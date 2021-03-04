Are shops open on Easter Sunday? Tesco, Lidl, Aldi opening times and more for Easter 2021

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s important to know if shops are open on Easter Sunday 2021, with many of us eager to start planning the festive weekend.

Many shops have different guidelines in place at present, which includes opening and closing times. So it’s always good to check ahead to avoid disappointment – especially when Easter eggs are involved.

Shopping your Easter gifts for kids early might be a wise move, with many of the bigger supermarkets known to close early on a typical Sunday.

Opening times are known to differ on public holidays like Easter Sunday too. So don’t be surprised if stores close earlier or are completely shut on the day.

To ensure a foolproof Easter lunch with all the traditional Easter feast offerings, we recommend getting clued up on what shops will be open and when…

Are shops open on Easter Sunday 2021?

Larger supermarket stores tend to be closed on Easter Sunday, according to the yougov.co.uk website. This is because Easter Sunday is classed as a public holiday.

This means that a lot of the larger supermarkets are likely to be shut on Easter Sunday.

Morrisons have confirmed that all their retail stores will be shut in England and Wales on Easter Sunday. Whilst in Scotland, all Morrisons stores will continue “normal trading hours.”

Some larger Waitrose stores have confirmed they will be closed on Easter Sunday, so it is advised you check their local branch locator before going.

Tesco are yet to confirm their opening hours but it is expected that their large stores will be closed like last year.

Similarly, all Asda, Lidl and Aldi stores were shut in England and Wales on Easter Sunday 2020 – with the same closures likely again this year.

However, smaller stores like Tesco Express, Tesco Metro and Sainsbury’s local were open last Easter Sunday, so there is a chance these will open again this Easter Sunday.

If in doubt, be sure to check opening times for these smaller stores on their website.

Though opening times on Easter Sunday vary, all supermarket stores will be open on Good Friday (2nd April), Easter Saturday (3rd April) and Easter Monday (5th April).

So there’s still time to grab bits for an Easter bonnet or hot cross buns around the all important weekend.

What about smaller supermarkets?

Smaller supermarkets like Tesco Express or Tesco Metro aren’t necessarily subject to the same opening restrictions as bigger stores in England and Wales.

They are often open later into the evening most Sundays, to around 10 or 11pm.

As well as the smaller versions of superstores, others supermarket shops that will likely be open include:

Budgens

The Co-op

Service station supermarkets

Smaller Marks and Spencer Food stores are likely to open, selling treats like the pink Gin and Tonic Easter Egg and chocolate Harry Potter Hedwig owl.

Whilst Farm shops are also allowed to stay open to sell their produce, but it’s always best to check ahead.

Why do supermarkets close on Easter Sunday?

Under government regulation, any shop over 280 metres must close on Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.

This is why larger supermarket stores such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Aldi and Lidl will likely be closed on Easter Sunday 2021.

Video of the Week

Shops are also required to only open for six hours on regular Sundays throughout the year. This is a tradition in England and Wales that comes from the Sunday Trading Act 1994, which restricted trading on Sundays to minimal hours and enforced closures on different days of the year.

It’s therefore a good idea to plan ahead and purchase all your favourite treats before Easter Sunday to save disappointment.