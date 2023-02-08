Which Lloyds Pharmacy stores are closing down? Full list and 2023 update

Here's the latest on which Lloyd's Pharmacy stores are closing in the UK in 2023.

British consumers continue to see a shake up to the high street and other invaluable services in 2023. M&S store closures (opens in new tab), Wetherspoons pub closures (opens in new tab) and several bank branch closures - including Nationwide (opens in new tab) and Natwest (opens in new tab) - have all been announced of late, with changes set to take effect within the coming year.

Now the bosses at Lloyd's Pharmacy have confirmed a big change to it's number of in-store pharmacies at Sainsbury's across the UK. Set to impact thousands of customers and loyal staff members, we've shared details of which Lloyd's Pharmacy outlets are closing down and what we know of the reason behind the decision.

Which Lloyd's Pharmacy stores are closing? Full list

Alperton Altrincham Amblecote Apsley Mills Archer Road Arnold Ashton Moss Badge Farm Bagshot Road Ballymena Bamber Bridge Banbury Barnstaple Barnwood Bath Beaconsfield Berryden Bicester Biggleswade Bishop Auckland Blackheath Bognor Regis Bolton Bramingham Park Brentwood Bridgend Broadcut Brookwood Burnley Burpham Bury St Edmunds Bybrook Calcot Cannock Canterbury Carlisle Castle Point Chaddesden Chadwell Heath Chafford Hundred Charlton Riverside Cheadle Chester Chesterfield Chichester Chippenham Chiswick Christchurch Cobham Coldhams Lane Coreys Mill Court House Green Cramlington Crayford Cromwell Road Crystal Palace Darlington Dartford Denton Didcot Dome Roundabout Dulwich Dunstable Durham East Filton East Grinstead East Mayne East Prescot Road Eastleigh Edenthorpe Ellesmere Port Eltham Ely Emersons Green Exeter Fairfield In Park Fallowfield Farlington Farnborough Fosse Park Frome Glen Road Gloucester Quays Godalming Grimsby Hadleigh Halifax Hampden Hankeridge Farm Harlow Harrogate Haverhill Hayes Haywards Heath Hazel Grove Heaton Heaton Park Hedge End Hendon Hereford Heyford Hill High Wycombe Hoddesdon Horsham Huntingdon I.O.W Keighley Kempshott Kempston Kenton Kidderminster Kidlington Kiln Lane Kings Lynn Ladbroke Grove Larkfield Leamington Lee Green Leeds Moortown Leek Letchworth Lewes Road Lincoln Liverpool (Woolton) Locksbottom London Colney Longwater Lane Loughborough Low Hall Luton Macclesfield Maidenhead Mansfield Marsh Mills Marshall Lake Meadowbank Melksham Mere Green Merton Milton Keynes Monks Cross Morecambe Nantwich New Barnet New Cross Gate Newbury Newbury Park Newcastle U Lyme Newhaven Newport Newton Abbot Nine Elms North Cheam Northfield Northwich Oldbury Osmaston Paignton Penzance Penrith Peterborough Pinhoe Road Pound Lane Preston Purley Way Queens Road Redband Road Reedswood Rice Lane Richmond Romford Rugby Rustington Sale Salford Scarborough Scunthorpe Sedlescombe Sevenoaks Shorehead Shrewsbury Slough South Ruislip Southend Southport Spalding Springfield St Albans Stanmore Stanway Stirling Straiton Streatham Stroud Sudbury Sunderland Sunderland North Sury Basin Swadlincote Swansea Sydenham Tadley Talbot Heath Taplow Team Valley Telford Tewkesbury Road Thanet Westwoodcross Thetford Thornhil Torquay Truro Tunbridge Wells Upper Norwood Upton Urmston Wakefield Walton Warlingham Warren Heath Watchmoor Park Water Lane Wednesfield Weeden Road Welwyn Garden City West Green West Park Farm Whitechapel Whitehouse Farm Whitley Bay Whitstable Wigan Winchmore Hill Winnersh Winterstoke Road Witney

On January 15, 2023, Lloyd's Pharmacy confirmed that it would be closing all outlets currently based in Sainsbury's supermarkets. The large scale shut down will see 237 Lloyd's Pharmacy stores close across the country, putting an estimated 2,000 jobs at risk.

Kevin Birch, the chief executive of Lloyds (opens in new tab), said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them. We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.”

First time out this year, due to a persistent bug. All the way to @Sainsbury's (about 5 minutes). Met with the news that the Lloyd's pharmacy there is closing down. Reason not stated, but Sainsbury's will lose out, as people get shopping while collecting pills. Very inconvenient.January 26, 2023 See more

When are Lloyd's Pharmacy store closing down?

Sainsbury’s have confirmed that the Lloyd's Pharmacy closures will take place over the next few months, adding that it would "work with [Lloyds] to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs".

Lloyd's Pharmacy have stressed to Chemist+Druggist (opens in new tab) that they are "currently exploring options for each individual branch" with regards to the closures. Adding that this "means that timeline and final plans will vary on a branch-by-branch basis".

A spokesperson for the British Pharmacy company similarly expressed that colleagues affected by the closures will also be explored via a "branch-by-branch basis". Though they are commited to be there to "support them through the process".

A representative for Lloyd's Pharmacy confirmed to Chemist+Druggist (opens in new tab) in February that their Dorset outlet will be closing as early as next month. "The Lloydspharmacy branch in Christchurch will be closing on March 13, 2023 when the lease with Sainsbury’s will expire," they told the journal.

The company, however, refused to comment on whether the deadline also applied to other pharmacies shutting down elsewhere.

I've just read @LloydsPharmacy are closing down all of their 237 Sainsbury's in-house facilities! I'm livid! It's been a godsend to me, I was having a heart attack in August, hoping the pain would go away but the pharmacist insisted on calling 999! I was in 🏥 for 4 nights!January 30, 2023 See more

It was back in 2015, that Lloyds Pharmacy’s parent company bought Sainsbury’s 280-store pharmacy chain for £125 million. As part of the deal, 2,500 staff members were transferred to Sainsbury's outlets.

Just last April, Private equity firm Aurelius then acquired McKesson UK (opens in new tab) - Lloyd's parent company which also owns John Bell & Croyden and AAH Pharmaceuticals.

Why are Lloyd's Pharmacy closing stores?

A spokesperson for the company has said that the decision to close some Lloyd's Pharmacy outlets in Sainsbury's was made after carrying out "a strategic review of its operations in response to changing market conditions".

Whilst no other explanation has been given, the UK has been dealing with Lloyd's Pharmacy closures over the last few years now. After sharing their financial report for 2020/2021, the company announced that it was to close, merge, or sell 76 branches over the next financial year. This was credited as being part of a "rationalisation programme" that was a consequence of the “challenging” government funding model.

Indeed, a lack of government funding for pharmacies has been similarly echoed by Phoenix UK - which owns the Numark and Rowlands pharmacy groups.

Of the Lloyd's Pharmacy closures, Nigel Swift (opens in new tab), Phoenix UK's deputy managing director, told the Guardian (opens in new tab): "This announcement is the clearest possible sign of the dire situation facing community pharmacy in England as a result of insufficient government funding.

"Since the start of the pharmacy contract there has been a massive cut in real-term funding, resulting in hundreds of closures. At a time when the NHS is in crisis, the community pharmacy network is needed more than ever before. These closures will put even more pressure on already overstretched nearby pharmacies and dilute patient access to essential healthcare services, particularly in deprived communities."

Bestway Group’s decision to increase its stake in @sainsburys has led to speculation it is interested in taking over some of the supermarket’s @LloydsPharmacy branches. https://t.co/5M9aTDIAno pic.twitter.com/d1pEauQhjMFebruary 3, 2023 See more

As for the future of Sainsbury's in-store pharmacies, some hope could be on the horizon. Independent Community Pharmacist reports (opens in new tab) that there is speculation that Bestway Group - who owns Well Pharmacy - may be looking to take over some of the outlets following a new deal made with the supermarket.

The Bestway Group reportedly purchased a 3.5 per cent stake in Sainsbury’s for £200 million in January - and Grocery trade publications Grocery Gazette and Retail Gazette have suggested the company may be interested in acquiring some of the 237 LloydsPharmacy branches in Sainsbury’s that are to close.

Nothing has been confirmed by either parties to date.

Related features:

Video of the Week