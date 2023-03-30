Which Burger King stores are closing down? Full list of closures in 2023
26 of the fast food chain's restaurants will be shutting
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
As the fast food chain announces 26 restaurants will be shutting, customers want to know which Burger King stores are closing down.
Recent months have seen a number of international chains announce they will be shuttering sites, with Footlocker closing stores (opens in new tab), widespread Bed Bath & Beyond closures (opens in new tab) and several Walmart stores closing (opens in new tab) too.
Now, popular fast food chain Burger King has announced it will close over two dozen stores in the US, and customers are eager to know why they are shutting and exactly which Burger King stores will close.
Which Burger King stores are closing down? Full list
26 Burger Locations in Michigan will close by April 15. Most of these are in the Detroit area, but other locations include Dearborn Heights, Ecorse, Ferndale, Flint, Highland Park, Livonia, Royal Oak, Southfield, Walled Lake, Warren and Whimore Lake.
The closures mean that all the stores owned by Burger King franchisee EYM King in Michigan will close, and that 424 Burger King employees will lose their jobs. EYM first began shuttering Burger King locations on March 17, and expects to have closed all locations by the middle of April.
Full list of Burger King stores closing down
- Dearborn Heights: 20401 West Warren Ave.
- Detroit: 17440 East Warren Ave.
- Detroit: 20200 Grand River Ave.
- Detroit: 2155 Gratiot Ave.
- Detroit: 9239 Gratiot Ave.
- Detroit: 18021 Kelly Road
- Detroit: 16245 Livernois Ave.
- Detroit: 9871 Livernois
- Detroit: 12661 Mack Ave.
- Detroit: 20240 Plymouth Road
- Detroit: 13600 West McNichols Road
- Detroit: 15500 West 7 Mile Road
- Detroit: 8201 Woodward Ave.
- Ecorse: 3863 West Jefferson Ave.
- Ferndale: 10336 West 8 Mile Road
- Flint: 3801 Clio Road
- Flint: 3625 South Dort Highway
- Highland Park: 13324 Woodward Ave.
- Livonia: 28203 Plymouth Road
- Livonia: 34835 Plymouth Road
- Royal Oak: 31456 Woodward Ave.
- Southfield: 30711 Southfield Road
- Southfield: 23660 Telegraph Road
- Walled Lake: 1113 E. West Maple Road
- Warren: 2411 East 8 Mile Road
- Whitmore Lake: 9774 East M-36
Why are Burger King closing stores?
Burger King franchisee EYM King are closing Michigan stores after it failed to reach a deal with the fast-food giant. The company has attributed the closures to an "unforeseen business circumstance and not being able to reach a resolution with Burger King Corporation," according to a WARN notice sent to Michigan’s labor department.
The Burger King closures in Michigan appear to be an one-off issue with a single franchisee, not the entire chain. Almost all Burger King sites are franchised, as opposed to owned outright by parent company Restaurant Brands International.
The news of the closures comes as Burger King undergoes a brand reset in the US. In September, the company announced plans to invest $400 million in the chain over the next two years, while Burger King's top 800 restaurants will also be remodeled under the new plan.
EYM Group is also the franchisee company of Denny's, Pizza Hut, KFC and Panera Bread, and the company's website no longer lists Burger King as one of its brands.
Related features:
- Which Frankie and Benny's restaurants are closing down? (opens in new tab)
- Which Wetherspoons are closing and why? (opens in new tab)
- Which Clintons stores are closing down? (opens in new tab)
- Which Nationwide branches are closing? (opens in new tab)
- Which NatWest branches are closing? (opens in new tab)
- Which Barclays branches are closing? (opens in new tab)
- Which HSBC branches are closing? (opens in new tab)
- Which Lloyds branches are closing? (opens in new tab)
- Which Halifax branches are closing? (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
Lakeland Digital Crisp Air Fryer 3L review
Versatile, quick, and convenient - we've put the Lakeland Digital Crisp Air Fryer 3L to the test...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Prince Archie is set for 'big moment' at King Charles' coronation if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend
The Sussex youngster has been tipped for a memorable moment of his own at Kings' Coronation
By Selina Maycock • Published