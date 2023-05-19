The Babyzen YOYO stroller is loved by celebs - here are 11 stars that have been spotted pushing one

Ever wondered which stroller different celebs opt for? Well, turns out a lot of them love the BabyZen YOYO.

Deciding on the best pram or the best pushchair is one of the many tasks new parents face, and they're often the most expensive items that you invest in when you start preparing for you baby's arrival. So you'd be forgiven for thinking that celebrity parents spend thousands on their strollers, but that's not always the case.

In fact, there's one pram in particular that we've noticed cropping up in paparazzi pics, and that's the Babyzen YOYO. Loved by Keira Knightley and Kim Kardashian alike, this stroller is approved of by stars from all different backgrounds.

Babyzen enjoys a reputation for some of the best strollers out there. They're lightweight and compact without being flimsy, and can fold and unfold in a matter of seconds. Plus, they come with a shoulder strap so it can easily be carried - making it a great travel stroller - so it's no surprise the Babyzen YOYO is popular with jet-setting celebrities.

More recently, Babyzen have released YOYO2, a new and improved version of the Babyzen YoYo+ stroller, with new features including individual suspensions on all 4 wheels, so it can tackle a broader range of terrain than its predecessor.

We asked mum Anna Watt to put the Babyzen YOYO 2 Stroller to the test with her eighteen-month-old, Harry, and judging by her review it's no surprise this particular piece of baby gear is loved by celebs.

Anna said, "It's perfect if you live in an urban area and are looking for an everyday pushchair that folds up small but still has all the important elements - comfort, manoeuvrability, and storage space."

Celebrity Babyzen YOYO fans

1. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Back in 2015, Kim and Kanye were spotted arriving in Paris, with their eldest daughter, North, looking very comfortable in a Babyzen YOYO, as per MailOnline.

The then family of three arrived in Paris after North was baptised in Jerusalem, with Kim pushing her out of the airport in a Babyzen stroller.

2. Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne was spotted with a Babyzen YOYO while on a trip to the Rio 2016 Olympics. Baby Iris – who was born on 15 June 2016 – was just a couple of months old at the time.

The Oscar-winning celebrity was accompanied by wife, Hannah Bagshawe, as he pushed the buggy around the Brazilian city.

3. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were spotted pushing son Silas in a black BabyZen YOYO in New York, in 2017 - makes sense, given it's the ideal buggy for those living in urban areas.

The pair welcomed now 8-year-old Silas in 2015, and have been married for 10 years.

4. Keira Knightley

Keira Knightly and her husband were also spotted out and about in NYC with a Babyzen YOYO, back in 2015. Tucked up inside was their daughter Edie, who was less than a year old at the time.

5. Chrissy Teigan

Chrissy Teigan was spotted strolling in West Hollywood, California, with daughter Luna and her Babyzen YOYO in 2018. Luna was just a one-year-old at the time, while Chrissy was pregnant with her second child Miles. As per The Sun, the duo were shopping on California's Melrose Avenue at the time.

Chrissy now has three children - Luna, Miles and Esti - with American singer and songwriter John Legend.

6. Amanda Seyfried

Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried was spotted out and about with her Babyzen stroller in 2018, when her daughter, Nina, was a year old. She was pushing the buggy around New York amid Mamma Mia 2 promotions, as per MailOnline.

Amanda welcomed Nina, her first child, with husband Thomas Sadoski in 2017. The pair also have a son, who was born in 2020, named Thomas.

7. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are also fans of the Babyzen YOYO. In March 2017, the pair were seen trying to wave down a cab in New York, along with then two-year-old daughter James.

There was no signs of their second daughter Ines, who was five months old at the time, and the stroller was instead piled with bags, according to MailOnline. Ryan and Blake now have four children together, the third another girl named Betty, while it was confirmed the couple had welcomed their fourth child in February 2023.

Janet Jackson

After Janet Jackson became a mum for the first time at 50, she was spotted in London in 2018 taking her one-year-old son Eissa out for a stroll in her Babyzen YOYO, as per Metro.

The five-time Grammy winner had baby Eissa with Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, who she married in 2012. However, three months after Eissa was born, Janet and Wissam separated.

