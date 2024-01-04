How to get the most from your bank holidays in 2024 - secure 47 days off by using just 23 days of annual leave

This simple hack will show you how to get the most from your bank holidays in 2024 and secure 47 days off by using just 23 days of annual leave.

Most working parents are back at work while others are waiting until their children go back to school following the school holidays but if you're already planning your next family getaway and want to make the most of your time off then you'll want to know how many bank holidays are in 2024.

There's nothing worse than trying to book a perfect break only to find that it clashes with colleagues or childcare - so finding that perfect holiday without breaking the bank can be a nightmare, especially if you're trying to avoid fines for taking the children out of school during term-time.

But fear not, for there is a simple hack you can use to help maximise time off, without having to have weeks back to back off work - and what's even better is they're grouped around bank holidays throughout the year so there's a better chance of your other half or the kids being off on those days too.

How to get 47 days off work by using just 23 holiday days

Easter: Maximise the amount of time you have to play egg hunts and eat chocolate with your kids by booking your annual leave around Good Friday and Easter Monday to magically turn six days of annual leave into a whopping two weeks off (25-28 March and 2-5 April)

Maximise the amount of time you have to play egg hunts and eat chocolate with your kids by booking your annual leave around Good Friday and Easter Monday to magically turn six days of annual leave into a whopping two weeks off (25-28 March and 2-5 April) May bank holidays: There are two bank holidays in May, use the first to help you get a week of rest by using up just four days of annual leave - book off 7-10th May. And then at the end of the month, if you're longing for another lengthy break you can book 28-31st May to get a week off work by just using another four days of annual leave.

There are two bank holidays in May, use the first to help you get a week of rest by using up just four days of annual leave - book off 7-10th May. And then at the end of the month, if you're longing for another lengthy break you can book 28-31st May to get a week off work by just using another four days of annual leave. Summer holidays: If you long to spend more time with your children over the six weeks holidays but don't have much holiday allowance then you can secure a whole 7 days off by using four days of annual leave. Be sure to book off 27-30 August.

If you long to spend more time with your children over the six weeks holidays but don't have much holiday allowance then you can secure a whole 7 days off by using four days of annual leave. Be sure to book off 27-30 August. Christmas 2024 and New Year 2025: The biggest hack to getting a well-earned rest over the festive period is using five days of holiday (23, 24, 27, 30 and 31) to land 12 days to spend with the family. Or if you're happy to dip into next year's allowance, then book an extra two days off (2 and 3rd January 2025) to secure an epic 16 days off work.

And once you've got your holidays approved, you'll want to plan things to do with the kids, or try this hotel hack that could save you hundreds on your holiday accommodation for a getaway that doesn't have to break the bank. And now that you've got more than double the amount of holiday, there's no excuse to not get those extra jobs done around the home - or better still, cut yourself some slack and pencil in some much-earnt 'me time' - just don't tell the kids.

