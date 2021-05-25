We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a super clever 2 in 1 fire pit and grill and its the perfect addition to any garden this summer.

Aldi’s Specialbuys section is well worth keeping an eye on, whether it’s an inflatable hot tub for hosting makeshift spa days or sell-out hanging egg chairs to kick your feet up and relax, the budget retailer has everything you need to have a memorable summer.

Now, the retailer has outdone itself once more, as its newest addition to the party, a two-in-one grill is literally cooking up a feast.

The grill is available to pre-order online now for delivery on May 27th, and at £229.99, it’s a lot less expensive than other fire pit and grill combos on the market.

It’s a steal that we don’t expect to stay in stock for long, so get it while you can.

Aldi Gardenline 2 in 1 Grill and Fire Pit

It’s a must-have for grilling meats, seafood, and vegetables, but it can also provide warming comfort when the sun sets on summer evenings. It’s perfect for barbecues, wild dinner parties spent in the garden, or spicing up teatime throughout the week.

It comes with two grill plates, one of which is raised to fit as much food as your friends need, three wooden side shelves, different grill zones to separate your vegetables from your meats, and two handles for removing the grill plate and relaxing in front of the fire pit after a long evening of entertaining guests.

Video of the Week

It also comes with a collection of accessories, including a grill lifter, spatula, and tongs, so you’ll be able to cook as soon as it arrives on your doorstep.

That’s not it… Aldi is also selling this epic BBQ pizza oven for less than £40 this season, and believe us it’s just what you need this summer.

The Gardenline BBQ pizza oven unit sits on top of your grill, warming up the inner stone so you can cook a delicious pizza of your choosing on it.