Which Burger King stores are closing down? Full list of closures in 2023

As the fast food chain announces 26 restaurants will be shutting, customers want to know which Burger King stores are closing down.

Now, popular fast food chain Burger King has announced it will close over two dozen stores in the US, and customers are eager to know why they are shutting and exactly which Burger King stores will close.

Which Burger King stores are closing down? Full list

26 Burger Locations in Michigan will close by April 15. Most of these are in the Detroit area, but other locations include Dearborn Heights, Ecorse, Ferndale, Flint, Highland Park, Livonia, Royal Oak, Southfield, Walled Lake, Warren and Whimore Lake.

The closures mean that all the stores owned by Burger King franchisee EYM King in Michigan will close, and that 424 Burger King employees will lose their jobs. EYM first began shuttering Burger King locations on March 17, and expects to have closed all locations by the middle of April.

Full list of Burger King stores closing down

Dearborn Heights: 20401 West Warren Ave.

Detroit: 17440 East Warren Ave.

Detroit: 20200 Grand River Ave.

Detroit: 2155 Gratiot Ave.

Detroit: 9239 Gratiot Ave.

Detroit: 18021 Kelly Road

Detroit: 16245 Livernois Ave.

Detroit: 9871 Livernois

Detroit: 12661 Mack Ave.

Detroit: 20240 Plymouth Road

Detroit: 13600 West McNichols Road

Detroit: 15500 West 7 Mile Road

Detroit: 8201 Woodward Ave.

Ecorse: 3863 West Jefferson Ave.

Ferndale: 10336 West 8 Mile Road

Flint: 3801 Clio Road

Flint: 3625 South Dort Highway

Highland Park: 13324 Woodward Ave.

Livonia: 28203 Plymouth Road

Livonia: 34835 Plymouth Road

Royal Oak: 31456 Woodward Ave.

Southfield: 30711 Southfield Road

Southfield: 23660 Telegraph Road

Walled Lake: 1113 E. West Maple Road

Warren: 2411 East 8 Mile Road

Whitmore Lake: 9774 East M-36

Why are Burger King closing stores?

Burger King franchisee EYM King are closing Michigan stores after it failed to reach a deal with the fast-food giant. The company has attributed the closures to an "unforeseen business circumstance and not being able to reach a resolution with Burger King Corporation," according to a WARN notice sent to Michigan’s labor department.

The Burger King closures in Michigan appear to be an one-off issue with a single franchisee, not the entire chain. Almost all Burger King sites are franchised, as opposed to owned outright by parent company Restaurant Brands International.

The news of the closures comes as Burger King undergoes a brand reset in the US. In September, the company announced plans to invest $400 million in the chain over the next two years, while Burger King's top 800 restaurants will also be remodeled under the new plan.

EYM Group is also the franchisee company of Denny's, Pizza Hut, KFC and Panera Bread, and the company's website no longer lists Burger King as one of its brands.

