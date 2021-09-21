Aldi is releasing three new Jo Malone inspired perfumes for a bargain price

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re a fan of Aldi’s Jo Malone perfume dupes, we’ve got good news for you! Aldi is releasing three, brand new scents to its Jo Malone inspired Hotel Collection.

Aldi is an incredible place to find deals on everything from food to wine, electronics, and even beauty. You can pick up a Benefit bronzer dupe, a bargain hot styling brush, and now Aldi is releasing three new Jo Malone-inspired perfumes – and they’re a bargain!

We’re always keen to discover new perfume dupes that smell just like designer scents and Aldi is launching three more that we won’t be able to resist adding to our fragrance collection.

The additions to Aldi’s Hotel Collection line features scents named Peony Blush, Myrrh and Tonka, and Bergamot Oud all for just £6.99.

The launches seem to be inspired by Jo Malone’s famous Peony Blush and Suede, Oud and Bergamot and Intense Myrrh and Tonka. These all retail for as much as £130 – so the Aldi options are certainly worth a buy before you try out the real deal.

Aldi Peony Blush Eau De Parfum

The Peony Blush, Number 11 perfume is a delicate floral scent, with dreamy notes of peony and coming to the Aldi site very soon.

It’s the perfect scent for those who love very fresh, light, and floral smells, such as Marc Jacobs Daisy or Gucci Bloom. It’s the perfect purchase if you’re on a budget but craving a new signature scent.

Ladies’ Myrrh & Tonka Eau De Parfum

Next up is the heavenly, seductive and musky scent of Aldi’s Number 40 Myrrh, and Tonka. The notes of Myrrh are woody and warm, balanced with sweet and creamy Tonka. Overall it’s a warm and aromatic scent, ideal if you’re not a lover of floral or fruity scents and prefers something deeper, and muskier.

The bottles are so sophisticated and appear to mimic the design of Jo Malone’s famously gorgeous packing – they won’t just smell good but will look right at home on your dresser or in the bathroom.

Ladies’ Bergamot Eau De Parfum

The last of the new collection is Bergamot Oud, which is also a more woody scent but with citrus notes. The Oud gives a smokiness to this scent and is the perfect scent for Autumn. It’s warm but zingy with citrusy Bergamot.

These new Aldi scent creations are coming soon to the website for order and to shelves in stores – so keep your eye out and snap them up when you can!