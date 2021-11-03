Aldi is selling a huge Christmas chocolate hamper and it’s totally affordable

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a huge Christmas chocolate hamper for the most wonderful time of the year and we can’t believe how affordable it is.

If you’re on the hunt for the best Christmas food and the best food hampers to dig into on Christmas day or give as a gift – Aldi is selling a seriously dreamy Chocolate hamper for under £30.

For just £29.99 you can pre-order a hamper full of sweet festive treats, from ginger biscuits to chocolate selection boxes.

This box is perfect if you’re wanting to stock up your festive treat cupboard or to give as a gift to a loved one. Inside the gorgeous wicker basket, you’ll find florentines, orange creams, chocolate coated marshmallows, hot chocolate stirrers, milk chocolate honeycomb,, caramel and sea salt chocolate and two chocolate selection boxes to rival Hotel Chocolat’s similar selections.

What’s in Aldi’s Chocolate Celebration Hamper?

Dark Chocolate & Ginger Biscuit Tube

Moser Roth Orange Fruit Creams

Specially Selected Florentines

Moser Roth Swiss Box

Specially Selected Marshmallows

Luxury Chocolate Winter Desserts

Moser Roth Salted Caramel Stirrers

Milk Chocolate Honeycomb

Milk Chocolate Organic Bar

Small Wicker Hamper

The Aldi chocolate hamper is available to order now for dispatch at the end of November, meaning you’ll have it well in time for Christmas and can avoid the supermarket rush.

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of being prepared for Christmas early, and this box will give you that feeling. You’ll also be able to use this box for baking!

Why not use the Swiss chocolate bar in some chocolate orange muffins or use the honeycomb and marshmallows to decorate your Christmas cake? The possibilities are endless.