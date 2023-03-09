Which Frankie and Benny's restaurants are closing down? Full list at risk

Here's the latest on which Frankie and Benny's restaurants are closing in the UK in 2023.

March 2023 brings with it more news of closures on the horizon, with hospitality company The Restaurant Group announcing plans to shut down a number of Frankie and Benny's restaurants across the UK. It's certainly sad news for fans of the American-Italian dining chain, with many holding fond memories of birthday parties and post-Cinema meals at one of the pizza and pasta joints.

It's not the only drink and dining restaurant that will be shutting doors this year with Wetherspoon pub closures (opens in new tab) expected and rumours of Wagamamas restaurants shutting down. But for now, we share which Frankie and Benny's restaurants are at risk of closing down and the reasons behind the decision.

Which Frankie and Benny's restaurants are closing? Full list

Ashford Ashton under Lyne Basildon Blackpool The Fort Shopping Centre, Birmingham Broadway Plaza, Birmingham Great Park, The Parkway, Birmingham Aspects Leisure Park, Bristol Cabot Circus, Bristol Cribbs Causeway, Bristol Broadstairs Bury Castleford Chesterfield Colchester Croydon Denton Derby Doncaster Dudley Eastleigh Ellesmere Port Exeter Feltham Gateshead Gillingham Great Yarmouth Ipswich Centre 27, Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds Highcross Shopping Centre, Leicester Meridian Leisure Park, Leicester Lincoln Liverpool Burleigh House on The Strand, London Greenwich Bugsby Way, London The O2 Arena, London Wembley Designer Outlet, London Manchester Newcastle-Upon-Tyne Northampton Norwich Lenton Showcase Cinema, Nottingham Giltbrook Retail Park, Nottingham Oxford Boongate Retail Park, Peterborough Cygnet Park, Peterborough Plymouth Portsmouth Rochester Romford Rotherham Meadowhall, Sheffield Valley Centertainment, Sheffield Spalding Stevenage Stoke-on-Trent Street Swindon Tamworth Taplow Trentham Trowbridge Tunbridge Wells Watford Whiteley Victoria Square Shopping Centre, Belfast, Northern Ireland Boucher Place, Belfast, Northern Ireland Dundee, Scotland Dunfermline, Scotland Falkirk, Scotland Glasgow, Scotland Inverness, Scotland Livingston, Scotland Renfrew, Scotland Queens Link Leisure Park, Aberdeen Beach, Scotland Union Square, Aberdeen, Scotland Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre, Edinburgh, Scotland Fort Kinnaird, Edinburgh, Scotland Bridgend, Wales Cardiff, Wales Carmarthen, Wales Chester, Wales Merthyr Tydfil, Wales Nantgarw, Wales

The Italian dining chain is owned by The Restaurant Group (opens in new tab), which also owns popular hospitality brands Wagamama and Chiquito. After announcing a pre-tax loss this week, the company confirmed that 35 of it's restaurants will be set to close.

The Restaurant Group have confirmed that no Wagamama restaurants will close, instead brands affected by the closures include Frankie and Benny's and Chiquito.

There are 85 Frankie and Benny's restaurants currently across the UK. The hospitality company have not confirmed which restaurants will close and when, but it has shared plans to close sites that are currently making a loss.

The Restaurant Group, which altogether owns about 410 restaurants, said it would reduce its estate by 30% by next year. This is set to affect some of the 18,000 people in the UK employed by the business.

Why are Frankie and Benny's restaurants closing?

The Restaurant Group has blamed rising running costs and customers cutting back spending during the current cost of living crisis as reasons for closing some Frankie and Benny's restaurants.

According to the BBC, (opens in new tab) investors have been putting the pressure on company management to make changes after the company's share value fell by two-thirds last year.

In March 2023, the company recorded a pre-tax loss for 2022 of £86.8 million. This loss was greater than the £35.2 million pre-tax loss reported in 2021. Despite this, sales increased overall to £883 million in 2022.

Ken Hanna (opens in new tab), the group's chairman, said that last year was particularly "challenging" for the dining sector overall, as businesses had to meet rising costs after recouping from losses as a result of closures during the pandemic.

He added that a lack of staff, demand for higher wages and the price of ingredients going up had also been "tough" and that their restaurants had been "impacted to some degree by the cost-of-living pressures on the UK consumer".

It's not the first time the UK has seen Frankie and Benny's restaurants shut down. In 2021, The Restaurant Group announced plans to close 250 sites which affected Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito and their Food & Fuel brands.

Frankie and Benny's restaurants that closed following the 2021 announcement included their Bromborough, Derby and Weston-Super-Mare locations. Meanwhile sites in Wandsworth and Colliers Wood similarly shut in 2020.

