Which Lloyds Pharmacy stores are closing down? Full list and 2023 update

Is your local on the list?

a close up of a Lloyds Pharmacy store on the high street at risk of closing down
(Image credit: Future/Getty)
Emily Stedman
By Emily Stedman
published

Here's the latest on which Lloyd's Pharmacy stores are closing in the UK in 2023.

British consumers continue to see a shake up to the high street and other invaluable services in 2023. M&S store closures (opens in new tab), Wetherspoons pub closures (opens in new tab) and several bank branch closures - including Nationwide (opens in new tab) and Natwest (opens in new tab) - have all been announced of late, with changes set to take effect within the coming year. 

Now the bosses at Lloyd's Pharmacy have confirmed a big change to it's number of in-store pharmacies at Sainsbury's across the UK. Set to impact thousands of customers and loyal staff members, we've shared details of which Lloyd's Pharmacy outlets are closing down and what we know of the reason behind the decision.

Which Lloyd's Pharmacy stores are closing? Full list

  1. Alperton
  2. Altrincham
  3. Amblecote
  4. Apsley Mills
  5. Archer Road
  6. Arnold
  7. Ashton Moss
  8. Badge Farm
  9. Bagshot Road
  10. Ballymena
  11. Bamber Bridge
  12. Banbury
  13. Barnstaple
  14. Barnwood
  15. Bath
  16. Beaconsfield
  17. Berryden
  18. Bicester
  19. Biggleswade
  20. Bishop Auckland
  21. Blackheath
  22. Bognor Regis
  23. Bolton
  24. Bramingham Park
  25. Brentwood
  26. Bridgend
  27. Broadcut
  28. Brookwood
  29. Burnley
  30. Burpham
  31. Bury St Edmunds
  32. Bybrook
  33. Calcot
  34. Cannock
  35. Canterbury
  36. Carlisle
  37. Castle Point
  38. Chaddesden
  39. Chadwell Heath
  40. Chafford Hundred
  41. Charlton Riverside
  42. Cheadle
  43. Chester
  44. Chesterfield
  45. Chichester
  46. Chippenham
  47. Chiswick
  48. Christchurch
  49. Cobham
  50. Coldhams Lane
  51. Coreys Mill
  52. Court House Green
  53. Cramlington
  54. Crayford
  55. Cromwell Road
  56. Crystal Palace
  57. Darlington
  58. Dartford
  59. Denton
  60. Didcot
  61. Dome Roundabout
  62. Dulwich
  63. Dunstable
  64. Durham
  65. East Filton
  66. East Grinstead
  67. East Mayne
  68. East Prescot Road
  69. Eastleigh
  70. Edenthorpe
  71. Ellesmere Port
  72. Eltham
  73. Ely
  74. Emersons Green
  75. Exeter
  76. Fairfield In Park
  77. Fallowfield
  78. Farlington
  79. Farnborough
  80. Fosse Park 
  81. Frome
  82. Glen Road
  83. Gloucester Quays
  84. Godalming 
  85. Grimsby
  86. Hadleigh
  87. Halifax
  88. Hampden
  89. Hankeridge Farm
  90. Harlow
  91. Harrogate
  92. Haverhill
  93. Hayes
  94. Haywards Heath
  95. Hazel Grove
  96. Heaton
  97. Heaton Park
  98. Hedge End
  99. Hendon
  100. Hereford
  101. Heyford Hill
  102. High Wycombe
  103. Hoddesdon
  104. Horsham
  105. Huntingdon
  106. I.O.W
  107. Keighley
  108. Kempshott
  109. Kempston
  110. Kenton
  111. Kidderminster
  112. Kidlington
  113. Kiln Lane
  114. Kings Lynn
  115. Ladbroke Grove
  116. Larkfield
  117. Leamington
  118. Lee Green
  119. Leeds Moortown
  120. Leek
  121. Letchworth
  122. Lewes Road
  123. Lincoln
  124. Liverpool (Woolton)
  125. Locksbottom
  126. London Colney
  127. Longwater Lane
  128. Loughborough
  129. Low Hall
  130. Luton
  131. Macclesfield
  132. Maidenhead
  133. Mansfield
  134. Marsh Mills
  135. Marshall Lake
  136. Meadowbank
  137. Melksham
  138. Mere Green
  139. Merton
  140. Milton Keynes
  141. Monks Cross
  142. Morecambe
  143. Nantwich
  144. New Barnet
  145. New Cross Gate
  146. Newbury
  147. Newbury Park
  148. Newcastle U Lyme
  149. Newhaven
  150. Newport
  151. Newton Abbot
  152. Nine Elms
  153. North Cheam
  154. Northfield
  155. Northwich
  156. Oldbury
  157. Osmaston
  158. Paignton
  159. Penzance
  160. Penrith
  161. Peterborough
  162. Pinhoe Road
  163. Pound Lane
  164. Preston
  165. Purley Way
  166. Queens Road
  167. Redband Road
  168. Reedswood
  169. Rice Lane
  170. Richmond
  171. Romford
  172. Rugby
  173. Rustington
  174. Sale
  175. Salford
  176. Scarborough
  177. Scunthorpe
  178. Sedlescombe
  179. Sevenoaks
  180. Shorehead
  181. Shrewsbury
  182. Slough
  183. South Ruislip
  184. Southend
  185. Southport
  186. Spalding
  187. Springfield
  188. St Albans
  189. Stanmore
  190. Stanway
  191. Stirling
  192. Straiton
  193. Streatham
  194. Stroud
  195. Sudbury
  196. Sunderland
  197. Sunderland North
  198. Sury Basin
  199. Swadlincote
  200. Swansea
  201. Sydenham
  202. Tadley
  203. Talbot Heath
  204. Taplow
  205. Team Valley
  206. Telford
  207. Tewkesbury Road
  208. Thanet Westwoodcross
  209. Thetford
  210. Thornhil
  211. Torquay
  212. Truro
  213. Tunbridge Wells
  214. Upper Norwood
  215. Upton
  216. Urmston
  217. Wakefield
  218. Walton
  219. Warlingham
  220. Warren Heath
  221. Watchmoor Park
  222. Water Lane
  223. Wednesfield
  224. Weeden Road
  225. Welwyn Garden City
  226. West Green
  227. West Park Farm
  228. Whitechapel
  229. Whitehouse Farm
  230. Whitley Bay
  231. Whitstable
  232. Wigan
  233. Winchmore Hill
  234. Winnersh
  235. Winterstoke Road
  236. Witney

On January 15, 2023, Lloyd's Pharmacy confirmed that it would be closing all outlets currently based in Sainsbury's supermarkets. The large scale shut down will see 237 Lloyd's Pharmacy stores close across the country, putting an estimated 2,000 jobs at risk. 

Kevin Birch, the chief executive of Lloyds (opens in new tab), said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them. We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.”

When are Lloyd's Pharmacy store closing down?

Sainsbury’s have confirmed that the Lloyd's Pharmacy closures will take place over the next few months, adding that it would "work with [Lloyds] to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs".

Lloyd's Pharmacy have stressed to Chemist+Druggist (opens in new tab) that they are "currently exploring options for each individual branch" with regards to the closures. Adding that this "means that timeline and final plans will vary on a branch-by-branch basis".

A spokesperson for the British Pharmacy company similarly expressed that colleagues affected by the closures will also be explored via a "branch-by-branch basis". Though they are commited to be there to "support them through the process".

A representative for Lloyd's Pharmacy confirmed to Chemist+Druggist (opens in new tab) in February that their Dorset outlet will be closing as early as next month. "The Lloydspharmacy branch in Christchurch will be closing on March 13, 2023 when the lease with Sainsbury’s will expire," they told the journal.

The company, however, refused to comment on whether the deadline also applied to other pharmacies shutting down elsewhere.

It was back in 2015, that Lloyds Pharmacy’s parent company bought Sainsbury’s 280-store pharmacy chain for £125 million. As part of the deal, 2,500 staff members were transferred to Sainsbury's outlets.

Just last April, Private equity firm Aurelius then acquired McKesson UK (opens in new tab) - Lloyd's parent company which also owns John Bell & Croyden and AAH Pharmaceuticals.

Why are Lloyd's Pharmacy closing stores?

A spokesperson for the company has said that the decision to close some Lloyd's Pharmacy outlets in Sainsbury's was made after carrying out "a strategic review of its operations in response to changing market conditions".

Whilst no other explanation has been given, the UK has been dealing with Lloyd's Pharmacy closures over the last few years now. After sharing their financial report for 2020/2021, the company announced that it was to close, merge, or sell 76 branches over the next financial year. This was credited as being part of a "rationalisation programme" that was a consequence of the “challenging” government funding model.

Indeed, a lack of government funding for pharmacies has been similarly echoed by Phoenix UK - which owns the Numark and Rowlands pharmacy groups.

Of the Lloyd's Pharmacy closures, Nigel Swift (opens in new tab), Phoenix UK's deputy managing director, told the Guardian (opens in new tab): "This announcement is the clearest possible sign of the dire situation facing community pharmacy in England as a result of insufficient government funding. 

"Since the start of the pharmacy contract there has been a massive cut in real-term funding, resulting in hundreds of closures. At a time when the NHS is in crisis, the community pharmacy network is needed more than ever before. These closures will put even more pressure on already overstretched nearby pharmacies and dilute patient access to essential healthcare services, particularly in deprived communities."

As for the future of Sainsbury's in-store pharmacies, some hope could be on the horizon. Independent Community Pharmacist reports (opens in new tab) that there is speculation that Bestway Group - who owns Well Pharmacy - may be looking to take over some of the outlets following a new deal made with the supermarket. 

The Bestway Group reportedly purchased a 3.5 per cent stake in Sainsbury’s for £200 million in January - and Grocery trade publications Grocery Gazette and Retail Gazette have suggested the company may be interested in acquiring some of the 237 LloydsPharmacy branches in Sainsbury’s that are to close.

Nothing has been confirmed by either parties to date.

