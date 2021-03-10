We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amazon has an epic discount on Maybelline's False Lash Lift mascara right now - the price has been slashed to under £6 and it's selling fast.

Amazon is one of the best places to shop for a beauty bargain, whether you’re after the UK’s favourite concealer or discounts on NIP+FAB skincare.

Now Amazon is having a limited time sale across a huge amount of beauty brands, including Garnier, L’Oreal Paris, and Maybelline.

Maybelline Falsies Lash Lift Mascara

Down to less than £6 right now, this best-selling Maybelline mascara promises salon lash lift results at home! View Deal at Amazon

A product causing big excitement in the beauty world lately is Maybelline Falsies Lash Lift mascara, with loads of fans hailing it the best mascara on the market right now.

You can get your hands on it for just £5.52 on Amazon thanks to a rather generous deal.

The mascara promises ultra-intense volume and a glamorous long lash look all day. It features an hourglass-shaped brush to grip and curl your lashes, the formula also has fibres to lengthen and volumize your lashes, replicating a salon lash lift at home. The perfect beauty saviour to rely on until salons re-open.

Maybelline Falsies Lash Lift Mascara

It can cover even the smallest of lashes, even the hard-to-reach ones in your inner corner. Maybelline says it lasts for up to 16 hours and gives you the perfect false lash look.

Customers are absolutely obsessed with it, it has thousands of rave reviews, with many saying it’s better than any expensive brand they’ve tried and vowing to never use another mascara again.

One fan said, ‘All I can say is wow! It’s amazing. I’ve used so many mascaras over the years, all promising the fake lash effect but this really does.’

Another beauty enthusiast chipped in, ‘I bought this based on reviews. Those reviews were accurate! This mascara goes on so easily, without any clumps or sticking lashes together. Lashes are longer, thicker and stay that way until you take it off.’

‘I’ve now chucked out my designer mascaras. This one is fab. Good coverage even with one coat. Lashes look natural and full. Easy to remove with your normal eye makeup remover. A belter of a find in my opinion’ Said another five-star reviewer.

Hurry and snap yours up while the sale lasts!