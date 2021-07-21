We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As the heatwave continues, Aldi's huge pool will see you through the weekend in style.

Since international travel is somewhat restricted this year, why not bring the pool to you with Aldi’s 10ft paddling pool, a steal at just £30!

The bargain grocer announced the 10ft pool is quick and simple to set up, which means you could be cooling down with your favourite gin cocktail in less than 10 minutes.

And, with the nice weather expected to stretch into the weekend, a paddling pool is an absolute must-have.

The huge pool includes one air chamber, four repair patches, and a three-year warranty in case of any accidents.

According to the product description, all you have to do is “inflate the top ring, then fill with water and watch the pool take shape as the water level rises.” Getting that poolside experience in your back garden has never been easier.

Intex 10ft Quick Up Pool

The new SpecialBuy item is currently available in stores with the product code: 082743223907600. View Deal

And don’t worry about overfilling the pool since the Intex can hold up to 3,853 litres, according to Aldi.

It’s designed for children aged six and over, so if you’re looking for a pool for your toddlers, why not check our specially designed list of the best paddling pools out there for kids.

Aldi have really upped their game this year with numerous sell-out items to help you make the most of your garden all summer long.

Their new sell-out hanging egg chair with a twist is a must-buy for anyone hoping to spend time in the garden. Aldi announced that the revived version of the iconic chair is large enough to comfortably sit two people, meaning you can now watch the kids play in the pool in total luxury.

Although the staple garden piece is not available in stores just yet, it is available for pre-order online – but you’d best hurry because it’s predicted to be equally as popular as the smaller version.