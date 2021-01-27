We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon is selling a must-have fitness bargain that will let you burn calories and tone up from the living room (or even on the sofa).

With the third UK coronavirus lockdown meaning gyms are shut and Covid restrictions meaning we can only head out once a day to get out fitness fix, it’s a little harder to achieve our January wellness goals this year.

But Amazon is selling a seriously clever and totally affordable piece of fitness gear that’ll mean you can burn calories and tone up from the comfort of your own home.

The Xn8 Neoprene Ankle Weights are the ultimate add on to your daily workouts, maximising your calorie burn and helping you tone up and strengthen your muscles.

Simply strap the weights to your legs and head on your daily walk, get on with your home workout, wear them as you do chores around the house or even sit back on the sofa and do some weighted leg and arm raises.

The ankle weights are available in a variation of weight and colour ranges with 0.5 kg, 1 kg, 1.5 kg, 2 kg, 2.5 and 3 kg for sale so that you can add them to your fitness routine no matter your ability.

You can pick up a pair with prices starting at just £13.99.

Loads of Amazon fans have already snapped them up, leaving rave reviews behind.

‘I’ve also used them for leg raise exercises and inverse cycling, and they stay securely in place without issue. I personally find them comfy, though I wear them over a thin sock,’ one penned.

‘These are awesome! Loving using these in the gym and work really effectively to sculpt and tone the legs,’ agreed another.

‘Very good quality, perfect for the exercises for muscle development and stability. Perfect for my exercises and I am very happy with them. Would recommend,’ one more chipped in.