Aldi is selling big boxes of flavoured gin and tonic cans, with 24 tins priced at under £30 - meaning you're paying just over a pound per can.

Aldi is known for its incredible food and gadget prices but what Aldi is really renowned for is it’s best budget gins. From sweet flavours like the salted caramel Biscoff gin to the sellout festive favourite, glitter globe gin. Aldi has it all, and now they’re selling our favourite gin cocktail cans in a pack of 24!

For just £28.56 you can buy a 24 pack of premixed cans of gin and tonic in a range of flavours, which works out at £1.19 per can. The ultimate boozy bargain.

The Haysmiths London Dry Gin has rave reviews, with customers loving its fresh taste. The gin is mixed with elderflower and cucumber, and is described as ‘elegantly bold’. It also has notes of juniper and citrus peel.

Haysmith’s London Dry G&T Cans View at Aldi A classic, hassle-free G&T! Perfect for summer picnics or entertaining. These refreshing G&T’s are just £28.56 for 24!

No need for extra mixers, simply crack open a can or pour into a glass and enjoy, at home, on a picnic or at the beach! One customer wrote, ‘Beautiful light and refreshing drink. Ideal size for a normal gin glass.Tastes delicious.’

Another said, ‘Taste great. You can Really taste the gin. Well worth the money.’

The best part of Aldi’s 24 pack of gin is the range of flavours, you can choose from all your favourite Haysmith flavours, all for the same price.

You can get your hands on the classic pink gin cans, with sweet flavours of redcurrant and raspberry, not to mention that gorgeous pink colour – pink gin is always a crowd-pleaser and perfect for a garden party.

Haysmith’s Pink G&T Cans View at Aldi You can also get your hands on the 24 pack of Haysmiths Orange and Lime cans, which is essentially summer in a glass.

With refreshing citrus flavours and sweet lime, they’re the perfect poured over ice with a lime garnish or sipped chilled straight from the can.

Haysmith’s Orange & Lime G&T Cans View at Aldi

You can also get all the packs delivered straight to your door, ideal if you’re planning a get-together or wanting to stock up your fridge ready for sunny days to hit. They are best served chilled after all.