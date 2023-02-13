Is TK Maxx closing down? Full list of stores shutting down in 2023

Here's the latest on the TK Maxx stores closing down in the UK in 2023.

It's safe to say that the first two months of 2023 has proven to be a gloomy one for shoppers across the UK, as news of M&S store closures (opens in new tab), New Look store closures (opens in new tab) and the shutting down of B&Q stores (opens in new tab) have all become public knowledge. Retailers have had to make changes amidst the current cost-of-living crisis, and this, combined with a shift of more people shopping online these days, has meant stores closing their doors as a result.

Designer clothing outlet chain TK Maxx and it's sister home brand Homesense are the latest company to announce upcoming store closures, which will come into effect over the next month or so. We've shared which TK Maxx stores are set to shut down, the reasons behind the shock closures and what has been said of the future of TK Maxx in general.

Is TK Maxx closing down? Full list of stores shutting down

TK Maxx: Meadowbank Shopping Park, Edinburgh - closing February 15 Homesense: Arndale Shopping Centre, Manchester - closing March 1 Homesense: Parc Fforestfach, Swansea- closing TBC

In 2023, TK Maxx have confirmed that three stores will be closing down - one TK Maxx store and two Homesense stores. Homesense is a popular subsidiary of the TK Maxx business which sells home furnishings, accessories and kitchen equipment.

Edinburgh's TK Maxx store will close this week, meanwhile Manchester's Homesense store will cease trading on March 1, 2023. A date for the Swansea Homesense store shutting down is yet to be confirmed

A spokesperson for Homesense has confirmed that all staff affected by the closures are being offered roles in nearby store locations.

The representative clarified: "Our senior managers have been in store supporting the team. We’re currently in consultation with all affected associates and our intention is that all associates will be offered roles in other local TK Maxx or Homesense stores."

Why are TK Maxx stores closing down?

The confirmed TK Maxx store closures are the result of rental leases not being renewed. The Swansea Homesense is also shutting down due to a relocation decision, which sees staff transferring to a newer store just opened in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.

A spokesperson for TK Maxx said of the Edinburgh closure: "Our landlord has sadly ended the lease at TK Maxx Meadowbank, so we’re sorry to announce that the store will likely close on February 15 2023.

"We are very grateful to our hard-working store team and loyal customers who have supported TK Maxx Meadowbank over the years and look forward to seeing them at our nearby stores. The closest is St Andrew’s Square, or customers can shop online or find their nearest store at tkmaxx.com (opens in new tab)."

Whilst three TK Maxx group stores are closing in 2023, the news is not something to alarm shoppers. TK Maxx has 352 stores across the UK, with a further 77 Homesense stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The retailer also opened new stores in 2022, with three additional ones set to be opened this year too.

Deborah Dolce, Group Director, TJX Europe (opens in new tab) said: “We are proud of our continued investment in communities across the country through new store openings, store modernisations and relocations. Last year we opened two new stores – a TK Maxx in Bromborough and a Homesense in Altrincham.

"This year, we’re opening another three new TK Maxx stores and a new Homesense store in Stevenage. To meet growing customer demand on tkmaxx.com (opens in new tab), we’re also opening a new logistics centre in Crewe which will create jobs for the local community.

"We look forward to bringing new, bright and beautiful TK Maxx and Homesense stores to even more shoppers across the UK and offering great retail careers to those communities.”

