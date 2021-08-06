We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a gorgeous three-piece wicker garden set, perfect for giving your outdoor space or conservatory the ultimate make-over.

Aldi is known for having incredible deals across all of its products, from food to furniture. Customers adore Aldi’s Apecialbuys especially when it comes to garden furniture, like the viral hanging rope chair to the rattan garden range.

Now Aldi is offering the most stylish three-piece wicker set for just £169.99 and it’s already selling fast. It perfectly fits that minimal, contemporary style and will instantly give your garden a chic and cozy feel.

The Gardenline Wicker Bistro Set comes with two wicker chairs complete with beige seat cushions, plus a glass top wicker table.

All the pieces have steel frames so they’re sturdy and won’t easily move on a windy day. They’ll make the perfect addition to your patio, decking, balcony or conservatory – especially if you’re someone who loves an outdoor coffee break.

It’s also the perfect setting to sit down with a loved one or friend and share a bottle of wine or a classic gin cocktail. It could also make for an intimate, romantic date night in the garden. As Aldi says, ‘This stylish addition will immediately transform your garden into your own little place of relaxation.’

Right now it’s available for pre-order and will be delivered straight to your door – no hassle!

If you’re looking to really transform your outdoor space you could pair this set with Aldi’s gigantic two-person egg-chair. You could even treat yourself to an outdoor log burner to enjoy long evenings outdoors – remember summer’s not quite over yet!

Gardenline Bamboo Effect Balcony Set Gardenline Bamboo Effect Set

If wicker isn’t your style, opt for the set in trendy bamboo. Complete with black cushioned seats, a glass table and sleek black legs. View at Aldi If the wicker isn’t quite your style, Aldi also offers a Gardenline 3-piece Bamboo Set, with a glass top table and bamboo chairs with black cushions, also for £169.99. This set is powder-coated so it’s rust, weather, and UV resistant so you won’t need to keep packing it away.



There’s something to suit everyone’s tastes in Aldi’s garden range, don’t miss out on these incredible deals!