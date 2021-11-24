Save £106 on Le Creuset’s classic casserole dish with this Black Friday deal

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Treat yourself to this stunning cobalt Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish whilst it’s on offer with a MASSIVE £106 off during Black Friday.

Kitchens across the globe have been cooking with Le Creuset since 1925. And it’s all down to their unbeatable reputation for quality and durability – often attached to their signature cast iron casserole and roasting dishes. Home chefs can rely on the French brand’s cookware when whipping up a hearty chilli, stew, soup or even one pot roast. And luckily for us we’ve spotted an almighty saving on one of their classic casserole dishes amongst the Black Friday Le Creuset deals.

Available to pick up direct from the brand’s site, they’ve slashed the prices during their Black Friday sale. And this cobalt beauty is quite possible the best bargain you can pick up during the annual sales event – with an £100+ saving. Much like the best Black Friday Ninja deals, the best Black Friday Kitchenaid deals and Black Friday Coffee machine deals – it’s a great way to level up your kitchen game in time for the festivities.

Best Black Friday Le Creuset casserole dish deal:

Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Casserole Dish 4.7L, Cobalt – £275 £169 |(save £106) Le Creuset

At 29cm, this handy dish is big enough to roast a whole leg of Lamb with space for the extra tasty trimmings. Making it the perfect size for a family of five or under. The cast iron material helps retain heat, whilst the tight-fitting lid locks in moisture for super flavourful dishes. View Deal

Those seeking a paler hue of blue can pick the very same sized casserole dish up from Amazon at another bargain price. The Coastal Blue colour has a whopping £95 off during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. And it’s similarly expected to be a sell-out.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole Dish 4.7L, Coastal Blue – £ 275 £179.99 (save £96) | Amazon

This light blue will fit in with any modern kitchen theme. It’s dishwasher safe and suitable for all oven, grill and hob types (including induction). And of course it comes with Le Creuset’s lifetime warranty. View Deal

If neither colour is to your taste, you can pick up the same dish in the signature Volcanic hue. Which also has 31% off at Amazon currently. And the online retailer has similar Black Friday offers on a further four shades of the Le Creuset casserole dish (£55 off) that will continue over the weekend:

Eagled-eyed sale shoppers will note that the regular retail price for Le Creuset is rather on the pricey side. And this all comes down to the care taken when they’re made.

Their signature casserole dishes usually take at least 10 hours to make, with a production process involving 12 different steps. They’re constructed from the finest and highest grade cast iron possible – which doesn’t come cheap. And then each dish is enamelled with three coatings to ensure no risk of chips or cracks. Giving you a product they’re so confident in – it comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Such superior craftsmanship has led to Le Creuset cookware being used in professional kitchens. And there’s plenty of celebrities who are proud to have a Le Creuset collection. In fact, Marilyn Monroe is one famous fan who once owned a 12-piece Le Creuset cookware set in Elysees Yellow.

Whilst this is all very well and good, many of us want to know that the proof is in the pudding. And the reviews for Le Creuset’s signature casserole dish certainly speak for themselves:

“Expensive but a must have for every serious cook,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “This pot really does make a positive difference to slow cooked meals. Excellent at creating that umami sticky crust around the edges. Lovely.”

Another noted the durability of the cast iron dish: “Bought as a present, this casserole will last a lifetime if taken care of. So if you only need to buy it once, you might as well buy the best.”