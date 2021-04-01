We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is back with an inflatable spa pool as the weather warms up.

Spring has arrived, the weather is nice, and lockdown restrictions are finally beginning to ease, so you ought to have some fun right?

Well, we’ve got just what you’re looking for. Even though we still need to socialise outside, Aldi is making it a lot more fun with some cheeky pool time.

And, if you’re planning some much-needed girl time or family barbecues, why not have a swanky spa pool party? Not only will the spa pool totally revamp your garden, but it will also turn your backyard into the ultimate summer hangout spot.

The best is yet to come, as the inflatable pool will be available for £349.99 from Sunday, April 4, exclusively online!

It’s fair to say that Aldi is a perfect place to get all of your summer additions, from the best budget gins to Aldi’s sought after pizza oven, you’re sure to get everything you need for those pending garden parties.

According to Aldi’s website, the luxury item is “packed with features”.

“This blow-up hot tub is the best way to relax with 135 jets massaging you softly with warm air bubbles,” Aldi adds.

“It comes with two headrests, filter cartridges, a ground fabric, and a lockable insulated cover, making it large enough for four adults.”

Additional add-ons are also available for purchase to enhance the customer’s experience. As Aldi offers some glam spa pool lights, which costs just £12.99 but they come in five different LED lighting colours.

For £5.99, you can also add a Cup Holder, because who doesn’t want to relax in their pool while sipping a glass of bubbly? Especially, after the year we’ve had, we’ve all earned it.

But what’s a garden party without food? Well, Aldi has the perfect grill for all you BBQ fans out there, and it’s just £35! The Ambiano BBQ grill is a great summer addition because it can be used almost anywhere.