It takes just four steps to make these delicious chocolate orange muffins.

The fresh citrus orange flavour and rich chocolate pair perfectly together in this chocolate orange muffins recipe. Unlike our chocolate muffins recipe, this recipe uses orange-flavoured chocolate instead of plain to really add to the intense orange taste. This recipe makes 12 muffins.

Ingredients 300g (10oz) self-raising flour

1 level tsp baking powder

90g (3oz) caster sugar

100g bar of orange-flavoured chocolate, cut into chunks

200ml (7fl oz) milk

2 medium eggs

Finely zested rind of 1 orange plus 4tbsp juice

4tbsp sunflower oil

12-hole muffin tin, lined with paper cases

Method Set the oven to 200°C (gas mark 6).

Sift the flour and baking powder into a bowl then stir in the sugar and chocolate.

Lightly beat together the milk, eggs, orange zest and juice and sunflower oil. Stir the liquid into the dry ingredients, but take care not to over-mix or the muffins will be tough.

Spoon the mixture into the paper cases. Bake in the centre of the oven for 15-20 mins. The muffins are cooked when they have risen and feel firm to the touch when lightly pressed in the centre. Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Top tips for making chocolate orange muffins

You can also freeze these muffins. Once cold, pack them in a freezer bag, seal and freeze for up to 1 month. Allow muffins to defrost for a few hours, then warm through in a hot oven for a few minutes before serving.

