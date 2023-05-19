Which Shoezone stores are closing down? Full list and 2023 update

As another high street chain announces the shutting of sites, shoppers want to know which Shoezone stores are closing down.

2023 has been a tough year for British retailers, with the remaining effects of the pandemic and the impact of inflation causing a number of well-known chains to reduce their sites - from New Look (opens in new tab) and TK Maxx (opens in new tab) to restaurants like Frankie and Benny's (opens in new tab).

And now, another British brand has announced further store closures this year. Footwear retailer Shoezone has been part of the British high street since the 1980s, but after closing nine stores earlier this year - following the closure of 20 stores three years prior - another 5 shops have been marked for closure. Here's which Shoezone stores are closing down...

Which Shoezone stores are closing down?

Shoezone has announced plans to close five more sights, in Crewe, Hinckley, Beccles, Edinburgh, and the Isle of Wight. The news comes after the retailer shut nine other stores earlier this year.

Closing down signs have already gone up in the stores marked for closure, but no dates have been confirmed. However, it is rumoured that the Isle of Wight will be closing down in September and the Edinburgh store in July.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full list of Shoezone stores closing down in 2023

Crewe - TBC

Hinckley - TBC

Beccles - TBC

Isle of Wight - expected to close in September 2023

Edinburgh - expected to close in July 2023

London Road, Waterlooville, Portsmouth - CLOSED

High Street, Southend (Relocation) - CLOSED

The Drapery, Northampton (Relocation) - CLOSED

Bell Centre, Melton, Leicestershire - CLOSED

Broad Street, Seaford, East Sussex - CLOSED

Well Croft, Shipley - CLOSED

Longton Exchange Shopping Centre, Stoke-on-Trent - CLOSED

Dockhead Street, Saltcoats - CLOSED

Broadmead Shopping Centre, Bristol - CLOSED

Why are Shoezone stores closing down?

Shoezone is closing stores following profit losses due to inflation. The retailer recently released its half year results, which showed a jump in half year sales but its profits more than halved due to climbing inflationary pressures, which it said were mainly from National Living Wage changes.

Shoe Zone reported that it had 336 stores in its results, which is 52 fewer than last year. In 2020, it closed 20 sites and cut jobs after facing losses of £2.5 million during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief executive of Shoezone Anthony Smith said said at the time: "Covid-19 will continue to have an unprecedented impact on the UK economy and the retail industry.

"Whilst the group has taken all possible steps to ensure that the business will survive through the crisis and continue into the future, the impact is likely to continue to be felt for several years."

But it's not all bad news, as shoppers in Southend will be please to know the local Shoezone is shut only until it relocates, with the new store promising more stock and a greater range of styles.

In its annual results, Shoezone said it was hoping to "accelerate" its store refit and relocation programme to approximately 100 locations this year.

Related features:

Video of the Week