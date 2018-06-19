Why Kate Middleton and Prince William were not at Princess Diana’s niece’s wedding

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Prince William missed a big family event over the weekend, but why wasn't the royal couple there with Prince George and Princess Charlotte?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were last seen at Trooping of the Colour, alongside other members of the royal family like Prince Harry and Meghan, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

But despite attending the big royal family event, the couple missed out on another important gathering over the weekend – the wedding of one of William’s cousins on his mum’s side, Celia McCorquodale, who was Princess Diana’s niece.

William’s brother Harry was spotted attending the ceremony, alongside his new wife Meghan Markle, just a few weeks after their spectacular wedding.

The Cambridges were recently seen at Harry and Meghan’s wedding

However, the reason for the couple’s absence has reportedly been revealed, as the Daily Express explains Kate is still enjoying the privileges of maternity leave.

Bigger events like Harry and Meghan’s wedding and Trooping of the Colour – which Kate has not missed since marrying William in 2011 – were an exception, but with a newborn at home, Kate and Wills decided to spend more quality time together.

‘Kate is on maternity leave reportedly until October. Obviously events such as Meghan and Harry’s wedding and Trooping the Colour were exceptions and Louis is expected to be christened in the summer’, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the Express.

‘Harry and Meghan were there lending royal support to his cousin.’

While we didn’t get to see the Cambridges at the wedding, held in Lincolnshire, we might be getting a glimpse of the family of five soon, a Prince Louis will reportedly be christened this summer.

With their first child, Prince George, Kate and William waited three months before christening him, as the ceremony happened on October 23.



Kate has been spending more quality time with George and Charlotte

Princess Charlotte’s christening happened less than two months after she was born, as she baptised on July 5 and born on May 22, so it’s likely they will follow suit with their third child and christen him in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Kate seems to be making the most of her time off, as she was spotted having a fun day out with little George and Charlotte recently, and also taking a stroll in the park with Charlotte and newborn Prince Louis.