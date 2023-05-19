Which Shoezone stores are closing down? Full list and 2023 update
Is your local on the list?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
As another high street chain announces the shutting of sites, shoppers want to know which Shoezone stores are closing down.
2023 has been a tough year for British retailers, with the remaining effects of the pandemic and the impact of inflation causing a number of well-known chains to reduce their sites - from New Look (opens in new tab) and TK Maxx (opens in new tab) to restaurants like Frankie and Benny's (opens in new tab).
And now, another British brand has announced further store closures this year. Footwear retailer Shoezone has been part of the British high street since the 1980s, but after closing nine stores earlier this year - following the closure of 20 stores three years prior - another 5 shops have been marked for closure. Here's which Shoezone stores are closing down...
Which Shoezone stores are closing down?
Shoezone has announced plans to close five more sights, in Crewe, Hinckley, Beccles, Edinburgh, and the Isle of Wight. The news comes after the retailer shut nine other stores earlier this year.
Closing down signs have already gone up in the stores marked for closure, but no dates have been confirmed. However, it is rumoured that the Isle of Wight will be closing down in September and the Edinburgh store in July.
Full list of Shoezone stores closing down in 2023
- Crewe - TBC
- Hinckley - TBC
- Beccles - TBC
- Isle of Wight - expected to close in September 2023
- Edinburgh - expected to close in July 2023
- London Road, Waterlooville, Portsmouth - CLOSED
- High Street, Southend (Relocation) - CLOSED
- The Drapery, Northampton (Relocation) - CLOSED
- Bell Centre, Melton, Leicestershire - CLOSED
- Broad Street, Seaford, East Sussex - CLOSED
- Well Croft, Shipley - CLOSED
- Longton Exchange Shopping Centre, Stoke-on-Trent - CLOSED
- Dockhead Street, Saltcoats - CLOSED
- Broadmead Shopping Centre, Bristol - CLOSED
Why are Shoezone stores closing down?
Shoezone is closing stores following profit losses due to inflation. The retailer recently released its half year results, which showed a jump in half year sales but its profits more than halved due to climbing inflationary pressures, which it said were mainly from National Living Wage changes.
Shoe Zone reported that it had 336 stores in its results, which is 52 fewer than last year. In 2020, it closed 20 sites and cut jobs after facing losses of £2.5 million during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chief executive of Shoezone Anthony Smith said said at the time: "Covid-19 will continue to have an unprecedented impact on the UK economy and the retail industry.
"Whilst the group has taken all possible steps to ensure that the business will survive through the crisis and continue into the future, the impact is likely to continue to be felt for several years."
But it's not all bad news, as shoppers in Southend will be please to know the local Shoezone is shut only until it relocates, with the new store promising more stock and a greater range of styles.
In its annual results, Shoezone said it was hoping to "accelerate" its store refit and relocation programme to approximately 100 locations this year.
Related features:
- Which Clintons stores are closing down? (opens in new tab)
- Is House of Fraser closing down? (opens in new tab)
- Which Lloyd's Pharmacy stores are closing down? (opens in new tab)
- Which B&Q stores are closing and why? (opens in new tab)
- Which Wetherspoons pubs are closing? (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
The ‘old-fashioned’ and slightly odd rules Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis must follow when with their nanny
Nanny Maria Borrallo has been working with the Wales children since 2014
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The unexpected royal family duo that are a 'force to be reckoned with'
These royals are the 'real stars of show'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published