drakehouse Thurmaston

B&Q announced in February 2023 that eight of its stores are set to close. Of the eight affected, half are notably B&Q "mini-markets" based in ASDA supermarkets.

The partnership with ASDA - which began in 2020 - came about as the DIY retailer reacted to shoppers needs and behaviours during the Covid-19 pandemic. The first two mini-markets opened in Dagenham and Sheffield, with the last two sites - Great Bridge and Hartlepool - being unveiled in December 2021. Just over a year on, all four stores are now closing their doors.

There is some good news though, as the company have confirmed that of the 57 staff affected by these closures, none will be left without a job. Instead colleagues will be offered alternative roles in nearby stores.

“We value the contribution and the commitment from our colleagues at the concession stores," said B&Q's strategy director Chris Bargate (opens in new tab) in a statement.

When will B&Q stores be closing?

The company have confirmed that B&Q will start closing stores from March 12 onwards. This means that most stores affected have a month left of trading before shutting down.

The future of a B&Q store in London has also come into question in 2023. A Sutton Council planning application (opens in new tab) is currently underway to discuss turning the current B&Q store into flats (opens in new tab) in the town centre. Local residents online have said that if the plans are approved, B&Q Sutton will close in April 2023.

There has, however, been no confirmation of this from B&Q as yet.

Why are B&Q stores closing?

B&Q have said that the decision to close some stores was made after an "intensive review" of the test format. The company is keen to focus on growing and developing their new smaller high street stores - B&Q local - going forward.

"Our 'test and learn' approach is an important part of building our strategy, and our aim to create consistent, small store format blueprints that can be scaled further across the UK," said the DIY company's strategy director Chris Bargate.

"We’re continually listening to our customers and colleagues to take learnings to evolve the shopping experience in these smaller stores."

Indeed, whilst store closures are ahead, 2023 has seen the opening of two new B&Q local stores. The new offerings can be found in Camden and Palmers Green in London.

"B&Q Local is a new convenient, small high street format offering customers B&Q’s wide range of home improvement products and services," explained the company via Twitter.

