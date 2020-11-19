Boots is selling £103 worth of No7 products for just £35

Black Friday 2020 may be only a week away, but you don’t have to wait that long for serious savings. Boots has already slashed several prices on electricals and gift sets so the sales are very much a go.
From beauty advent calendars to cheap perfumes, it’s the most wonderful time to become a savvy sales shopper with price tags being cut left right and centre.
Right now at Boots you can snap up this epic No7 Beauty Collection gift set, with contents worth a combined value of £103. But here’s the sweet bit: the price tag is only a third of that at just £35. That means you effectively get £68 worth of free products. Get in!
No7 Beauty Collection
£35 (worth £103, save £68) – view deal at Boots
No7 is of course the brand that brings us the bestselling anti-ager Protect & Perfect Advanced Serum, plus endless other purse-friendly make-up and skincare buys.
Right now can also save £10 when you spend more than £20 on selected No7 products at Boots by using the code ‘NO7SAVE10’.
Here are the 10 products you’ll find inside this super duper gift set.
What’s inside the No7 Beauty Collection?
- No7 Dramatic Lift Mascara in Black – 7ml
- No7 Stay Perfect Trio Eye Shadow Palette
- No7 Stay Perfect Metallic Eye Pencil in Blackest – 1g
- No7 Moisture Drench Lipstick in Desert Rose – 3.8g
- No7 Gel Finish Nail Colour in Rose Gold – 10ml
- No7 Radiant Results Revitalising Daily Face Polish – 100ml
- No7 Instant Illusions Airbrush Away Primer – 30ml
- No7 Radiant Results Purifying Clay Cleanser – 150ml
- No7 Instant Results Nourishing Hydration Mask – 100ml
- No 7 Glow Drops voucher
If you like the look of this gift set you’ll need to be quick in checking out, as No7 deals notoriously sell out in a flash.
Will you be snapping one up for yourself? This is what we call a bargain beauty haul, no question!