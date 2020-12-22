We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve all been there, jut when you think you've ticked off everyone's gifts at Christmas, that one person pops into your head and the dash for a stocking filler is on! Don't stress it, we've got you covered...

Stocking fillers don’t need to be expensive or extravagant, don’t overthink it. A stocking filler can be anything from a gin accessory to a funky pair of Christmas socks. So to save you the panicked dash around town, here are a few little ideas that are easy to find and inexpensive!

Mini pink gin collection

Who doesn’t love receiving a tiny little bottle of alcohol? Whether it’s baileys or gin, they are easily found at any supermarket in festive sets. Nothing like a tipple from a comically small bottle.

Aukey Wireless Earphones

Earphones are a great essential to pop in a stocking, chances are your partner will be in dire need of them and if not it’s always nice to have a backup pair!

Sterling Silver studs

You can never go wrong with a lovely piece of jewellery, sterling silver is cheap and you have the choice or earrings to rings. A perfect gift especially on an occasion like Christmas.

Hotel Chocolat The Ribbon-Tied & Ready Collection

Perhaps a no brainer but never unappreciated! Hotel chocolat has just the right amount of any flavoured chocolate you could want, already wrapped up in aesthetically pleasing packaging.

Crystals

Whether you’re a believer in the healing qualities of crystals or just enjoy the aesthetic of them, they’re a perfect little gift for your stockings. You can personalize them to the person’s likes, such as colour and they look great around the home.

Multi Christmas Ankle Socks

Socks often go unappreciated and are overlooked, but we all secretly hope there will be a festive pair somewhere among our gifts. If nothing else they’re a conversation starter on christmas day and might get a laugh.

Mini Matchbox games

The perfect silly present that will come in great use around the dinner table or on Christmas evening! There are multiple options which are ideal if you want to make use of them and gift them to others.

Lush – The Night before Christmas gift set

Not only do these make a lovely gift but will also make your stockings smell heavenly. Lush has a wide range of festive themed goodies perfect for everyone.