Quick, the M&S school uniform sale ends tomorrow so bag 20% off now!

Final call for the M&S school uniform sale - it ends tomorrow!

There are two kinds of parents in the world - those who leave all their Back to School shopping until the last week of August and those who have seen the light, learned the error of their ways, and discovered (usually the hard way) that Back to School shopping is best completed before the kids even break up for the summer holidays. Yes, really.

Maybe you haven't given a thought to shopping for the best teacher gifts and this sounds like madness but you can actually save quite a bit of cash on back-to-school costs by buying your uniform early - and the M&S school uniform sale is therefore an opportunity not to be missed. You can just trust me on this - as a shopping editor and a mum of three kids ranging in age from nine to 18 years old, I can give it to you on good authority that Back to School season is way less stressful if you sort all the shopping before the summer hols.

M&S 20% off school uniform best buys

From non-iron shirts (hurrah!) to stain-resistant school trousers and from crease-resistant polo shirts to cotton-rich school socks, we've rounded up some of the best back-to-school bargains from the M&S school uniform sale. Just be quick as it ends tomorrow and stock is already running low.

2pk Boys' Slim Fit Non-Iron School Shirts £7.20 - £12 | M&S Hands down the best school shirts money can buy - just trust me on that, as I've literally tried them all and these are the only school shirts I'll buy. The slim fit design keeps my style-conscious lads happy while the stain-resistant and non-iron fabric makes me one very happy working mum.

2pk Girls' Cotton Regular Fit School Polo Shirts £5.60 - £8 | M&S School polo shorts don't have to be boring, thanks to the cute picot edging and gathering on these cotton-rich polo shirts from M&S. You get two in a pack and the three-button placket helps them look smart bit also makes them easy to pop on, and take off, even on a frantic school morning like the ones in my house.

Girls' Pleat Front School Culottes £7.20 - £11.20 |M&S Stock is already running low on these so don't delay if you've got your eye on a pair of these fab school culottes. They're all my nine-year-old sports-mad daughter will be seen in at school. And with smart pleats at the front, crease-resistant and stain-repelling fabric plus added stretch and an elasticated waistband, I''m happy with that.

2pk Girls' Jersey Heart Pocket School Skirts £9.60 - £12.80 | M&S Youngsters who prefer a traditional school skirt will no doubt love this jersey school skirt with cute little heart-shaped pockets. You get two of these cotton-rich skirts in a pack so they're brilliant value - and even more so with 20% off.

Girls' Jersey Frilled School Pinafore £8 - £11.20 | M&S A pinafore is a lovely alternative to a school skirt for autumn and winter as they look smart but also offer an extra layer of warmth for colder days. The jersey fabric is as soft as it's cosy and the frilly shoulder straps add a stylish finishing touch.

Boys' Super Skinny Leg School Trousers £7.20 - £12 | M&S My lads hate baggy school trousers so these super skinny leg school trousers from M&S are a huge hit with them. And I love them too as they have adjustable waists and hems to accommodate inevitable growth spurts while the stain and weatherproof fabric with crease-resistant technology means they actually till look pretty smart at the end of the school day - no mean feat! They're also available in regular fit.

