Aldi is selling an almost identical dupe for Ugg slippers for just £14.

The budget supermarket’s alternative to iconic Australian brand Ugg’s sheepskin slippers will save shoppers an incredible amount thanks to the £14.99 price tag.

Ugg Scufette Slippers are priced at £80 and feature a toasty sheepskin inner to keep even the chilliest of feet warm in winter.

While the cosy footwear are unsurprisingly best sellers, Aldi’s version of the snuggly slippers are crazily similar for a fraction of the price.

If you’re already the owner of authentic Uggs, you’ll be pleased to know you can transform your old battered pair and make them look brand new with a 79p bottle of vinegar spray.

The Tan Ladies’ Sheepskin Slippers are available to buy online on the Aldi website now and they’re in high demand, with hundreds being sold by the minute.

Tan Ladies’ Sheepskin Slippers

They’re also being stocked in select Aldi stores so you could snap up a pair in the Specialbuys aisle when you do your next food shop.

They’re sheepskin lined just like Uggs and feature an insanely similar design.

‘Snuggly, comfy, oh-so-indulgent and sheepskin-lined, these high quality Avenue Tan Ladies’ Sheepskin Slippers are not only super warm and comfortable, but they look great too,’ the product description reads.

They’ve received plenty of five star reviews so far, too.

‘These slippers are absolutely fantastic! I couldn’t believe that not only are they suede but the inner lining is also real sheepskin…they are so warm but not at all sweaty and are very comfortable – the plastic sole is great too when you need to nip outside,’ one penned.

‘I ordered the well known brand to try and didn’t think they were worth the high price – these are nicer and a better shape and at the price they are, just fabulous,’ the same reviewer added.

‘I was sceptical of these but OH MY GOODNESS, they’re perfect. They haven’t left my feet – I’ll be purchasing another pair when these start to fall apart,’ swooned another impressed customer.